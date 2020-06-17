All apartments in Bellevue
13632 NE 7th St #F-11
Last updated May 8 2020 at 12:58 PM

13632 NE 7th St #F-11

13632 Northeast 7th Street · No Longer Available
Location

13632 Northeast 7th Street, Bellevue, WA 98005
Crossroads

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
carport
pool
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
carport
parking
pool
Glendale 2 Bed Condo - Great location! Minutes to Microsoft and downtown Bellevue. This condominium unit is located in the Glenndale Estates community.

The unit features a living room with a fireplace and wet bar. Dining area with a ceiling fan, nice sized kitchen with plenty of storage. Washer and dryer.
Deck with a storage closet. 1-car carport.
Swimming pool in condo complex.

Water/Sewer/Garbage included in rent.

Available for 1 year lease. 1st month rent and equal sec. deposit required. $42 appl. fee. See www.macphersonspm.com for details. Must view property prior to applying.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5700238)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13632 NE 7th St #F-11 have any available units?
13632 NE 7th St #F-11 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bellevue, WA.
How much is rent in Bellevue, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bellevue Rent Report.
What amenities does 13632 NE 7th St #F-11 have?
Some of 13632 NE 7th St #F-11's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13632 NE 7th St #F-11 currently offering any rent specials?
13632 NE 7th St #F-11 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13632 NE 7th St #F-11 pet-friendly?
No, 13632 NE 7th St #F-11 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bellevue.
Does 13632 NE 7th St #F-11 offer parking?
Yes, 13632 NE 7th St #F-11 offers parking.
Does 13632 NE 7th St #F-11 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13632 NE 7th St #F-11 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13632 NE 7th St #F-11 have a pool?
Yes, 13632 NE 7th St #F-11 has a pool.
Does 13632 NE 7th St #F-11 have accessible units?
No, 13632 NE 7th St #F-11 does not have accessible units.
Does 13632 NE 7th St #F-11 have units with dishwashers?
No, 13632 NE 7th St #F-11 does not have units with dishwashers.

