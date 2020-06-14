Apartment List
/
VA
/
richmond
/
furnished apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:32 AM

29 Furnished Apartments for rent in Richmond, VA

Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
24 Units Available
Copper Spring
3301 Coppermill Trace, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$905
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1050 sqft
Residential community near Legacy at Mayland and I-64, with quick access to Downtown Richmond. Open units with fully equipped kitchens, private patios/balconies, ceiling fans, Palladian windows, and large bathroom vanities.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
3 Units Available
Saddlewood
3801 Elfstone Ln, Richmond, VA
Studio
$755
288 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Minutes away from downtown Richmond, these homes feature fenced patios, plush carpeting and extra storage space. The pet-friendly community has laundry facilities and a swimming pool, among other amenities.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 13 at 10:38am
Monroe Ward
110 Units Available
Towers on Franklin
104 West Franklin Street, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$900
602 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,730
1150 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Towers on Franklin in Richmond. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 64

Last updated June 14 at 12:15am
Scott's Addition
18 Units Available
Preserve at Scott's Addition
1310 Roseneath Rd, Richmond, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,394
727 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,708
1056 sqft
The Preserve at Scott's Addition is the joining of two buildings built decades apart, a true mix of historic architecture and modern design. Phase 1 is the complete renovation of the historic Coca Cola Building.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Old Town Manchester
10 Units Available
The Hudson
700 Stockton St, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$940
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$945
958 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Newly remodeled apartment homes available!Take loft living to the next level at The Hudson. We offer newly remodeled one, two, and three-bedroom spacious apartments in the lively city of Richmond, VA.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 12:15am
Shockoe Bottom
33 Units Available
American Tobacco Center
119 N 20th St, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,023
607 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,309
972 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,755
1209 sqft
Historic apartments with wonderful views of Richmond. Homes feature granite counters, hardwood floors, and stainless steel appliances. Community includes a bocce court, internet cafe, and bike storage. Close to the Edgar Allan Poe Museum.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
4 Units Available
Brookdale Apartments
9027 Horrigan Ct, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$859
432 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Take a Virtual Tour Now! Brookdale Apartments in Henrico, VA are anything but ordinary.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 02:16am
8 Units Available
Bristol Village at Charter Colony
500 Bristol Village Dr, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,490
956 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,080
1267 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Quiet, residential area close to major highways and downtown Richmond. Units offer huge walk-in closets, washer/dryer and extra storage space. Community has a car wash area, pool and guest parking.
Verified

1 of 155

Last updated June 14 at 12:15am
$
Scott's Addition
14 Units Available
Symbol
1814 Highpoint Avenue, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,311
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,755
1180 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
We've built one of the most interesting living experiences possible, right here in the heart of one of Richmond's most exciting and dynamic neighborhoods.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:15am
Shockoe Bottom
11 Units Available
Dill Building
2020 E Franklin St, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,027
682 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
845 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury apartments with stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, granite counters and in-unit laundry. Maintenance day or night. Gym, cyber cafe and coffee bar on site. Blocks from Friends of Jefferson Park. Easy access to I-95.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
Virginia Union
5 Units Available
The Birches Apartments
1304 West Graham Road, Richmond, VA
2 Bedrooms
$925
700 sqft
Excellent location, close to Virginia Union University and SCOR Sports Center of Richmond. The community is pet-friendly and has parking. Units feature 1 or 2 bedrooms.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 9 at 10:11pm
Shockoe Bottom
51 Units Available
American Cigar Lofts
2300 E Cary St, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$900
874 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,093
1090 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,525
1997 sqft
A short walk from Libby Hill Park and Great Shiplock Park. Converted American Cigar building with pool, courtyard, conference room and game room. Homes include modern kitchen, ice maker, private laundry facilities and carpet.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 02:15am
Shockoe Bottom
10 Units Available
Lucky Strike Lofts
2600 E Cary St, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,149
890 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,515
1173 sqft
Close to I-95 and Route 60. Converted Lucky Strike factory. Luxury loft-style apartments with a modern kitchen, carpet and walk-in closets. Community includes a coffee bar, clubhouse, courtyard and pool.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:15am
Shockoe Slip
3 Units Available
Shockoe Commons Main Street
1209 E Main St, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,183
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Live in the Shockoe Bottom district of Richmond. Walk-in closets and washers and dryers in apartments. All utilities included in cost of rent. Lots of dining and shopping. Two blocks from the Virginia State Capitol.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Oakwood
1 Unit Available
3512 E Richmond Rd
3512 East Richmond Road, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$895
1 bedroom 1 bathroom Condo Available NOW -fully furnished -water trash sewage included -parking included -washer/dryer in the unit -first floor unit -living room -kitchen appliances included -central heat and air -off street parking -great

