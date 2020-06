Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Well-maintained 4 bedroom, 2 story home situated in the middle of popular Newport Hills. Located on a quiet cul-de-sac within easy walking distance to shopping, schools and buses. Large level lot with storage shed and nice patio. Attractive wood framed window package accents abundant natural light.



3 months sub lease option available.

Pet Policy: Flexible

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.