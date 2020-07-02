All apartments in Bellevue
12834 SE 41st Ln BLDG E
12834 SE 41st Ln BLDG E

12834 Southeast 41st Lane · No Longer Available
Location

12834 Southeast 41st Lane, Bellevue, WA 98006
Factoria

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Condo Across from Factoria Mall - Easy FWY Access - Property Id: 175582

* Great Condition with Refinished Kitchen/Bathroom Counters.

* Located within walking distance of T-Mobile, shopping, services, and bus stops. Excellent Bellevue schools. Easy commute to Seattle, Renton and the Eastside.

* Appliances include Refrigerator, Glass Top Range/Oven, Dishwasher and Microwave/Fan Combo.

* Master bedroom includes Master Bath with oversize shower and custom tile floor.

* Hall bath with full size tub and custom tile floor

* Over 1,000 square feet.

* Fireplace in Living Room.

* West facing deck (with storage closet) features sliding door from the living room.

* Full Size W/D in Hall Closet.

* No pets allowed

* One covered parking space with large storage closet. Additional parking space available upon request (subject to availability).
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/175582
Property Id 175582

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5371071)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12834 SE 41st Ln BLDG E have any available units?
12834 SE 41st Ln BLDG E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bellevue, WA.
How much is rent in Bellevue, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bellevue Rent Report.
What amenities does 12834 SE 41st Ln BLDG E have?
Some of 12834 SE 41st Ln BLDG E's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12834 SE 41st Ln BLDG E currently offering any rent specials?
12834 SE 41st Ln BLDG E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12834 SE 41st Ln BLDG E pet-friendly?
No, 12834 SE 41st Ln BLDG E is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bellevue.
Does 12834 SE 41st Ln BLDG E offer parking?
Yes, 12834 SE 41st Ln BLDG E offers parking.
Does 12834 SE 41st Ln BLDG E have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12834 SE 41st Ln BLDG E offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12834 SE 41st Ln BLDG E have a pool?
No, 12834 SE 41st Ln BLDG E does not have a pool.
Does 12834 SE 41st Ln BLDG E have accessible units?
No, 12834 SE 41st Ln BLDG E does not have accessible units.
Does 12834 SE 41st Ln BLDG E have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12834 SE 41st Ln BLDG E has units with dishwashers.

