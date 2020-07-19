All apartments in Bellevue
Location

14 Lopez Key, Bellevue, WA 98006
Newport

Amenities

refrigerator
Unit Amenities
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Spacious bedroom with its own closet and adjoining bathroom with tub/shower and sink area. Included is access to the seating area with couch and televesion.
The bedroom over looks a beautiful garden.
This is located in a highly sort after exclusive quiet neighborhood with self contained fenced in a walkable community. Centrally located to Seattle, Redmond, Kirkland, Issaquah and airport all within 30 minutes(depending on time of day.The tenant will have use of kitchen and fridge, has to provide their own food.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14 Lopez Key have any available units?
14 Lopez Key doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bellevue, WA.
How much is rent in Bellevue, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bellevue Rent Report.
Is 14 Lopez Key currently offering any rent specials?
14 Lopez Key is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14 Lopez Key pet-friendly?
No, 14 Lopez Key is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bellevue.
Does 14 Lopez Key offer parking?
No, 14 Lopez Key does not offer parking.
Does 14 Lopez Key have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14 Lopez Key does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14 Lopez Key have a pool?
No, 14 Lopez Key does not have a pool.
Does 14 Lopez Key have accessible units?
No, 14 Lopez Key does not have accessible units.
Does 14 Lopez Key have units with dishwashers?
No, 14 Lopez Key does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14 Lopez Key have units with air conditioning?
No, 14 Lopez Key does not have units with air conditioning.
