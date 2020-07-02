12834 SE 41st Ln BLDG E

Amenities
Condo Across from Factoria Mall - Easy FWY Access - Property Id: 175582
* Great Condition with Refinished Kitchen/Bathroom Counters.
* Located within walking distance of T-Mobile, shopping, services, and bus stops. Excellent Bellevue schools. Easy commute to Seattle, Renton and the Eastside.
* Appliances include Refrigerator, Glass Top Range/Oven, Dishwasher and Microwave/Fan Combo.
* Master bedroom includes Master Bath with oversize shower and custom tile floor.
* Hall bath with full size tub and custom tile floor
* Over 1,000 square feet.
* Fireplace in Living Room.
* West facing deck (with storage closet) features sliding door from the living room.
* Full Size W/D in Hall Closet.
* No pets allowed
* One covered parking space with large storage closet. Additional parking space available upon request (subject to availability).
No Pets Allowed
