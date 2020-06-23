All apartments in Bellevue
Find more places like 1027 148th Pl SE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bellevue, WA
/
1027 148th Pl SE
Last updated December 9 2019 at 3:01 PM

1027 148th Pl SE

1027 148th Place Southeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Bellevue
See all
West Lake Hills
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1027 148th Place Southeast, Bellevue, WA 98007
West Lake Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Charming 4 Bed 2 Bath Rambler w/ daylight basement - Bellevue - Charming 4 Bedroom 2 Bath Rambler w/ Daylight basement in convenient Robinswood Park area. Cozy living with fireplace and dining room overlooking to a huge backyard with a big deck. Spacious family room downstairs with a den/4th bedroom. Close to restaurants, shopping and minutes to I-90. 5 mins to Bellevue College.

First and security deposit of equal rent amount. $40 application fee per each adult. Tenant pays all utilities and take care of yard. No smoking and small pets are conditional with a $300 non refundable pet fee. Apply at www.tagrealtywa.com

(RLNE5171468)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1027 148th Pl SE have any available units?
1027 148th Pl SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bellevue, WA.
How much is rent in Bellevue, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bellevue Rent Report.
Is 1027 148th Pl SE currently offering any rent specials?
1027 148th Pl SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1027 148th Pl SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 1027 148th Pl SE is pet friendly.
Does 1027 148th Pl SE offer parking?
No, 1027 148th Pl SE does not offer parking.
Does 1027 148th Pl SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1027 148th Pl SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1027 148th Pl SE have a pool?
No, 1027 148th Pl SE does not have a pool.
Does 1027 148th Pl SE have accessible units?
No, 1027 148th Pl SE does not have accessible units.
Does 1027 148th Pl SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1027 148th Pl SE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1027 148th Pl SE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1027 148th Pl SE does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Best Cities for Families 2019
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Excalibur
123 112th Ave NE
Bellevue, WA 98004
Carrington
2501 148th Ave SE
Bellevue, WA 98007
Ashton Bellevue
10710 NE 10th St
Bellevue, WA 98004
Edgewood Park
1501 145th Pl SE
Bellevue, WA 98007
Metro 112 Apartments
317 112th Ave NE
Bellevue, WA 98004
Soma Towers North
288 106th Ave NE
Bellevue, WA 98004
Blu Bellevue
75 102nd Ave NE
Bellevue, WA 98004
The Regent at Bellevue Way
10600 NE 29th St
Bellevue, WA 98004

Similar Pages

Bellevue 1 BedroomsBellevue 2 Bedrooms
Bellevue Dog Friendly ApartmentsBellevue Pet Friendly Places
Bellevue Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BellvueNortheast BellevueCrossroads
West Lake HillsNorthwest BellevueEastgate Cougar Mountain
FactoriaNewport

Apartments Near Colleges

Bellevue CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
City University of Seattle