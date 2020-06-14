Apartment List
/
VA
/
richmond
/
apartments with hardwood floors
Last updated June 14 2020 at 4:21 PM

158 Apartments for rent in Richmond, VA with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Richmond renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, part... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
Manchester
28 Units Available
Link Apartments Manchester
901 McDonough St, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,113
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1028 sqft
Right across the river from downtown Richmond, this luxurious green community contains a fire pit, fitness center, and pool. Energy-efficient appliances, oversized windows, accent walls, and walk-in closets in apartments.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 10:37am
10 Units Available
Harbor Village
2370 Harpoon Ct, Richmond, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,130
832 sqft
Tucked comfortably into Richmond's West End, Harbor Village offers you the serenity of a secluded setting with convenient access to all areas of the city.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 12:27pm
Old Town Manchester
34 Units Available
South Bank
307 Stockton St, Richmond, VA
Studio
$909
623 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,004
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,149
959 sqft
South Bank Apartments is the intersection of the best of Richmond into one exceptional location. Residents will experience innovative design, inspired amenities, and engaging social spaces in our new homes.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 01:04pm
Shockoe Bottom
9 Units Available
Shockoe Center Apartments
1900 E Franklin St, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$674
631 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1112 sqft
Located in a historic building within walking distance to Church Hill shops. Apartments with original architectural features in a community boasting a cyber cafe, cardio center and rooftop pool with downtown Richmond views.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
The Museum District
9 Units Available
Kensington Place
3500 Kensington Ave, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,160
577 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,280
1182 sqft
Take a Virtual Tour! At Kensington Place, enjoy the best of both worlds of charm and convenience.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
9 Units Available
The Estates at Horsepen
1 Drayson Way, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,420
842 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,649
1156 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Estates at Horsepen, an award-winning apartment community in Richmond, Virginia, provides an inspired blend of modern living and world-class amenities. Conveniently located near Libbie Mill-Midtown, Bon Secours St.
Verified

1 of 73

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
26 Units Available
2000 West Creek
2000 Broad Branch Cir, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,337
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,611
1254 sqft
Located just minutes from Highway 288 and I-64. Each apartment features an all-tile bathroom, walk-in closets, large soaking tubs and high ceilings. Community amenities include a dog park, outdoor courtyard and pool.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
27 Units Available
Penstock Quarter Apartments
5001 Libbie Mill East Boulevard, Richmond, VA
Studio
$1,107
476 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,290
645 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,897
996 sqft
Penstock Quarter Apartments is NOW OPEN! The leasing office is located on the first floor of the apartment community at 5001 Libbie Mill East Blvd, Suite 120.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 04:15pm
Shockoe Bottom
29 Units Available
The Edge
1914 E Franklin St, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,112
645 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,601
1039 sqft
Pet friendly one- and two-bedroom apartments near I-95. Unit amenities include in-unit laundry, kitchen appliances and air conditioning. Community features gym, pool, clubhouse, business center and more.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 04:14pm
Shockoe Bottom
33 Units Available
American Tobacco Center
119 N 20th St, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,023
607 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,309
972 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,755
1209 sqft
Historic apartments with wonderful views of Richmond. Homes feature granite counters, hardwood floors, and stainless steel appliances. Community includes a bocce court, internet cafe, and bike storage. Close to the Edgar Allan Poe Museum.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
South Garden
3 Units Available
Rock Creek Apartments
2830 Broad Rock Blvd, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$799
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$857
855 sqft
Nestled in a quiet area of Richmond, VA, Rock Creek is a beautifully renovated apartment community with plenty of charm and amenities.
Verified

