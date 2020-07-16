Amenities

1100 106th Ave NE #308 Available 08/05/20 Charming Studio in Downtown Bellevue - First and security deposit of equal amount. $40 application fee per adult. Water, sewer, garbage for an additional $50 per month. Tenant responsible for electricity. Bed in picture to stay, all other furniture has been removed. No smoking, no pets. $500 nonrefundable HOA move in fee. Applications at www.tagrealtywa.com.



Downtown Bellevue rare studio home at the fabulous Palazzo. This condo has Italian tile entry, looped carpet, light cabinetry & large bathroom. Relax by the east-facing window-wall with quiet view of lush trees. Amenities include concierge, owner lounge, business center & conference room, workout facility, & furnished guest suite directly below this unit. Gated garage with premium assigned parking space & large storage unit with power. Excellent businesses on main level, fantastic walk-ability.



No Pets Allowed



