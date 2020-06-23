All apartments in Bellevue
14222 NE 10th Place
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

14222 NE 10th Place

14222 Northeast 10th Place · No Longer Available
Location

14222 Northeast 10th Place, Bellevue, WA 98007
Crossroads

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
14222 NE 10th Place Available 03/09/19 Bellevue Home - Available March 8th - Wonderful two story home on nearly 1/3 acre lot. The vaulted entrance is only one of the unique features of this traditional Northwest 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home. The formal living room has a grand wood burning fireplace and a small wet bar. Formal dining room is perfect for family gatherings. The large family room with a wall of book shelves and second fireplace overlooks the backyard. Well equipped kitchen and casual dining room share the same view. The large master suite is on main floor and features vaulted ceilings, access to the backyard/deck, large and unique en suite bath and walk in closet. 3 spacious bedrooms are on the second floor along with the second full bathroom. The park-like backyard is a serene private retreat with a large deck area and path through the trees. Large 3 car garage. Pet friendly for either a dog or a cat with a $500 pet deposit. Close to Microsoft or T-Mobile and downtown Bellevue. Crossroads shopping is near by. Terrific Bellevue Schools!

To arrange a private showing, please contact Marilyn McGill, Avenue One, Seattle, WA at marilyn@avenueoneresidential.com or 425-260-3725. #avenueoneresidential #bellevuerental #forleasebellevue #crossroadsbellevue #crossroadsrental

(RLNE4619162)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14222 NE 10th Place have any available units?
14222 NE 10th Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bellevue, WA.
How much is rent in Bellevue, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bellevue Rent Report.
What amenities does 14222 NE 10th Place have?
Some of 14222 NE 10th Place's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14222 NE 10th Place currently offering any rent specials?
14222 NE 10th Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14222 NE 10th Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 14222 NE 10th Place is pet friendly.
Does 14222 NE 10th Place offer parking?
Yes, 14222 NE 10th Place does offer parking.
Does 14222 NE 10th Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14222 NE 10th Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14222 NE 10th Place have a pool?
No, 14222 NE 10th Place does not have a pool.
Does 14222 NE 10th Place have accessible units?
No, 14222 NE 10th Place does not have accessible units.
Does 14222 NE 10th Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 14222 NE 10th Place does not have units with dishwashers.
