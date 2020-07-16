All apartments in Bellevue
1100 106th Ave NE #308

1100 106th Avenue Northeast · (425) 369-4955
Location

1100 106th Avenue Northeast, Bellevue, WA 98004
Downtown Bellvue

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

Studio

Unit 1100 106th Ave NE #308 · Avail. Aug 5

$1,500

Studio · 1 Bath · 446 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

garage
gym
concierge
guest suite
clubhouse
business center
Unit Amenities
carpet
furnished
Property Amenities
business center
conference room
clubhouse
concierge
gym
parking
garage
guest suite
1100 106th Ave NE #308 Available 08/05/20 Charming Studio in Downtown Bellevue - First and security deposit of equal amount. $40 application fee per adult. Water, sewer, garbage for an additional $50 per month. Tenant responsible for electricity. Bed in picture to stay, all other furniture has been removed. No smoking, no pets. $500 nonrefundable HOA move in fee. Applications at www.tagrealtywa.com.

Downtown Bellevue rare studio home at the fabulous Palazzo. This condo has Italian tile entry, looped carpet, light cabinetry & large bathroom. Relax by the east-facing window-wall with quiet view of lush trees. Amenities include concierge, owner lounge, business center & conference room, workout facility, & furnished guest suite directly below this unit. Gated garage with premium assigned parking space & large storage unit with power. Excellent businesses on main level, fantastic walk-ability.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2447518)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1100 106th Ave NE #308 have any available units?
1100 106th Ave NE #308 has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Bellevue, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bellevue Rent Report.
What amenities does 1100 106th Ave NE #308 have?
Some of 1100 106th Ave NE #308's amenities include garage, gym, and concierge. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1100 106th Ave NE #308 currently offering any rent specials?
1100 106th Ave NE #308 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1100 106th Ave NE #308 pet-friendly?
No, 1100 106th Ave NE #308 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bellevue.
Does 1100 106th Ave NE #308 offer parking?
Yes, 1100 106th Ave NE #308 offers parking.
Does 1100 106th Ave NE #308 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1100 106th Ave NE #308 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1100 106th Ave NE #308 have a pool?
No, 1100 106th Ave NE #308 does not have a pool.
Does 1100 106th Ave NE #308 have accessible units?
No, 1100 106th Ave NE #308 does not have accessible units.
Does 1100 106th Ave NE #308 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1100 106th Ave NE #308 does not have units with dishwashers.
