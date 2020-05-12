All apartments in Bellevue
Last updated April 7 2019 at 10:44 AM

1251 169th Pl NE

1251 169th Place Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

1251 169th Place Northeast, Bellevue, WA 98008
Northeast Bellevue

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
1251 169th Pl NE Available 04/06/19 Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Rambler - This cute rambler has everything you need with 3 comfortably sized bedrooms, 2 baths, cozy living & dining areas, and a family room/bonus or could be a 4th bedroom. Features a newer kitchen with granite counter tops and newer appliances, freshly remodeled bathrooms and brand new flooring. Situated on an almost 11,000 sq.ft home site overlooking a very private and tranquil backyard. Super convenient East Bellevue location minutes to Crossroads shopping and Microsoft.

First and security deposit of equal amount. $40 application fees per adult. Tenant pays all utilities and takes care of yard. No smoking, small pets allowed with a $300 non-refundable per pet fee. Please apply at www.tagrealtywa.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2667297)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1251 169th Pl NE have any available units?
1251 169th Pl NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bellevue, WA.
How much is rent in Bellevue, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bellevue Rent Report.
Is 1251 169th Pl NE currently offering any rent specials?
1251 169th Pl NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1251 169th Pl NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 1251 169th Pl NE is pet friendly.
Does 1251 169th Pl NE offer parking?
No, 1251 169th Pl NE does not offer parking.
Does 1251 169th Pl NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1251 169th Pl NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1251 169th Pl NE have a pool?
No, 1251 169th Pl NE does not have a pool.
Does 1251 169th Pl NE have accessible units?
No, 1251 169th Pl NE does not have accessible units.
Does 1251 169th Pl NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1251 169th Pl NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1251 169th Pl NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1251 169th Pl NE does not have units with air conditioning.
