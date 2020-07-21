111 108th Avenue North East Unit A501

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym parking 24hr maintenance bbq/grill internet access

Modern, unfurnished, 2 beds, and 2-baths condo home property rental in a dynamic neighborhood in West Bellevue.



The bright and airy interior features tile and carpet floors, large windows that brighten any room, and colorful accent walls. The chic open-plan kitchen is equipped with granite countertop, ample cabinet storage, and appliances such as a refrigerator, oven/range, microwave, dishwasher, and garbage disposal. The bathrooms have a shower stall with sliding a frosted glass door, shower and bathtub combo partitioned by a curtain, vanity cabinet sinks surmounted by mirrors, and functional toilets. An in-unit washer with dryer along with centralized heating and forced-air heating. The exterior features a balcony, barbecue station, fitness center, and is accessible to public transportation stops/hub.



There is underground parking and 1 more space can be added for $100. There are 3 storages inside the parking area. Its a pet-friendly home but only small pets are allowed with a pet deposit of $500/pet. Smoking is prohibited.



Tenants responsibilities are PG&E (gas and electricity), cable, and internet. Landlords responsibilities are water, sewage, trash up to $50, and HOA fees.



Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.



The propertys Walk Score is 92/100. This is a Walkers Paradise and daily errands do not require a car.



Nearby Parks: Wildwood Park, Downtown Park, City Hall Plaza, and Surrey Downs.



