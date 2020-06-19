10990 NE 12Th St

Amenities
Location! Location! Location! without making any sacrifices. - 360 Tour Walk-Through - https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=aR1KSUXgJE4
Don't miss this unique opportunity to live in a single family home just walking distance from all that downtown Bellevue has to offer. This home features a new forced air furnace and A/C as well as a Toto washlet in master bathroom. The master bedroom is conveniently located on the main floor and has 2 walk-in closets! Private driveway leads to a massive 3 car garage with space for storage. This home has been upgraded with smart home features such as 2nd Gen Nest thermostat, Simplisafe alarm system, 100% LED lighting, night timers on exterior lights, etc. Enormous kitchen features Wolf Gourmet stovetop and huge KitchenAid chef-style refrigerator. Multiple skylights and much more! Fantastic location within walking distance to public library, transit center, restaurants, etc.
Assigned to the BEST schools!
- Clyde Hill Elementary
- Chinook Middle
- Bellevue High
Owner provides garbage, landscaping, and preventative exterminator.
Rental Requirements:
Minimum Credit Score 600
Minimum Income 3x's Rent
Property Mgr: Dmitry Yusim
Property Status: Available for Showing 06/05/2020
No Pets Allowed
