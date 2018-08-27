Amenities

in unit laundry parking recently renovated stainless steel pool hot tub

Unit Amenities carpet in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool hot tub internet access

12613 SE 41st Place #E304 Available 08/23/19 Location! Spacious 2 bed condo next to Factoria Mall - Unit was renovated in 2018 with brand new siding, roof and new double pane windows. Rent includes garbage and recycling and one assigned parking space. Tenant pays water/sewer, electricity and internet.



This spacious and beautiful top floor condo is located within walking distance to Market Place in Factoria Bellevue. Unit offers 2 spacious bedrooms, 1.25 baths. It comes with newer laminate flooring, tile, and carpet throughout. The kitchen boasts stainless steel appliances and immense cabinetry. All appliances stay.



Unit overlooks the heated pool and hot tub within the complex. Walking distance to downtown Factoria's shopping mall and wide variety of restaurants.



Bellevue School District with Woodridge Elementry, Tyee Mid and Newport Senior High. Tenant to verify.



First, last and security deposit at move-in. $43 application fee per adult. No pet, no smoking, washer/dryer in unit. For showing, please text Toni at 425-327-0446 to schedule. Appointment Requires.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE2844649)