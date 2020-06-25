All apartments in Bellevue
14429 Southeast 37th Street

Location

14429 Southeast 37th Street, Bellevue, WA 98006
Eastgate

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
- Large 1700 Sq Ft, 3 bedrooms + bonus room, 1.75 bath, Den, Living room with fireplace, family room and two sliding doors leading to large, private back yard.
- Central Air Conditioning.
- Excellent community, quiet, convenient to I-90 and I-405, Eastgate Park and Ride, Walk to Factoria Mall, and 10 minute walk over the bridge to Bellevue college.
- 10 minute walk to Amazon shuttle stop - Award winning Bellevue School District. Eastgate Elementary, Remodeled Tyee Middle, Newport High School.
- large 10,000 sq. ft lot.
- No garage, drive way only.
- No Pets
- $45/per person/application fee
- Require first/last and $1000 damage deposit.
- See Zillow for photos.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14429 Southeast 37th Street have any available units?
14429 Southeast 37th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bellevue, WA.
How much is rent in Bellevue, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bellevue Rent Report.
What amenities does 14429 Southeast 37th Street have?
Some of 14429 Southeast 37th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14429 Southeast 37th Street currently offering any rent specials?
14429 Southeast 37th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14429 Southeast 37th Street pet-friendly?
No, 14429 Southeast 37th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bellevue.
Does 14429 Southeast 37th Street offer parking?
No, 14429 Southeast 37th Street does not offer parking.
Does 14429 Southeast 37th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14429 Southeast 37th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14429 Southeast 37th Street have a pool?
No, 14429 Southeast 37th Street does not have a pool.
Does 14429 Southeast 37th Street have accessible units?
No, 14429 Southeast 37th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 14429 Southeast 37th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14429 Southeast 37th Street has units with dishwashers.
