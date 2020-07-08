14050 SE17th pl

Amenities

garbage disposal dishwasher some paid utils microwave carpet range

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities

2 room in Bellevue - Property Id: 215538



We are renting a top floor 2 Bedroom condo, great location near to Bellevue College, bus stops , I-90, 520, and 405. Walking distance to grocery store and more.



$1,600/month, 12 month plus lease



Water, sewage and garbage fees are included in the rent, tenant pays electricity



$1,200 refundable security deposit is required. $150 non refundable move in fee.



Credit and background check will be performed for applicant.

Contact information.



oswariza@gmail.com

9084942904

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/215538

No Pets Allowed



