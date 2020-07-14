All apartments in Bellevue
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

14425 NE 40th St Unit C104

14425 Northeast 40th Street · (408) 917-0430
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

14425 Northeast 40th Street, Bellevue, WA 98007
Northeast Bellevue

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit - · Avail. now

$1,750

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
24hr maintenance
carport
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
clubhouse
parking
playground
24hr maintenance
guest parking
internet access
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)

Discount / Promo: LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER:

Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease on or before July 31, 2020. Call us now to book your showing!

See the property through Virtual Tour via this link: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=95z2mEk2L9L

This lovely, unfurnished, 2-bedroom, 1-bathroom condo home property rental in a quiet Northeast Bellevue neighborhood in Bellevue, has all the conveniences you need to live comfortably and safely.

The intimate interior has hardwood/carpeted flooring and a fireplace. Its kitchen is equipped with smooth countertops, fine cabinetry, dishwasher, oven/range, and refrigerator. The unit has baseboard heating along with an in-unit washer and dryer. A curtain-partitioned shower/tub combo and vanity cabinet surmounted by a mirror furnished the bathroom. No pets and no smoking. There’s storage outside near the parking area ($50). The exterior has a deck—cool spot for lounging or entertaining guests. Tenants can use the playground and clubhouse.

It comes with 1 covered carport and guest parking.

Tenant pays for electricity, cable, and internet. The landlord will cover the HOA fees, water, trash, and sewage.

Experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours: Self-Tours or Guided Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!

Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.

Nearby parks: Goldsmith Neighborhood Park, Cascade View Park, and Westside Park.

Bus lines:
221 - 0.2 mile
244 - 0.2 mile
B Line - 0.2 mile
269 - 0.2 mile

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5889703)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14425 NE 40th St Unit C104 have any available units?
14425 NE 40th St Unit C104 has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Bellevue, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bellevue Rent Report.
What amenities does 14425 NE 40th St Unit C104 have?
Some of 14425 NE 40th St Unit C104's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14425 NE 40th St Unit C104 currently offering any rent specials?
14425 NE 40th St Unit C104 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14425 NE 40th St Unit C104 pet-friendly?
No, 14425 NE 40th St Unit C104 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bellevue.
Does 14425 NE 40th St Unit C104 offer parking?
Yes, 14425 NE 40th St Unit C104 offers parking.
Does 14425 NE 40th St Unit C104 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14425 NE 40th St Unit C104 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14425 NE 40th St Unit C104 have a pool?
No, 14425 NE 40th St Unit C104 does not have a pool.
Does 14425 NE 40th St Unit C104 have accessible units?
No, 14425 NE 40th St Unit C104 does not have accessible units.
Does 14425 NE 40th St Unit C104 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14425 NE 40th St Unit C104 has units with dishwashers.
