Bellevue, WA
1004 165th Pl NE
Last updated April 27 2020 at 10:44 PM

1004 165th Pl NE

1004 165th Place Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

1004 165th Place Northeast, Bellevue, WA 98008
Northeast Bellevue

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
1004 165th Pl NE Available 05/08/20 Bellevue/Crossroads Home - This beautiful Bellevue home is available for tours starting May 8th! This 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom home has been completely remodeled with beautiful hardwood floors, a great open kitchen floor plan with granite countertops and all new modern stainless appliances. Awesome large, flat and open backyard, great for kids and entertaining! Enjoy being just blocks away from Crossroads and the wonderful, family friendly Crossroads Spray Park and all the convenient shopping and restaurants. Just two miles from the Microsoft campus and located in the award winning Bellevue School District. One car garage has lots of space for a workshop area and additional car space in driveway. Clean & efficient gas heating. Washer/Dryer included. Small dog or cat OK with additional $500 pet deposit. Sorry, no smoking. Call to schedule your appointment now for May 8th. Renting sight unseen on this property is ok but note the bedrooms are on the small side.

Come see this lovely home! Please contact Marilyn McGill with Avenue One Residential in Seattle, WA at 425-260-3725 or marilyn@avenueoneresidential.com
#avenueoneresidential #bellevueforlease #bellevuerental

(RLNE2732258)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1004 165th Pl NE have any available units?
1004 165th Pl NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bellevue, WA.
How much is rent in Bellevue, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bellevue Rent Report.
What amenities does 1004 165th Pl NE have?
Some of 1004 165th Pl NE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1004 165th Pl NE currently offering any rent specials?
1004 165th Pl NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1004 165th Pl NE pet-friendly?
No, 1004 165th Pl NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bellevue.
Does 1004 165th Pl NE offer parking?
Yes, 1004 165th Pl NE offers parking.
Does 1004 165th Pl NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1004 165th Pl NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1004 165th Pl NE have a pool?
No, 1004 165th Pl NE does not have a pool.
Does 1004 165th Pl NE have accessible units?
No, 1004 165th Pl NE does not have accessible units.
Does 1004 165th Pl NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1004 165th Pl NE does not have units with dishwashers.

