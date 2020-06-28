13430 SE 43rd St

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities

Beautiful 5 bedroom rambler in Somerset! - SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE HERE: showdigs.co/t5gc



Welcome to this stunning 5 bedroom/3 bath daylight rambler, located in Somerset Neighborhood of Bellevue, with amazing panoramic lake and mountain views.

Main floor features kitchen with slab granite counters, island & breakfast nook, formal living & dining, and 3 bedrooms including Master Suite and updated 1.5 bath.

Lower level has 2 more bedrooms plus huge rec/bonus room with brand new carpets and updated bathroom and laundry!



Upgrades include newly installed SOLAR PANELS, energy efficient Heat Pump Water Heater and DOUBLE PANE energy efficient windows reducing electric bill to a negligible amount.



WHAT WE LOVE ABOUT THE HOME



You can enjoy the amazing views of Seattle, Lake Washington and Olympics on a big Trex deck. Cannot beat the sunsets!!

Located at walking distance to award winning Bellevue schools; Somerset Elem,Tyee Middle, and Newport High.

Remodeled bathrooms and brand new carpets.

Factoria Mall, I-90 and I-405, library and multiple trials are at 2-5 mins drive.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3414732)