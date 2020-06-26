12521 SE 30th St

Amenities

hardwood floors garage stainless steel ceiling fan fireplace carpet

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan fireplace hardwood floors stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful 2 Bed 1.5 Bath in Sought After Woodridge, Bellevue. - Located in sought after Woodridge community. This end unit condo features stainless steel appliances, cozy wood burning fireplace, fresh paint inside and bamboo hardwood flooring on main. Wall to wall carpet on upper living bedrooms and ceiling fan in the master. Minutes to Bellevue, freeways I-90 & I-405, shopping, restaurants, parks and all amenities. Award-winning Bellevue school district. Attached shared garage with your own designated spot.



First and security deposit of equal rent amount. Tenant pays electric and cable. Rent includes water/sewer/garbage. NO smoking and No pets. Move-In fee $200. $40 application fee per each adult. Apply online at www.tagrealtywa.com



(RLNE3560463)