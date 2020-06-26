All apartments in Bellevue
Last updated September 14 2019 at 11:36 AM

12521 SE 30th St

12521 Southeast 30th Street · No Longer Available
Location

12521 Southeast 30th Street, Bellevue, WA 98005
Woodridge

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
ceiling fan
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful 2 Bed 1.5 Bath in Sought After Woodridge, Bellevue. - Located in sought after Woodridge community. This end unit condo features stainless steel appliances, cozy wood burning fireplace, fresh paint inside and bamboo hardwood flooring on main. Wall to wall carpet on upper living bedrooms and ceiling fan in the master. Minutes to Bellevue, freeways I-90 & I-405, shopping, restaurants, parks and all amenities. Award-winning Bellevue school district. Attached shared garage with your own designated spot.

First and security deposit of equal rent amount. Tenant pays electric and cable. Rent includes water/sewer/garbage. NO smoking and No pets. Move-In fee $200. $40 application fee per each adult. Apply online at www.tagrealtywa.com

(RLNE3560463)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12521 SE 30th St have any available units?
12521 SE 30th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bellevue, WA.
How much is rent in Bellevue, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bellevue Rent Report.
What amenities does 12521 SE 30th St have?
Some of 12521 SE 30th St's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12521 SE 30th St currently offering any rent specials?
12521 SE 30th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12521 SE 30th St pet-friendly?
No, 12521 SE 30th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bellevue.
Does 12521 SE 30th St offer parking?
Yes, 12521 SE 30th St offers parking.
Does 12521 SE 30th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12521 SE 30th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12521 SE 30th St have a pool?
No, 12521 SE 30th St does not have a pool.
Does 12521 SE 30th St have accessible units?
No, 12521 SE 30th St does not have accessible units.
Does 12521 SE 30th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 12521 SE 30th St does not have units with dishwashers.
