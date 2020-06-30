Amenities

1004 165th Pl NE Available 05/08/20 Bellevue/Crossroads Home - This beautiful Bellevue home is available for tours starting May 8th! This 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom home has been completely remodeled with beautiful hardwood floors, a great open kitchen floor plan with granite countertops and all new modern stainless appliances. Awesome large, flat and open backyard, great for kids and entertaining! Enjoy being just blocks away from Crossroads and the wonderful, family friendly Crossroads Spray Park and all the convenient shopping and restaurants. Just two miles from the Microsoft campus and located in the award winning Bellevue School District. One car garage has lots of space for a workshop area and additional car space in driveway. Clean & efficient gas heating. Washer/Dryer included. Small dog or cat OK with additional $500 pet deposit. Sorry, no smoking. Call to schedule your appointment now for May 8th. Renting sight unseen on this property is ok but note the bedrooms are on the small side.



Come see this lovely home! Please contact Marilyn McGill with Avenue One Residential in Seattle, WA at 425-260-3725 or marilyn@avenueoneresidential.com

