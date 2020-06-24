All apartments in Bellevue
Find more places like 14006 SE 6th St #7.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bellevue, WA
/
14006 SE 6th St #7
Last updated April 3 2019 at 10:23 AM

14006 SE 6th St #7

14006 Southeast 6th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Bellevue
See all
West Lake Hills
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

14006 Southeast 6th Street, Bellevue, WA 98007
West Lake Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
14006 SE 6th St #7 Available 05/01/19 Gorgeous Remodeled End Unit Condo - Gorgeous remodeled end unit condo in great location with easy access to I-405 and I-90. Stunning kitchen with granite slab, stainless steel appliances and plenty of cabinet and counter space. Breakfast bar opens to bright dining room and spacious family room. Ground floor unit opens to private fenced deck and direct access to lawn space out of your back door and a Storage unit off of private patio. Spacious bedroom with plenty of closet space and beautifully remodeled and roomy bathroom.

(RLNE4561960)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14006 SE 6th St #7 have any available units?
14006 SE 6th St #7 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bellevue, WA.
How much is rent in Bellevue, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bellevue Rent Report.
What amenities does 14006 SE 6th St #7 have?
Some of 14006 SE 6th St #7's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14006 SE 6th St #7 currently offering any rent specials?
14006 SE 6th St #7 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14006 SE 6th St #7 pet-friendly?
Yes, 14006 SE 6th St #7 is pet friendly.
Does 14006 SE 6th St #7 offer parking?
No, 14006 SE 6th St #7 does not offer parking.
Does 14006 SE 6th St #7 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14006 SE 6th St #7 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14006 SE 6th St #7 have a pool?
No, 14006 SE 6th St #7 does not have a pool.
Does 14006 SE 6th St #7 have accessible units?
No, 14006 SE 6th St #7 does not have accessible units.
Does 14006 SE 6th St #7 have units with dishwashers?
No, 14006 SE 6th St #7 does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avalon Meydenbauer
10410 NE 2nd St
Bellevue, WA 98004
Redmond Court
14629 NE 37th Pl
Bellevue, WA 98007
Kendall Ridge
15301 NE 20th St
Bellevue, WA 98007
Soma Towers North
288 106th Ave NE
Bellevue, WA 98004
Hyde Square
2030 155th Place NE
Bellevue, WA 98007
The Regent at Bellevue Way
10600 NE 29th St
Bellevue, WA 98004
Sequoia Grove Apartments
13001 SE 28th Pl
Bellevue, WA 98005
Overlook at Lakemont
5305 Lakemont Blvd SE
Bellevue, WA 98006

Similar Pages

Bellevue 1 BedroomsBellevue 2 Bedrooms
Bellevue Dog Friendly ApartmentsBellevue Pet Friendly Places
Bellevue Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BellvueNortheast BellevueCrossroads
West Lake HillsNorthwest BellevueEastgate Cougar Mountain
FactoriaNewport

Apartments Near Colleges

Bellevue CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
City University of Seattle