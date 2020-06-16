All apartments in Bellevue
10506 SE 10th Ct
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

10506 SE 10th Ct

10506 Southeast 10th Court · (253) 214-7423
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

10506 Southeast 10th Court, Bellevue, WA 98004
West Bellevue

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 10506 SE 10th Ct · Avail. now

$4,095

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2100 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Beautiful House in Convenient Bellevue Location - ***Application Pending***

Beautiful 2011-Built Home in the Torello Community just a few blocks from Main St and Downtown Bellevue with Easy Access to I-405 & I-90. This house features a wonderful open floor plan, a large living room with gas fireplace, agourmet kitchen with slab granite, SS appliances, hardwood floors, wrought iron railings and elegant plantation shutters. The upper level include the master suite + 2 Bedrooms, 2 Full Baths and utility room. Huge 2-Car Garage with space for workshop and storage. Highly Rated Bellevue Schools.

Pets are on case by case basis with owner approval.

Rental Requirements:
Minimum Credit Score 600
Minimum Income 3x's Rent

Property Mgr: Dmitry Yusim
Property Status: Available 06/15/2020

#2061

(RLNE4981618)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10506 SE 10th Ct have any available units?
10506 SE 10th Ct has a unit available for $4,095 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Bellevue, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bellevue Rent Report.
What amenities does 10506 SE 10th Ct have?
Some of 10506 SE 10th Ct's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10506 SE 10th Ct currently offering any rent specials?
10506 SE 10th Ct isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10506 SE 10th Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 10506 SE 10th Ct is pet friendly.
Does 10506 SE 10th Ct offer parking?
Yes, 10506 SE 10th Ct does offer parking.
Does 10506 SE 10th Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10506 SE 10th Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10506 SE 10th Ct have a pool?
No, 10506 SE 10th Ct does not have a pool.
Does 10506 SE 10th Ct have accessible units?
No, 10506 SE 10th Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 10506 SE 10th Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 10506 SE 10th Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
