13632 NE 7th St #F-11

Amenities
Glendale 2 Bed Condo - Great location! Minutes to Microsoft and downtown Bellevue. This condominium unit is located in the Glenndale Estates community.
The unit features a living room with a fireplace and wet bar. Dining area with a ceiling fan, nice sized kitchen with plenty of storage. Washer and dryer.
Deck with a storage closet. 1-car carport.
Swimming pool in condo complex.
Water/Sewer/Garbage included in rent.
Available for 1 year lease. 1st month rent and equal sec. deposit required. $42 appl. fee. See www.macphersonspm.com for details. Must view property prior to applying.
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5700238)