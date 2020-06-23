Amenities

14222 NE 10th Place Available 03/09/19 Bellevue Home - Available March 8th - Wonderful two story home on nearly 1/3 acre lot. The vaulted entrance is only one of the unique features of this traditional Northwest 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home. The formal living room has a grand wood burning fireplace and a small wet bar. Formal dining room is perfect for family gatherings. The large family room with a wall of book shelves and second fireplace overlooks the backyard. Well equipped kitchen and casual dining room share the same view. The large master suite is on main floor and features vaulted ceilings, access to the backyard/deck, large and unique en suite bath and walk in closet. 3 spacious bedrooms are on the second floor along with the second full bathroom. The park-like backyard is a serene private retreat with a large deck area and path through the trees. Large 3 car garage. Pet friendly for either a dog or a cat with a $500 pet deposit. Close to Microsoft or T-Mobile and downtown Bellevue. Crossroads shopping is near by. Terrific Bellevue Schools!



To arrange a private showing, please contact Marilyn McGill, Avenue One, Seattle, WA at marilyn@avenueoneresidential.com or 425-260-3725. #avenueoneresidential #bellevuerental #forleasebellevue #crossroadsbellevue #crossroadsrental



(RLNE4619162)