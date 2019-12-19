10698 SE 2nd St

Amenities

Great Townhome for rent - One of the 8 new Townhomes in Envision Northwest Bellevue. This community is just minutes to world class shopping, dining, entertainment, parks, hospitals, schools and transit. The Olympic II plan features southern exposure and designer kitchen with huge windows and great lighting, spacious master suite with walk-in closet and luxury bathroom, breathtaking rooftop deck and astonishing view for downtown Bellevue. First level contains a private 2 car tandem garage, limited street parking available.



No Pets Allowed



