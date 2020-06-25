14429 Southeast 37th Street

Amenities
- Large 1700 Sq Ft, 3 bedrooms + bonus room, 1.75 bath, Den, Living room with fireplace, family room and two sliding doors leading to large, private back yard.
- Central Air Conditioning.
- Excellent community, quiet, convenient to I-90 and I-405, Eastgate Park and Ride, Walk to Factoria Mall, and 10 minute walk over the bridge to Bellevue college.
- 10 minute walk to Amazon shuttle stop - Award winning Bellevue School District. Eastgate Elementary, Remodeled Tyee Middle, Newport High School.
- large 10,000 sq. ft lot.
- No garage, drive way only.
- No Pets
- $45/per person/application fee
- Require first/last and $1000 damage deposit.
- See Zillow for photos.