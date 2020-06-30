All apartments in Bellevue
Find more places like 13610 Somerset Lane SE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bellevue, WA
/
13610 Somerset Lane SE
Last updated April 8 2020 at 11:10 AM

13610 Somerset Lane SE

13610 Somerset Lane Southeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Bellevue
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

13610 Somerset Lane Southeast, Bellevue, WA 98006
Somerset

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Nice 4 beds / 3 baths house in Somerset with the view of the lake! - Breathtaking Western view of Seattle, Bellevue, Lake WA, and Mountains from top of Somerset.

Features:
-Approximately 2,800 sqft
-4 Bedrooms and large Kitchen with granite counter tops
-3 Fireplaces and Rec Room in basement.
-Two decks perfect for sunset and entertaining.
-Walking distance to Somerset Elementary.

This is a definite MUST SEE!!
1st/ Last/ Deposit, excellent credit.
Please email: zliang@wpirealestate.com or call: (425)-243-6371 for more information.
Offered by WPI Real Estate Services.

(RLNE5473231)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13610 Somerset Lane SE have any available units?
13610 Somerset Lane SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bellevue, WA.
How much is rent in Bellevue, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bellevue Rent Report.
What amenities does 13610 Somerset Lane SE have?
Some of 13610 Somerset Lane SE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13610 Somerset Lane SE currently offering any rent specials?
13610 Somerset Lane SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13610 Somerset Lane SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 13610 Somerset Lane SE is pet friendly.
Does 13610 Somerset Lane SE offer parking?
No, 13610 Somerset Lane SE does not offer parking.
Does 13610 Somerset Lane SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13610 Somerset Lane SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13610 Somerset Lane SE have a pool?
No, 13610 Somerset Lane SE does not have a pool.
Does 13610 Somerset Lane SE have accessible units?
No, 13610 Somerset Lane SE does not have accessible units.
Does 13610 Somerset Lane SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 13610 Somerset Lane SE does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Elements Apartments
958 111th Ave NE
Bellevue, WA 98004
Cerasa
10961 Northeast 2nd Place
Bellevue, WA 98004
Avalon Meydenbauer
10410 NE 2nd St
Bellevue, WA 98004
Avalon Bellevue
11000 NE 10th St
Bellevue, WA 98004
Alley111
11011 NE 9th St
Bellevue, WA 98004
Venn at Main
10333 NE 1st St
Bellevue, WA 98004
The Meyden
10333 Main St
Bellevue, WA 98004
Sequoia Grove Apartments
13001 SE 28th Pl
Bellevue, WA 98005

Similar Pages

Bellevue 1 BedroomsBellevue 2 Bedrooms
Bellevue Dog Friendly ApartmentsBellevue Pet Friendly Places
Bellevue Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BellvueNortheast BellevueCrossroads
West Lake HillsNorthwest BellevueEastgate Cougar Mountain
FactoriaNewport

Apartments Near Colleges

Bellevue CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
City University of Seattle