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Randolph
1 Unit Available
504 Bethany Drive
504 Bethany Drive, Richmond, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1456 sqft
504 Bethany Drive Available 07/17/20 Beautifully Maintained Home....Close to VCU! - This well maintained home has an eat-in kitchen with a breakfast bar and room for a table. Double French doors off the kitchen open to a rear deck.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Church Hill North
1 Unit Available
1404 North 33rd St
1404 North 33rd Street, Richmond, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1152 sqft
Beautiful 3 Bedroom Rental in Upper Church Hill - Come have a look at this fabulous row house in upper Church Hill. It's close to downtown and literally 2 minutes from I-64.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Highland Park Southern Tip
1 Unit Available
1503 Call Street
1503 Call Street, Richmond, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1295 sqft
Downtown Executive Contemporary Bungalow - Beautiful Contemporary Bungalow. Central location to MCV and downtown. Amazing kitchen open to family room. Stainless steal appliances.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Chimborazo
1 Unit Available
3404 E Broad Street-Upstairs
3404 East Broad Street, Richmond, VA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,800
2600 sqft
Fully Furnished Beauty in Church Hill Available 09/01 - Truly must be seen - STUNNING, beautifully furnished, 3 bedroom/3.5 bathroom space. NEW CONSTRUCTION - in gorgeous Tobacco Row area of Church Hill.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
Broad Rock
1 Unit Available
3506 Broad Rock Boulevard
3506 E Broad Rock Rd, Richmond, VA
4 Bedrooms
$750
1633 sqft
Currently looking for roommates for my fully furnished four bedroom home, seeking all military personnel, travel nurses, hospital personnel and college students as roommates.

1 of 9

Last updated March 12 at 01:03am
Westhampton
1 Unit Available
416 Granite Avenue
416 Granite Avenue, Richmond, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1268 sqft
Charming renovated cottage. Furnished. All utilities included. Month of April. The last 10 days of of March is open if someone needs to move in a early. The first part of May is also open.
Results within 1 mile of Richmond

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
4907 Cutshaw Avenue
4907 Cutshaw Avenue, Henrico County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1550 sqft
4907 Cutshaw Avenue Available 07/01/20 Stunning, Furnished "Short Term All Inclusive Rental" 3 Bedroom Home is Sauer's Gardens Ready July 1st! - Beautiful, renovated three bedroom, one and a half bathroom Cape in Sauers Gardens available July 1st!
Results within 5 miles of Richmond
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
6 Units Available
Summit at Bon Air
1701 Irondale Rd, Bon Air, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,015
872 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
1099 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Bright units with eat-in kitchens near SR-147. One- and two-bedroom apartments featuring air conditioning and walk-in closets. Recently renovated. Pool and clubhouse on site. Furnished units available.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 12:15am
$
Bellwood
21 Units Available
Colony Village Apartments
10250 Colony Village Way, Bellwood, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,084
636 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,155
896 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,465
1139 sqft
Minutes from I-95. Apartments feature many upgrades including a fireplace, granite countertops and hardwood floors. Available furnished. On-site yoga, pool, coffee bar and fit pit. 24-hour gym and garage available.

June 2020 Richmond Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Richmond Rent Report. Richmond rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Richmond rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Richmond Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Richmond Rent Report. Richmond rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Richmond rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Richmond rents held steady over the past month

Richmond rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they are up marginally by 0.9% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Richmond stand at $910 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,050 for a two-bedroom. Richmond's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.5%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in Virginia

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Richmond, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Virginia, 9 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.5% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Arlington is the most expensive of all Virginia's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $2,127; of the 10 largest cities in the state that we have data for, Chesapeake, where a two-bedroom goes for $1,208, is the only major city to see rents fall year-over-year (-0.6%).
    • Portsmouth, Virginia Beach, and Roanoke have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.2%, 2.0%, and 1.9%, respectively).

    Richmond rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased marginally in Richmond, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Richmond is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Richmond's median two-bedroom rent of $1,050 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.9% rise in Richmond.
    • While Richmond's rents rose marginally over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Richmond than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is nearly three times the price in Richmond.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Richmond 1 BedroomsRichmond 2 BedroomsRichmond 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsRichmond 3 BedroomsRichmond Accessible ApartmentsRichmond Apartments under $800Richmond Apartments under $900
    Richmond Apartments with BalconyRichmond Apartments with GarageRichmond Apartments with GymRichmond Apartments with Hardwood FloorsRichmond Apartments with Move-in SpecialsRichmond Apartments with ParkingRichmond Apartments with Pool
    Richmond Apartments with Washer-DryerRichmond Cheap PlacesRichmond Dog Friendly ApartmentsRichmond Furnished ApartmentsRichmond Luxury PlacesRichmond Pet Friendly PlacesRichmond Studio Apartments

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Fredericksburg, VASuffolk, VAPetersburg, VAChester, VA
    Williamsburg, VAShort Pump, VAColonial Heights, VAHopewell, VA
    Tuckahoe, VAGlen Allen, VAMechanicsville, VALaurel, VA

    Nearby Neighborhoods

    The FanShockoe BottomThe Museum District
    Old Town ManchesterCarverMonroe Ward
    Sauer's GardensJackson Ward

    Apartments Near Colleges

    University of RichmondJ Sargeant Reynolds Community College
    Virginia Commonwealth UniversityVirginia Union University
    College of William and Mary