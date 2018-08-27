All apartments in Bellevue
Last updated August 21 2019

12613 SE 41st Place #E304

12613 Southeast 41st Place · No Longer Available
Location

12613 Southeast 41st Place, Bellevue, WA 98006
Factoria

Amenities

12613 SE 41st Place #E304 Available 08/23/19 Location! Spacious 2 bed condo next to Factoria Mall - Unit was renovated in 2018 with brand new siding, roof and new double pane windows. Rent includes garbage and recycling and one assigned parking space. Tenant pays water/sewer, electricity and internet.

This spacious and beautiful top floor condo is located within walking distance to Market Place in Factoria Bellevue. Unit offers 2 spacious bedrooms, 1.25 baths. It comes with newer laminate flooring, tile, and carpet throughout. The kitchen boasts stainless steel appliances and immense cabinetry. All appliances stay.

Unit overlooks the heated pool and hot tub within the complex. Walking distance to downtown Factoria's shopping mall and wide variety of restaurants.

Bellevue School District with Woodridge Elementry, Tyee Mid and Newport Senior High. Tenant to verify.

First, last and security deposit at move-in. $43 application fee per adult. No pet, no smoking, washer/dryer in unit. For showing, please text Toni at 425-327-0446 to schedule. Appointment Requires.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2844649)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12613 SE 41st Place #E304 have any available units?
12613 SE 41st Place #E304 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bellevue, WA.
How much is rent in Bellevue, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bellevue Rent Report.
What amenities does 12613 SE 41st Place #E304 have?
Some of 12613 SE 41st Place #E304's amenities include in unit laundry, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12613 SE 41st Place #E304 currently offering any rent specials?
12613 SE 41st Place #E304 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12613 SE 41st Place #E304 pet-friendly?
No, 12613 SE 41st Place #E304 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bellevue.
Does 12613 SE 41st Place #E304 offer parking?
Yes, 12613 SE 41st Place #E304 offers parking.
Does 12613 SE 41st Place #E304 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12613 SE 41st Place #E304 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12613 SE 41st Place #E304 have a pool?
Yes, 12613 SE 41st Place #E304 has a pool.
Does 12613 SE 41st Place #E304 have accessible units?
No, 12613 SE 41st Place #E304 does not have accessible units.
Does 12613 SE 41st Place #E304 have units with dishwashers?
No, 12613 SE 41st Place #E304 does not have units with dishwashers.
