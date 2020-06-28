All apartments in Bellevue
10626 NE 28th St
Last updated June 3 2020 at 10:35 AM

10626 NE 28th St

10626 Northeast 28th Street · No Longer Available
Location

10626 Northeast 28th Street, Bellevue, WA 98004
Northwest Bellevue

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Stunning 5 Bedroom In Bellevue Available Now! - Please use this link to schedule a tour: showmojo.com/l/ed46c510ad

In the heart of Bellevue! Fabulous 5 bedroom 3.5 bathroom with custom details, millwork, and fixtures. The chefs kitchen has natural stone slab counters, top of the line appliance package, custom cabinetry, and a perfect floor plan. Formal dining, great room kitchen/living space leads to covered back porch and private fenced yard. Grand staircase leads to 5 bedrooms. Master bedroom has gas fireplace,, amazing double closets and a beautiful master bath. Wonderful 3 car garage with finished floors. Fully landscaped with sprinkler system.

It is available immediately. If you are interested or are looking to move-in more than 2 weeks later from the day you apply, please respond to the listing via email. Instructions To Apply: Application fee is $45 per adult applicants. Each person 18 and older who will be residing in the home must apply here: gpsrenting.appfolio.com/listings. Pets are on a case by case, please reach out to us if there is any concern about your pet before applying. If there is any other questions, please email us at lease@gpsrenting.com too.

(RLNE5127016)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10626 NE 28th St have any available units?
10626 NE 28th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bellevue, WA.
How much is rent in Bellevue, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bellevue Rent Report.
What amenities does 10626 NE 28th St have?
Some of 10626 NE 28th St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10626 NE 28th St currently offering any rent specials?
10626 NE 28th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10626 NE 28th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 10626 NE 28th St is pet friendly.
Does 10626 NE 28th St offer parking?
Yes, 10626 NE 28th St offers parking.
Does 10626 NE 28th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10626 NE 28th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10626 NE 28th St have a pool?
No, 10626 NE 28th St does not have a pool.
Does 10626 NE 28th St have accessible units?
No, 10626 NE 28th St does not have accessible units.
Does 10626 NE 28th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 10626 NE 28th St does not have units with dishwashers.
