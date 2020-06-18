All apartments in Bellevue
Bellevue, WA
13106 NE 38th Place
13106 NE 38th Place

13106 Northeast 38th Place · No Longer Available
Location

13106 Northeast 38th Place, Bellevue, WA 98005
Bridle Trails

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
Heart of Bellevue, nearly an acre lot - Available either short or long term. This NW Contemporary has undergone magnificent updates giving the feeling of brand new. Two story high vaulted ceilings w/rotunda shaped den on main floor w/main floor master suite & access to the deck. Effectively year built 2016 Large parking area in front Lg flat yard paradise with water feature ponds.Bridal Trails Community -Parkside almost a full acres of land. Landscaping included. Workshop/hobby room is heated

(RLNE4598268)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13106 NE 38th Place have any available units?
13106 NE 38th Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bellevue, WA.
How much is rent in Bellevue, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bellevue Rent Report.
Is 13106 NE 38th Place currently offering any rent specials?
13106 NE 38th Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13106 NE 38th Place pet-friendly?
No, 13106 NE 38th Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bellevue.
Does 13106 NE 38th Place offer parking?
Yes, 13106 NE 38th Place does offer parking.
Does 13106 NE 38th Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13106 NE 38th Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13106 NE 38th Place have a pool?
No, 13106 NE 38th Place does not have a pool.
Does 13106 NE 38th Place have accessible units?
No, 13106 NE 38th Place does not have accessible units.
Does 13106 NE 38th Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 13106 NE 38th Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13106 NE 38th Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 13106 NE 38th Place does not have units with air conditioning.
