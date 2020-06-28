10626 NE 28th St

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Stunning 5 Bedroom In Bellevue Available Now! - Please use this link to schedule a tour: showmojo.com/l/ed46c510ad



In the heart of Bellevue! Fabulous 5 bedroom 3.5 bathroom with custom details, millwork, and fixtures. The chefs kitchen has natural stone slab counters, top of the line appliance package, custom cabinetry, and a perfect floor plan. Formal dining, great room kitchen/living space leads to covered back porch and private fenced yard. Grand staircase leads to 5 bedrooms. Master bedroom has gas fireplace,, amazing double closets and a beautiful master bath. Wonderful 3 car garage with finished floors. Fully landscaped with sprinkler system.



It is available immediately. If you are interested or are looking to move-in more than 2 weeks later from the day you apply, please respond to the listing via email. Instructions To Apply: Application fee is $45 per adult applicants. Each person 18 and older who will be residing in the home must apply here: gpsrenting.appfolio.com/listings. Pets are on a case by case, please reach out to us if there is any concern about your pet before applying. If there is any other questions, please email us at lease@gpsrenting.com too.



(RLNE5127016)