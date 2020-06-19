All apartments in Bellevue
12740 NE 10th Place # E202
Last updated July 14 2019 at 10:09 AM

12740 NE 10th Place # E202

12740 Northeast 10th Place · No Longer Available
Location

12740 Northeast 10th Place, Bellevue, WA 98005
Wilburton

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
12740 NE 10th Place # E202 Available 07/19/19 Beatiful 2 bedroom 2 bath Condo with Private Balcony - This updated condo in a super convenient location, minutes to downtown Bellevue and Microsoft. New paint, carpet, range, and dishwasher. Living room features a cozy wood burning fireplace and a view of the woods for added privacy. Spacious grounds and common areas include a pool and sport court all in a secluded setting providing an urban oasis of calm. For a personal viewing please call Kim at 425-890-8880

(RLNE5000537)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12740 NE 10th Place # E202 have any available units?
12740 NE 10th Place # E202 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bellevue, WA.
How much is rent in Bellevue, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bellevue Rent Report.
What amenities does 12740 NE 10th Place # E202 have?
Some of 12740 NE 10th Place # E202's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12740 NE 10th Place # E202 currently offering any rent specials?
12740 NE 10th Place # E202 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12740 NE 10th Place # E202 pet-friendly?
No, 12740 NE 10th Place # E202 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bellevue.
Does 12740 NE 10th Place # E202 offer parking?
No, 12740 NE 10th Place # E202 does not offer parking.
Does 12740 NE 10th Place # E202 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12740 NE 10th Place # E202 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12740 NE 10th Place # E202 have a pool?
Yes, 12740 NE 10th Place # E202 has a pool.
Does 12740 NE 10th Place # E202 have accessible units?
No, 12740 NE 10th Place # E202 does not have accessible units.
Does 12740 NE 10th Place # E202 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12740 NE 10th Place # E202 has units with dishwashers.
