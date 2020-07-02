12834 SE 41st Ln BLDG E

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher parking fireplace

Condo Across from Factoria Mall - Easy FWY Access - Property Id: 175582



* Great Condition with Refinished Kitchen/Bathroom Counters.



* Located within walking distance of T-Mobile, shopping, services, and bus stops. Excellent Bellevue schools. Easy commute to Seattle, Renton and the Eastside.



* Appliances include Refrigerator, Glass Top Range/Oven, Dishwasher and Microwave/Fan Combo.



* Master bedroom includes Master Bath with oversize shower and custom tile floor.



* Hall bath with full size tub and custom tile floor



* Over 1,000 square feet.



* Fireplace in Living Room.



* West facing deck (with storage closet) features sliding door from the living room.



* Full Size W/D in Hall Closet.



* No pets allowed



* One covered parking space with large storage closet. Additional parking space available upon request (subject to availability).

(RLNE5371071)