Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:46 AM

1319 Evergreen Ave

1319 Evergreen Avenue · (804) 355-5771
Location

1319 Evergreen Avenue, Richmond, VA 23224
McGuire

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. Jul 8

$1,175

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1082 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Beautiful 3 Bed 1 Bath Brick House. Upgraded kitchen with stove, refrigerator, dishwasher and stainless steal appliances.New cabinets & granite countertops. Utility room with washer/dryer hookups. Living room and dining room, hardwood floors throughout the house. Heat pump. One car garage. PET FRIENDLY!
Beautiful 3 Bed 1 Bath Brick House. Upgraded kitchen with stove, refrigerator, dishwasher and stainless steal appliances.New cabinets & granite countertops. Utility room with washer/dryer hookups. Living room and dining room, hardwood floors throughout the house. Heat pump. One car garage. PET FRIENDLY!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1319 Evergreen Ave have any available units?
1319 Evergreen Ave has a unit available for $1,175 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Richmond, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Richmond Rent Report.
What amenities does 1319 Evergreen Ave have?
Some of 1319 Evergreen Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1319 Evergreen Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1319 Evergreen Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1319 Evergreen Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1319 Evergreen Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1319 Evergreen Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1319 Evergreen Ave does offer parking.
Does 1319 Evergreen Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1319 Evergreen Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1319 Evergreen Ave have a pool?
No, 1319 Evergreen Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1319 Evergreen Ave have accessible units?
No, 1319 Evergreen Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1319 Evergreen Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1319 Evergreen Ave has units with dishwashers.
