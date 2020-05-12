Amenities

1251 169th Pl NE Available 04/06/19 Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Rambler - This cute rambler has everything you need with 3 comfortably sized bedrooms, 2 baths, cozy living & dining areas, and a family room/bonus or could be a 4th bedroom. Features a newer kitchen with granite counter tops and newer appliances, freshly remodeled bathrooms and brand new flooring. Situated on an almost 11,000 sq.ft home site overlooking a very private and tranquil backyard. Super convenient East Bellevue location minutes to Crossroads shopping and Microsoft.



First and security deposit of equal amount. $40 application fees per adult. Tenant pays all utilities and takes care of yard. No smoking, small pets allowed with a $300 non-refundable per pet fee. Please apply at www.tagrealtywa.com



No Pets Allowed



