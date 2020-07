Amenities

in unit laundry

Unit Amenities in unit laundry Property Amenities

Near downtown Bellevue. We are moving out of the country and need a new tenant to fill in. Lease is till August 3rd 2020. It is a brand new apartment. Arras Apartments. We were the first tenants. It is a loft with a bathroom, living room, and kitchen downstairs. Upstairs is an open bedroom with a bedroom and washer and dryer.