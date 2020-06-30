13610 Somerset Lane SE

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Nice 4 beds / 3 baths house in Somerset with the view of the lake! - Breathtaking Western view of Seattle, Bellevue, Lake WA, and Mountains from top of Somerset.



Features:

-Approximately 2,800 sqft

-4 Bedrooms and large Kitchen with granite counter tops

-3 Fireplaces and Rec Room in basement.

-Two decks perfect for sunset and entertaining.

-Walking distance to Somerset Elementary.



This is a definite MUST SEE!!

1st/ Last/ Deposit, excellent credit.

Please email: zliang@wpirealestate.com or call: (425)-243-6371 for more information.

Offered by WPI Real Estate Services.



(RLNE5473231)