Home
/
Bellevue, WA
/
14050 SE17th pl
Last updated May 9 2020 at 10:39 AM

14050 SE17th pl

14050 SE 17th Pl · No Longer Available
Location

14050 SE 17th Pl, Bellevue, WA 98007
West Lake Hills

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
some paid utils
microwave
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
2 room in Bellevue - Property Id: 215538

We are renting a top floor 2 Bedroom condo, great location near to Bellevue College, bus stops , I-90, 520, and 405. Walking distance to grocery store and more.

$1,600/month, 12 month plus lease

Water, sewage and garbage fees are included in the rent, tenant pays electricity

$1,200 refundable security deposit is required. $150 non refundable move in fee.

Credit and background check will be performed for applicant.
Contact information.

oswariza@gmail.com
9084942904
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/215538
Property Id 215538

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5742108)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14050 SE17th pl have any available units?
14050 SE17th pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bellevue, WA.
How much is rent in Bellevue, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bellevue Rent Report.
What amenities does 14050 SE17th pl have?
Some of 14050 SE17th pl's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14050 SE17th pl currently offering any rent specials?
14050 SE17th pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14050 SE17th pl pet-friendly?
No, 14050 SE17th pl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bellevue.
Does 14050 SE17th pl offer parking?
No, 14050 SE17th pl does not offer parking.
Does 14050 SE17th pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14050 SE17th pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14050 SE17th pl have a pool?
No, 14050 SE17th pl does not have a pool.
Does 14050 SE17th pl have accessible units?
No, 14050 SE17th pl does not have accessible units.
Does 14050 SE17th pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14050 SE17th pl has units with dishwashers.

