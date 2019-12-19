1035 156th Avenue North East 30

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking 24hr maintenance garage

(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)



LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER:

Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30, 2020. Call us now to book your showing!



Captivating, unfurnished, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms townhouse property rental in the private Crossroads neighborhood in Bellevue.



The bright and airy interior features large windows, polished floors, and a kitchen with smooth countertops, plenty of cabinets with drawers, and ready-to-use appliances - oven, range, microwave, dishwasher, trash compactor, and garbage disposal. Include an in-unit washer and dryer. Vanity cabinets and shower/tub combos furnished its bathrooms. Electric heating is installed for climate control.



Tenant is responsible for water, sewage, and electricity. The landlord will cover the trash, landscaping, and HOA fees.



This listing has a 3D interactive tour. View 3D tour here:

https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=f9rxekW2Zrf&brand=0



Sounds great? Book a showing now and experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours - Self-Tours, Guided Tours, or 3D Virtual Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!



Additional Details:

The attached garage and an uncovered parking spot (#30) are available.



Pets are not permitted on the property.



Smoking on the property is prohibited.



Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.



Nearby Parks: Hillaire Park, Bellevue Crossroads Park, and Claridge Neighborhood Park.



The property’s Walk Score is 84/100. This is a Very Walkable location and most errands can be accomplished on foot.



(RLNE5690693)