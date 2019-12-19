All apartments in Bellevue
10698 SE 2nd St
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:18 PM

10698 SE 2nd St

10698 Southeast 2nd Street · (206) 393-2435
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

10698 Southeast 2nd Street, Bellevue, WA 98004
West Bellevue

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 10698 SE 2nd St · Avail. now

$4,995

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2225 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great Townhome for rent - One of the 8 new Townhomes in Envision Northwest Bellevue. This community is just minutes to world class shopping, dining, entertainment, parks, hospitals, schools and transit. The Olympic II plan features southern exposure and designer kitchen with huge windows and great lighting, spacious master suite with walk-in closet and luxury bathroom, breathtaking rooftop deck and astonishing view for downtown Bellevue. First level contains a private 2 car tandem garage, limited street parking available.

No Pets Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10698 SE 2nd St have any available units?
10698 SE 2nd St has a unit available for $4,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Bellevue, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bellevue Rent Report.
Is 10698 SE 2nd St currently offering any rent specials?
10698 SE 2nd St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10698 SE 2nd St pet-friendly?
No, 10698 SE 2nd St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bellevue.
Does 10698 SE 2nd St offer parking?
Yes, 10698 SE 2nd St does offer parking.
Does 10698 SE 2nd St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10698 SE 2nd St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10698 SE 2nd St have a pool?
No, 10698 SE 2nd St does not have a pool.
Does 10698 SE 2nd St have accessible units?
No, 10698 SE 2nd St does not have accessible units.
Does 10698 SE 2nd St have units with dishwashers?
No, 10698 SE 2nd St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10698 SE 2nd St have units with air conditioning?
No, 10698 SE 2nd St does not have units with air conditioning.
