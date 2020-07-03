100 147th Ave SE Unit 4

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher furnished garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities business center on-site laundry parking 24hr maintenance garage

LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER:

Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before May 31, 2020. Call us directly at (425 321 0364)



Pleasant, unfurnished, 2 bedrooms, and 1 bathroom apartment home property rental on the dynamic West Lake Hills neighborhood in Bellevue. This property is near to and from public transportation stops/hub and the business center.



It comes with an attached garage (under the apartment) and assigned parking (in front of the garage). The property is on the second floor and below is the garage and the laundry room.



The cozy and bright interior has premium hardwood floors, big windows with blinds, recessed lighting, and walk-in closet. Its lovely kitchen is equipped with fine white-painted cabinets and drawers; smooth quartz countertop, refrigerator, dishwasher, and electric stove. Vanity cabinet and shower/tub combo furnished its neat bathroom. It has electric, baseboard heater, and ceiling fans. In-unit washer and dryer are available, located in the garage, however, its coin-operated.



The exterior has an owner-maintained yard and a patio. No pets, sorry. Smoking is prohibited, too. Tenant is responsible for electricity, water, and trash. The landlord will cover the HOA fees and landscaping.



This listing has a 3D interactive tour. View 3D tour here:

https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=VDTDk2Gbh4y



Experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours: Self-Tours, Guided Tours, or 3D Virtual Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!



Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.



Nearby parks: Lake Hills Green Belt Park, Hillaire Park, and Chevy Chase Neighborhood Park.



Bus lines:

245 - 0.1 mile

889 - 0.4 mile

226 - 0.5 mile

221 - 0.6 mile

B Line - 0.6 mile



No Pets Allowed



