13632 NE 7th St #F-11

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities carport parking pool

Glendale 2 Bed Condo - Great location! Minutes to Microsoft and downtown Bellevue. This condominium unit is located in the Glenndale Estates community.



The unit features a living room with a fireplace and wet bar. Dining area with a ceiling fan, nice sized kitchen with plenty of storage. Washer and dryer.

Deck with a storage closet. 1-car carport.

Swimming pool in condo complex.



Water/Sewer/Garbage included in rent.



Available for 1 year lease. 1st month rent and equal sec. deposit required. $42 appl. fee. See www.macphersonspm.com for details. Must view property prior to applying.



No Pets Allowed