1 of 155

Last updated June 14 at 04:15pm
$
Scott's Addition
14 Units Available
Symbol
1814 Highpoint Avenue, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,311
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,755
1180 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
We've built one of the most interesting living experiences possible, right here in the heart of one of Richmond's most exciting and dynamic neighborhoods.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
4 Units Available
Hickory Creek
2344 Hickory Creek Dr, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,176
988 sqft
Prime location in the heart of Richmond and close to shopping and dining. Units have in-home laundry, walk-in closets and extra storage space. Tenants have access to tennis court, sauna, pool and 24-hour gym.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 04:14pm
Shockoe Bottom
11 Units Available
Dill Building
2020 E Franklin St, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,027
682 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
845 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury apartments with stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, granite counters and in-unit laundry. Maintenance day or night. Gym, cyber cafe and coffee bar on site. Blocks from Friends of Jefferson Park. Easy access to I-95.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
Central Office
25 Units Available
First National Apartments
823 E Main St, Richmond, VA
Studio
$1,300
613 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,100
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,685
1383 sqft
Luxurious homes within a historic building. Right in the heart of Richmond. Enjoy a fitness center, recreation room, and on-site maintenance and management. Right beside the Virginia State Capitol.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 9 at 10:11pm
Shockoe Bottom
51 Units Available
American Cigar Lofts
2300 E Cary St, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$900
874 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,093
1090 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,525
1997 sqft
A short walk from Libby Hill Park and Great Shiplock Park. Converted American Cigar building with pool, courtyard, conference room and game room. Homes include modern kitchen, ice maker, private laundry facilities and carpet.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 04:14pm
Shockoe Bottom
9 Units Available
Cameron Kinney Lofts
2 S. 25th St, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$980
940 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,035
1045 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Excellent location for commuters, just minutes from I-95. Residents enjoy units with air conditioning, stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets. Community offers 24-hour maintenance, bocce court, pool, and more.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 04:14pm
Shockoe Bottom
10 Units Available
Lucky Strike Lofts
2600 E Cary St, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,149
890 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,515
1173 sqft
Close to I-95 and Route 60. Converted Lucky Strike factory. Luxury loft-style apartments with a modern kitchen, carpet and walk-in closets. Community includes a coffee bar, clubhouse, courtyard and pool.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 04:14pm
Shockoe Bottom
16 Units Available
Consolidated Carolina Lofts
2200 E Cary St, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$945
987 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
1091 sqft
Situated conveniently close to I-95, on the banks of the James River and Kanawha Canal. Luxurious units feature laundry, dishwasher and hardwood floors. Residents enjoy communal clubhouse, coffee bar and pool.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Central Office
45 Units Available
The Locks Tower
1001 East Byrd Street, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,129
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,459
1148 sqft
We've Gone Virtual! We are offering virtual and self-guided tours so that you can still visit us while practicing social distancing! Current residents, please contact us to schedule an appointment.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 04:14pm
Shockoe Bottom
57 Units Available
Cedar Broad
1820 E Broad St, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,040
555 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,393
829 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,760
1069 sqft
New construction with rooftop lounge. High ceilings and stainless steel appliances. Walk-in closets, extra storage, and in-unit laundry. Community has game room, coffee bar, and bike storage. Key fob access.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 12:11pm
Old Town Manchester
7 Units Available
Plant Zero
500 Stockton Street, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$907
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,339
1067 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
In the Manchester Warehouse District, this historic plant has been reimagined as a three-building apartment community with gym, a courtyard and an onsite restaurant. Features include in-unit laundry, wood floors and skylights.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:36pm
Old Town Manchester
4 Units Available
Hopper Lofts
700 Everett St, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,045
638 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Whether your way of relaxing is coming home to read a good book in an urban garden oasis or an exhilarating bike ride along the James, Hopper has it all! A theater room where you can watch your favorite movie with friends or get toned in our
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated April 14 at 12:30am
$
Old Town Manchester
Contact for Availability
Plant 1
403 Stockton St, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,075
2 Bedrooms
$1,499
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A newly renovated historic building in Richmond's Manchester neighborhood is home to one- and two-bedroom apartment homes that feature exposed brick walls, polished concrete floors, a gym, in-unit laundry, and cable TV and internet included.
City Guide for Richmond, VA

Rumor going around the old Commonwealth is you’re looking for an uber-sweet crash pad in the capitol of Virginia. Good call!

Richmond, after all, not only boasts one of America’s most storied pasts but also has a lot to offer to those of us living in the present (i.e., plenty of affordable and eclectic lodgings).

Having trouble with Craigslist Richmond? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Richmond, VA

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Richmond renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

Similar Pages

Richmond 1 BedroomsRichmond 2 BedroomsRichmond 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsRichmond 3 BedroomsRichmond Accessible ApartmentsRichmond Apartments under $800Richmond Apartments under $900
Richmond Apartments with BalconyRichmond Apartments with GarageRichmond Apartments with GymRichmond Apartments with Hardwood FloorsRichmond Apartments with Move-in SpecialsRichmond Apartments with ParkingRichmond Apartments with Pool
Richmond Apartments with Washer-DryerRichmond Cheap PlacesRichmond Dog Friendly ApartmentsRichmond Furnished ApartmentsRichmond Luxury PlacesRichmond Pet Friendly PlacesRichmond Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fredericksburg, VASuffolk, VAPetersburg, VAChester, VA
Williamsburg, VAShort Pump, VAColonial Heights, VAHopewell, VA
Tuckahoe, VAGlen Allen, VAMechanicsville, VALaurel, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

The FanShockoe BottomThe Museum District
Old Town ManchesterCarverMonroe Ward
Sauer's GardensJackson Ward

Apartments Near Colleges

University of RichmondJ Sargeant Reynolds Community College
Virginia Commonwealth UniversityVirginia Union University
College of William and Mary