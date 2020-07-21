All apartments in Bellevue
Home
/
Bellevue, WA
/
111 108th Avenue North East Unit A501
Last updated April 11 2020 at 10:09 AM

111 108th Avenue North East Unit A501

111 108th Avenue Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

111 108th Avenue Southeast, Bellevue, WA 98004
Downtown Bellvue

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
internet access
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number or listing inquiries.)

SPECIAL PROMO! HURRY! TAKE ADVANTAGE OF $500 MOVE-IN DISCOUNTS FOR SIGNED LEASE BEFORE FEBRUARY 15, 2020!

Modern, unfurnished, 2 beds, and 2-baths condo home property rental in a dynamic neighborhood in West Bellevue.

The bright and airy interior features tile and carpet floors, large windows that brighten any room, and colorful accent walls. The chic open-plan kitchen is equipped with granite countertop, ample cabinet storage, and appliances such as a refrigerator, oven/range, microwave, dishwasher, and garbage disposal. The bathrooms have a shower stall with sliding a frosted glass door, shower and bathtub combo partitioned by a curtain, vanity cabinet sinks surmounted by mirrors, and functional toilets. An in-unit washer with dryer along with centralized heating and forced-air heating. The exterior features a balcony, barbecue station, fitness center, and is accessible to public transportation stops/hub.

There is underground parking and 1 more space can be added for $100. There are 3 storages inside the parking area. Its a pet-friendly home but only small pets are allowed with a pet deposit of $500/pet. Smoking is prohibited.

Tenants responsibilities are PG&E (gas and electricity), cable, and internet. Landlords responsibilities are water, sewage, trash up to $50, and HOA fees.

This listing has a 3D interactive tour. View 3D tour here:
https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=xEidgyB72WW

Experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours: Self-Tours, Guided Tours, or 3D Virtual Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!

Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.

The propertys Walk Score is 92/100. This is a Walkers Paradise and daily errands do not require a car.

Nearby Parks: Wildwood Park, Downtown Park, City Hall Plaza, and Surrey Downs.

(RLNE5308570)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 111 108th Avenue North East Unit A501 have any available units?
111 108th Avenue North East Unit A501 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bellevue, WA.
How much is rent in Bellevue, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bellevue Rent Report.
What amenities does 111 108th Avenue North East Unit A501 have?
Some of 111 108th Avenue North East Unit A501's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 111 108th Avenue North East Unit A501 currently offering any rent specials?
111 108th Avenue North East Unit A501 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 111 108th Avenue North East Unit A501 pet-friendly?
Yes, 111 108th Avenue North East Unit A501 is pet friendly.
Does 111 108th Avenue North East Unit A501 offer parking?
Yes, 111 108th Avenue North East Unit A501 offers parking.
Does 111 108th Avenue North East Unit A501 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 111 108th Avenue North East Unit A501 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 111 108th Avenue North East Unit A501 have a pool?
No, 111 108th Avenue North East Unit A501 does not have a pool.
Does 111 108th Avenue North East Unit A501 have accessible units?
No, 111 108th Avenue North East Unit A501 does not have accessible units.
Does 111 108th Avenue North East Unit A501 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 111 108th Avenue North East Unit A501 has units with dishwashers.
