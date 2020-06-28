All apartments in Bellevue
Find more places like 13430 SE 43rd St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bellevue, WA
/
13430 SE 43rd St
Last updated October 12 2019 at 11:13 AM

13430 SE 43rd St

13430 Southeast 43rd Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Bellevue
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

13430 Southeast 43rd Street, Bellevue, WA 98006
Somerset

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Beautiful 5 bedroom rambler in Somerset! - SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE HERE: showdigs.co/t5gc

Welcome to this stunning 5 bedroom/3 bath daylight rambler, located in Somerset Neighborhood of Bellevue, with amazing panoramic lake and mountain views.
Main floor features kitchen with slab granite counters, island & breakfast nook, formal living & dining, and 3 bedrooms including Master Suite and updated 1.5 bath.
Lower level has 2 more bedrooms plus huge rec/bonus room with brand new carpets and updated bathroom and laundry!

Upgrades include newly installed SOLAR PANELS, energy efficient Heat Pump Water Heater and DOUBLE PANE energy efficient windows reducing electric bill to a negligible amount.

WHAT WE LOVE ABOUT THE HOME

You can enjoy the amazing views of Seattle, Lake Washington and Olympics on a big Trex deck. Cannot beat the sunsets!!
Located at walking distance to award winning Bellevue schools; Somerset Elem,Tyee Middle, and Newport High.
Remodeled bathrooms and brand new carpets.
Factoria Mall, I-90 and I-405, library and multiple trials are at 2-5 mins drive.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3414732)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13430 SE 43rd St have any available units?
13430 SE 43rd St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bellevue, WA.
How much is rent in Bellevue, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bellevue Rent Report.
What amenities does 13430 SE 43rd St have?
Some of 13430 SE 43rd St's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13430 SE 43rd St currently offering any rent specials?
13430 SE 43rd St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13430 SE 43rd St pet-friendly?
No, 13430 SE 43rd St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bellevue.
Does 13430 SE 43rd St offer parking?
No, 13430 SE 43rd St does not offer parking.
Does 13430 SE 43rd St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13430 SE 43rd St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13430 SE 43rd St have a pool?
No, 13430 SE 43rd St does not have a pool.
Does 13430 SE 43rd St have accessible units?
No, 13430 SE 43rd St does not have accessible units.
Does 13430 SE 43rd St have units with dishwashers?
No, 13430 SE 43rd St does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Central Park East
15207 NE 16th Pl
Bellevue, WA 98007
The Row Townhomes
4249 129th Pl SE
Bellevue, WA 98006
Arras Apartments
12282 NE 12th Ln
Bellevue, WA 98005
The Martine
13850 NE 8th St
Bellevue, WA 98005
Venn at Main
10333 NE 1st St
Bellevue, WA 98004
Blu Bellevue
75 102nd Ave NE
Bellevue, WA 98004
Hyde Square
2030 155th Place NE
Bellevue, WA 98007
Ridgedale
14111 SE 6th St
Bellevue, WA 98007

Similar Pages

Bellevue 1 BedroomsBellevue 2 Bedrooms
Bellevue Dog Friendly ApartmentsBellevue Pet Friendly Places
Bellevue Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BellvueNortheast BellevueCrossroads
West Lake HillsNorthwest BellevueEastgate Cougar Mountain
FactoriaNewport

Apartments Near Colleges

Bellevue CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
City University of Seattle