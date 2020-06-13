Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 10:49 PM

219 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Richmond, VA

Finding an apartment in Richmond that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog a... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 79

Last updated June 13 at 10:38am
Old Town Manchester
35 Units Available
River's Edge at Manchester
505 Porter Street, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,299
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,699
1183 sqft
River's Edge at Manchester offers luxury apartment living in Richmond's Historic Manchester. From the 10-story tower residents experience unrivaled city and river views, upscale amenities, and top-of-the-line apartment finishes.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 10:38am
Old Town Manchester
52 Units Available
Overlook at City View
500 Bainbridge Street, Richmond, VA
Studio
$1,200
488 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,199
588 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,775
905 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Overlook at City View in Richmond. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 10:38am
Old Town Manchester
21 Units Available
City View Lofts
411 Bainbridge Street, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,055
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,294
863 sqft
Come home to a brand new, pet-friendly community of loft residences jam-packed with the finest amenities in Richmond including a stunning riverfront pool, epic skyline and river views, two 24-hour state-of-the-art fitness centers, and two modern
Verified

1 of 59

Last updated June 13 at 10:38am
Carver
32 Units Available
Downtown Rentals
1510 West Broad Street, Richmond, VA
Studio
$875
420 sqft
1 Bedroom
$960
491 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
880 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Downtown Rentals in Richmond. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 54

Last updated June 13 at 10:38am
$
Sauer's Gardens
1 Unit Available
Argon
3805 Cutshaw Ave, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
864 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Due to COVID-19 precautions, we are open from 10AM-4PM by appointment only until further notice.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 10:38am
10 Units Available
Harbor Village
2370 Harpoon Ct, Richmond, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,130
832 sqft
Tucked comfortably into Richmond's West End, Harbor Village offers you the serenity of a secluded setting with convenient access to all areas of the city.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 10:38am
Piney Knolls
1 Unit Available
Timbercreek Apartment Homes
2200 Chateau Dr, Richmond, VA
2 Bedrooms
$750
793 sqft
*Due to COVID-19 precautions, we are only taking appointment tours until further notice.*
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 10:38am
Shockoe Bottom
5 Units Available
2001 East
2001 E Broad St, Richmond, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,150
647 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
800 sqft
Due to COVID-19 precautions, we are only open via phone, email, and resident portal until further notice. 2001 East marks the entrance to Church Hill and sits on the edge of Shockoe Valley.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 10:46pm
22 Units Available
Courthouse Green
6417 Statute St, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$966
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,051
963 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,505
1163 sqft
These traditional Chesterfield homes are close to Interstate 95 and just 15 minutes from downtownn Richmond. Units boast bathtubs, ceiling fans and ice makers. Playground, pool and tennis court are all located on-site.
Verified

1 of 64

Last updated June 13 at 10:46pm
Scott's Addition
18 Units Available
Preserve at Scott's Addition
1310 Roseneath Rd, Richmond, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,394
727 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,708
1056 sqft
The Preserve at Scott's Addition is the joining of two buildings built decades apart, a true mix of historic architecture and modern design. Phase 1 is the complete renovation of the historic Coca Cola Building.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 06:42pm
Central Office
19 Units Available
American Heritage
1001 E Main St, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,100
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,336
938 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located just off I-95 and right near the Capitol Square. American Heritage apartments come with hardwood floors, dishwashers, in-unit laundry, and outdoor space. Community access to 24-hr gym and maintenance.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 06:34pm
Old Town Manchester
16 Units Available
New Manchester Flats
715 E 4th St, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,230
685 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,229
882 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in an urban area in the Manchester Warehouse District. This upscale, modern community is pet-friendly with two dog parks. It offers core concierge service, a fire pit, bocce ball court, and a fitness center.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 06:58pm
Shockoe Bottom
56 Units Available
Shockoe Valley Heights
2020 East Main Street, Richmond, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,061
1086 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,422
833 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Shockoe Valley Heights in Richmond. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 06:27pm
Shockoe Bottom
10 Units Available
Raven Place
1710 E Broad St, Richmond, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,099
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Near I-95 and Jefferson Park. On-site gym and garages available. Updated interiors including granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and lots of storage. Dogs and cats welcomed. Patio or balcony in each unit.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 06:39pm
17 Units Available
Meridian Watermark
6500 Caymus Way, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,040
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1122 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1404 sqft
Community features a 24-hour fitness center, business center, clubhouse, movie theater, and swimming pool. Apartments have balcony, full-size washer/dryer, and gourmet kitchens. Large, open floor plans with lots of light.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 06:47pm
Old Town Manchester
34 Units Available
South Bank
307 Stockton St, Richmond, VA
Studio
$909
623 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,004
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,149
959 sqft
South Bank Apartments is the intersection of the best of Richmond into one exceptional location. Residents will experience innovative design, inspired amenities, and engaging social spaces in our new homes.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 06:34pm
Shockoe Bottom
9 Units Available
Shockoe Center Apartments
1900 E Franklin St, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$674
631 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1112 sqft
Located in a historic building within walking distance to Church Hill shops. Apartments with original architectural features in a community boasting a cyber cafe, cardio center and rooftop pool with downtown Richmond views.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 06:26pm
The Fan
45 Units Available
Coliseum Lofts
1359 W Broad St, Richmond, VA
Studio
$900
529 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,114
560 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,415
875 sqft
Coliseum Lofts are right in the heart of VCU campus, in historical downtown Richmond. Restored apartments with exposed brick walls and wooden beams. On-site laundry, dishwashers, parking, gym, and utilities included.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
The Museum District
9 Units Available
Kensington Place
3500 Kensington Ave, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,160
577 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,280
1182 sqft
Take a Virtual Tour! At Kensington Place, enjoy the best of both worlds of charm and convenience.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
9 Units Available
River Vista Apartments
1500 Forest Run Dr, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,082
635 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,167
815 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1056 sqft
Near J. Sargeant Reynolds Community College and Downtown Richmond. Recently renovated with fireplace, walk-in closets and updated appliances. On-site pool, playground, business center, dog park and tennis courts.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
10 Units Available
The Estates at Horsepen
1 Drayson Way, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,420
842 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,649
1156 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Estates at Horsepen, an award-winning apartment community in Richmond, Virginia, provides an inspired blend of modern living and world-class amenities. Conveniently located near Libbie Mill-Midtown, Bon Secours St.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
13 Units Available
The Village at Horsepen
6701 Dartmouth Ave, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,040
589 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
628 sqft
The Village at Horsepen is an award winning Richmond Area Apartment Community. Conveniently located near Libbie Mill-Midtown, Bon Secours St.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 10:45pm
Huguenot
14 Units Available
Stony Point
3012 Stony Lake Dr, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,175
915 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,131
1094 sqft
Stony Point, a masterpiece apartment community created for those with a taste for excellence. We offer a carefree lifestyle at it's luxurious best, for the person who naturally expects the best.
Verified

1 of 73

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
26 Units Available
2000 West Creek
2000 Broad Branch Cir, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,337
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,611
1254 sqft
Located just minutes from Highway 288 and I-64. Each apartment features an all-tile bathroom, walk-in closets, large soaking tubs and high ceilings. Community amenities include a dog park, outdoor courtyard and pool.
City Guide for Richmond, VA

Rumor going around the old Commonwealth is you’re looking for an uber-sweet crash pad in the capitol of Virginia. Good call!

Richmond, after all, not only boasts one of America’s most storied pasts but also has a lot to offer to those of us living in the present (i.e., plenty of affordable and eclectic lodgings).

Having trouble with Craigslist Richmond? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Richmond, VA

Finding an apartment in Richmond that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

