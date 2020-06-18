13106 NE 38th Place

Amenities

patio / balcony parking

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities parking

Heart of Bellevue, nearly an acre lot - Available either short or long term. This NW Contemporary has undergone magnificent updates giving the feeling of brand new. Two story high vaulted ceilings w/rotunda shaped den on main floor w/main floor master suite & access to the deck. Effectively year built 2016 Large parking area in front Lg flat yard paradise with water feature ponds.Bridal Trails Community -Parkside almost a full acres of land. Landscaping included. Workshop/hobby room is heated



(RLNE4598268)