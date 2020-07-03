All apartments in Bellevue
Find more places like 100 147th Ave SE Unit 4.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bellevue, WA
/
100 147th Ave SE Unit 4
Last updated May 30 2020 at 9:50 AM

100 147th Ave SE Unit 4

100 147th Avenue Southeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Bellevue
See all
West Lake Hills
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

100 147th Avenue Southeast, Bellevue, WA 98007
West Lake Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
business center
on-site laundry
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)

LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER:
Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before May 31, 2020. Call us directly at (425 321 0364)

Pleasant, unfurnished, 2 bedrooms, and 1 bathroom apartment home property rental on the dynamic West Lake Hills neighborhood in Bellevue. This property is near to and from public transportation stops/hub and the business center.

It comes with an attached garage (under the apartment) and assigned parking (in front of the garage). The property is on the second floor and below is the garage and the laundry room.

The cozy and bright interior has premium hardwood floors, big windows with blinds, recessed lighting, and walk-in closet. Its lovely kitchen is equipped with fine white-painted cabinets and drawers; smooth quartz countertop, refrigerator, dishwasher, and electric stove. Vanity cabinet and shower/tub combo furnished its neat bathroom. It has electric, baseboard heater, and ceiling fans. In-unit washer and dryer are available, located in the garage, however, its coin-operated.

The exterior has an owner-maintained yard and a patio. No pets, sorry. Smoking is prohibited, too. Tenant is responsible for electricity, water, and trash. The landlord will cover the HOA fees and landscaping.

This listing has a 3D interactive tour. View 3D tour here:
https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=VDTDk2Gbh4y

Experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours: Self-Tours, Guided Tours, or 3D Virtual Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!

Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.

Nearby parks: Lake Hills Green Belt Park, Hillaire Park, and Chevy Chase Neighborhood Park.

Bus lines:
245 - 0.1 mile
889 - 0.4 mile
226 - 0.5 mile
221 - 0.6 mile
B Line - 0.6 mile

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5686336)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 100 147th Ave SE Unit 4 have any available units?
100 147th Ave SE Unit 4 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bellevue, WA.
How much is rent in Bellevue, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bellevue Rent Report.
What amenities does 100 147th Ave SE Unit 4 have?
Some of 100 147th Ave SE Unit 4's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 100 147th Ave SE Unit 4 currently offering any rent specials?
100 147th Ave SE Unit 4 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 100 147th Ave SE Unit 4 pet-friendly?
No, 100 147th Ave SE Unit 4 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bellevue.
Does 100 147th Ave SE Unit 4 offer parking?
Yes, 100 147th Ave SE Unit 4 offers parking.
Does 100 147th Ave SE Unit 4 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 100 147th Ave SE Unit 4 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 100 147th Ave SE Unit 4 have a pool?
No, 100 147th Ave SE Unit 4 does not have a pool.
Does 100 147th Ave SE Unit 4 have accessible units?
No, 100 147th Ave SE Unit 4 does not have accessible units.
Does 100 147th Ave SE Unit 4 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 100 147th Ave SE Unit 4 has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

AMLI Bellevue Park
10001 NE 1st St
Bellevue, WA 98004
Avalon Bellevue
11000 NE 10th St
Bellevue, WA 98004
Cross Creek Apartments
4160 124th Ave SE
Bellevue, WA 98006
Metro 112 Apartments
317 112th Ave NE
Bellevue, WA 98004
Kendall Ridge
15301 NE 20th St
Bellevue, WA 98007
The Lakes Apartments
14710 NE 40th St
Bellevue, WA 98007
Lux
1000 100th Avenue Northeast
Bellevue, WA 98004
Sofi at Somerset
13180 SE Newport Way
Bellevue, WA 98006

Similar Pages

Bellevue 1 BedroomsBellevue 2 Bedrooms
Bellevue Dog Friendly ApartmentsBellevue Pet Friendly Places
Bellevue Studio ApartmentsKing County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BellvueNortheast BellevueCrossroads
West Lake HillsNorthwest BellevueEastgate Cougar Mountain
FactoriaNewport

Apartments Near Colleges

Bellevue CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
City University of Seattle