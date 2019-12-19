All apartments in Bellevue
1035 156th Avenue North East 30

1035 156th Avenue Northeast · (408) 917-0430
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1035 156th Avenue Northeast, Bellevue, WA 98007
Crossroads

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit - · Avail. now

$2,699

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1750 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
24hr maintenance
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)

LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER:
Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30, 2020. Call us now to book your showing!

Captivating, unfurnished, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms townhouse property rental in the private Crossroads neighborhood in Bellevue.

The bright and airy interior features large windows, polished floors, and a kitchen with smooth countertops, plenty of cabinets with drawers, and ready-to-use appliances - oven, range, microwave, dishwasher, trash compactor, and garbage disposal. Include an in-unit washer and dryer. Vanity cabinets and shower/tub combos furnished its bathrooms. Electric heating is installed for climate control.

Tenant is responsible for water, sewage, and electricity. The landlord will cover the trash, landscaping, and HOA fees.

This listing has a 3D interactive tour. View 3D tour here:
https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=f9rxekW2Zrf&brand=0

Sounds great? Book a showing now and experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours - Self-Tours, Guided Tours, or 3D Virtual Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!

Additional Details:
The attached garage and an uncovered parking spot (#30) are available.

Pets are not permitted on the property.

Smoking on the property is prohibited.

Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.

Nearby Parks: Hillaire Park, Bellevue Crossroads Park, and Claridge Neighborhood Park.

The property’s Walk Score is 84/100. This is a Very Walkable location and most errands can be accomplished on foot.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5690693)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1035 156th Avenue North East 30 have any available units?
1035 156th Avenue North East 30 has a unit available for $2,699 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Bellevue, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bellevue Rent Report.
What amenities does 1035 156th Avenue North East 30 have?
Some of 1035 156th Avenue North East 30's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1035 156th Avenue North East 30 currently offering any rent specials?
1035 156th Avenue North East 30 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1035 156th Avenue North East 30 pet-friendly?
No, 1035 156th Avenue North East 30 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bellevue.
Does 1035 156th Avenue North East 30 offer parking?
Yes, 1035 156th Avenue North East 30 does offer parking.
Does 1035 156th Avenue North East 30 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1035 156th Avenue North East 30 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1035 156th Avenue North East 30 have a pool?
No, 1035 156th Avenue North East 30 does not have a pool.
Does 1035 156th Avenue North East 30 have accessible units?
No, 1035 156th Avenue North East 30 does not have accessible units.
Does 1035 156th Avenue North East 30 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1035 156th Avenue North East 30 has units with dishwashers.
