14425 NE 40th St Unit C104

This lovely, unfurnished, 2-bedroom, 1-bathroom condo home property rental in a quiet Northeast Bellevue neighborhood in Bellevue, has all the conveniences you need to live comfortably and safely.



The intimate interior has hardwood/carpeted flooring and a fireplace. Its kitchen is equipped with smooth countertops, fine cabinetry, dishwasher, oven/range, and refrigerator. The unit has baseboard heating along with an in-unit washer and dryer. A curtain-partitioned shower/tub combo and vanity cabinet surmounted by a mirror furnished the bathroom. No pets and no smoking. There’s storage outside near the parking area ($50). The exterior has a deck—cool spot for lounging or entertaining guests. Tenants can use the playground and clubhouse.



It comes with 1 covered carport and guest parking.



Tenant pays for electricity, cable, and internet. The landlord will cover the HOA fees, water, trash, and sewage.



Nearby parks: Goldsmith Neighborhood Park, Cascade View Park, and Westside Park.



No Pets Allowed



