All apartments in Bellevue
Find more places like 10990 NE 12Th St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bellevue, WA
/
10990 NE 12Th St
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:02 AM

10990 NE 12Th St

10990 Northeast 12th Street · (206) 225-2243
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Bellevue
See all
Northwest Bellevue
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

10990 Northeast 12th Street, Bellevue, WA 98004
Northwest Bellevue

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 10990 NE 12Th St · Avail. now

$5,000

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2660 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
air conditioning
alarm system
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
alarm system
parking
garage
Location! Location! Location! without making any sacrifices. - 360 Tour Walk-Through - https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=aR1KSUXgJE4

Don't miss this unique opportunity to live in a single family home just walking distance from all that downtown Bellevue has to offer. This home features a new forced air furnace and A/C as well as a Toto washlet in master bathroom. The master bedroom is conveniently located on the main floor and has 2 walk-in closets! Private driveway leads to a massive 3 car garage with space for storage. This home has been upgraded with smart home features such as 2nd Gen Nest thermostat, Simplisafe alarm system, 100% LED lighting, night timers on exterior lights, etc. Enormous kitchen features Wolf Gourmet stovetop and huge KitchenAid chef-style refrigerator. Multiple skylights and much more! Fantastic location within walking distance to public library, transit center, restaurants, etc.

Assigned to the BEST schools!
- Clyde Hill Elementary
- Chinook Middle
- Bellevue High

Owner provides garbage, landscaping, and preventative exterminator.

Rental Requirements:
Minimum Credit Score 600
Minimum Income 3x's Rent

Property Mgr: Dmitry Yusim
Property Status: Available for Showing 06/05/2020

#643

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5743240)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10990 NE 12Th St have any available units?
10990 NE 12Th St has a unit available for $5,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Bellevue, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bellevue Rent Report.
What amenities does 10990 NE 12Th St have?
Some of 10990 NE 12Th St's amenities include garage, recently renovated, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10990 NE 12Th St currently offering any rent specials?
10990 NE 12Th St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10990 NE 12Th St pet-friendly?
No, 10990 NE 12Th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bellevue.
Does 10990 NE 12Th St offer parking?
Yes, 10990 NE 12Th St does offer parking.
Does 10990 NE 12Th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10990 NE 12Th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10990 NE 12Th St have a pool?
No, 10990 NE 12Th St does not have a pool.
Does 10990 NE 12Th St have accessible units?
No, 10990 NE 12Th St does not have accessible units.
Does 10990 NE 12Th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 10990 NE 12Th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 10990 NE 12Th St?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Elements Apartments
958 111th Ave NE
Bellevue, WA 98004
Central Park East
15207 NE 16th Pl
Bellevue, WA 98007
The Bravern
688 110th Ave NE
Bellevue, WA 98004
The Firs Apartment Homes
14635 Southeast 16th Street
Bellevue, WA 98007
The Martine
13850 NE 8th St
Bellevue, WA 98005
AMLI Spring District
1375 121st Ave NE
Bellevue, WA 98005
12 Central Square
10290 NE 12th St
Bellevue, WA 98004
The Regent at Bellevue Way
10600 NE 29th St
Bellevue, WA 98004

Similar Pages

Bellevue 1 BedroomsBellevue 2 Bedrooms
Bellevue Dog Friendly ApartmentsBellevue Pet Friendly Places
Bellevue Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BellvueNortheast BellevueCrossroads
West Lake HillsNorthwest BellevueEastgate Cougar Mountain
FactoriaNewport

Apartments Near Colleges

Bellevue CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
City University of Seattle
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity