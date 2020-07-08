14050 SE17th pl

Amenities
2 room in Bellevue - Property Id: 215538
We are renting a top floor 2 Bedroom condo, great location near to Bellevue College, bus stops , I-90, 520, and 405. Walking distance to grocery store and more.
$1,600/month, 12 month plus lease
Water, sewage and garbage fees are included in the rent, tenant pays electricity
$1,200 refundable security deposit is required. $150 non refundable move in fee.
Credit and background check will be performed for applicant.
Contact information.
oswariza@gmail.com
9084942904
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/215538
No Pets Allowed
