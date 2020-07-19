14 Lopez Key

Amenities

refrigerator

Unit Amenities refrigerator Property Amenities

Spacious bedroom with its own closet and adjoining bathroom with tub/shower and sink area. Included is access to the seating area with couch and televesion.

The bedroom over looks a beautiful garden.

This is located in a highly sort after exclusive quiet neighborhood with self contained fenced in a walkable community. Centrally located to Seattle, Redmond, Kirkland, Issaquah and airport all within 30 minutes(depending on time of day.The tenant will have use of kitchen and fridge, has to provide their own food.