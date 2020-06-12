Apartment List
94 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Richmond, VA

Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 12:33pm
Chamberlayne Industrial Center
11 Units Available
The Spectrum Apartments
2017 Brook Rd, Richmond, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
889 sqft
In-home washer and dryer, 24-hour fitness center, a dog park, stainless-steel appliances and valet trash are some of the amenities at this one- to three-bedroom apartment home community minute from I-64. Near the Fan District.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 12 at 10:35am
Old Town Manchester
20 Units Available
City View Lofts
411 Bainbridge Street, Richmond, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,294
863 sqft
Come home to a brand new, pet-friendly community of loft residences jam-packed with the finest amenities in Richmond including a stunning riverfront pool, epic skyline and river views, two 24-hour state-of-the-art fitness centers, and two modern
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 12 at 12:45pm
Old Town Manchester
34 Units Available
South Bank
307 Stockton St, Richmond, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,109
963 sqft
South Bank Apartments is the intersection of the best of Richmond into one exceptional location. Residents will experience innovative design, inspired amenities, and engaging social spaces in our new homes.
Verified

1 of 64

Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
Scott's Addition
16 Units Available
Preserve at Scott's Addition
1310 Roseneath Rd, Richmond, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,718
1056 sqft
The Preserve at Scott's Addition is the joining of two buildings built decades apart, a true mix of historic architecture and modern design. Phase 1 is the complete renovation of the historic Coca Cola Building.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
15 Units Available
Avia
5200 Avia Way, Richmond, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,666
1193 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours via appointment only. Our virtual tours are also available.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
1 Unit Available
The Park at Salisbury
401 Lancaster Gate Drive, Richmond, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,386
1052 sqft
Smoke-free apartments with sunrooms, black appliance packages, under-cabinet LED lighting, custom wood cabinetry, Roman soaking tubs, and tray ceilings. In Midlothian near Regal Cinemas and Westchester Commons.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
$
12 Units Available
The Winterfield at Midlothian
1104 Winterlake Ct, Richmond, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,345
1101 sqft
Take A Virtual Tour Today! Stop your apartment search now and call our BRAND-NEW, luxury style apartments your new home today! The Winterfield, located in the heart of Midlothian is just walking distance to some of the best shopping, dining, and
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
Central Office
25 Units Available
First National Apartments
823 E Main St, Richmond, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,685
1383 sqft
Luxurious homes within a historic building. Right in the heart of Richmond. Enjoy a fitness center, recreation room, and on-site maintenance and management. Right beside the Virginia State Capitol.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
Hioaks
7 Units Available
Sterling Beaufont
6839 Carnation St, Richmond, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,355
939 sqft
Round-the-clock laundry room and fitness center in conveniently located complex. Maintenance and management on site. Air-conditioned units with patios/balconies and energy-efficient windows. Minutes from downtown Richmond.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
Manchester
27 Units Available
Link Apartments Manchester
901 McDonough St, Richmond, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1028 sqft
Right across the river from downtown Richmond, this luxurious green community contains a fire pit, fitness center, and pool. Energy-efficient appliances, oversized windows, accent walls, and walk-in closets in apartments.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
Shockoe Bottom
26 Units Available
The Edge
1914 E Franklin St, Richmond, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,601
1039 sqft
Pet friendly one- and two-bedroom apartments near I-95. Unit amenities include in-unit laundry, kitchen appliances and air conditioning. Community features gym, pool, clubhouse, business center and more.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
9 Units Available
The Estates at Horsepen
1 Drayson Way, Richmond, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,642
1156 sqft
The Estates at Horsepen, an award-winning apartment community in Richmond, Virginia, provides an inspired blend of modern living and world-class amenities. Conveniently located near Libbie Mill-Midtown, Bon Secours St.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
28 Units Available
Penstock Quarter Apartments
5001 Libbie Mill East Boulevard, Richmond, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
996 sqft
Penstock Quarter Apartments is NOW OPEN! The leasing office is located on the first floor of the apartment community at 5001 Libbie Mill East Blvd, Suite 120.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 9 at 10:11pm
Shockoe Bottom
51 Units Available
American Cigar Lofts
2300 E Cary St, Richmond, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,093
1090 sqft
A short walk from Libby Hill Park and Great Shiplock Park. Converted American Cigar building with pool, courtyard, conference room and game room. Homes include modern kitchen, ice maker, private laundry facilities and carpet.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
Shockoe Bottom
9 Units Available
Cameron Kinney Lofts
2 S. 25th St, Richmond, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,035
1045 sqft
Excellent location for commuters, just minutes from I-95. Residents enjoy units with air conditioning, stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets. Community offers 24-hour maintenance, bocce court, pool, and more.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
Shockoe Bottom
10 Units Available
Lucky Strike Lofts
2600 E Cary St, Richmond, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,515
1173 sqft
Close to I-95 and Route 60. Converted Lucky Strike factory. Luxury loft-style apartments with a modern kitchen, carpet and walk-in closets. Community includes a coffee bar, clubhouse, courtyard and pool.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
Shockoe Bottom
16 Units Available
Consolidated Carolina Lofts
2200 E Cary St, Richmond, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
1091 sqft
Situated conveniently close to I-95, on the banks of the James River and Kanawha Canal. Luxurious units feature laundry, dishwasher and hardwood floors. Residents enjoy communal clubhouse, coffee bar and pool.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
Shockoe Bottom
59 Units Available
Cedar Broad
1820 E Broad St, Richmond, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,393
829 sqft
New construction with rooftop lounge. High ceilings and stainless steel appliances. Walk-in closets, extra storage, and in-unit laundry. Community has game room, coffee bar, and bike storage. Key fob access.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
$
The Fan
38 Units Available
Circ Apartments
1137 West Grace Street, Richmond, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,665
1012 sqft
We've Gone Virtual! We are offering virtual and self-guided tours so that you can still visit us while practicing social distancing! Current residents, please contact us to schedule an appointment.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 10:35am
Shockoe Bottom
4 Units Available
2001 East
2001 E Broad St, Richmond, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
800 sqft
Due to COVID-19 precautions, we are only open via phone, email, and resident portal until further notice. 2001 East marks the entrance to Church Hill and sits on the edge of Shockoe Valley.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
Shockoe Bottom
33 Units Available
American Tobacco Center
119 N 20th St, Richmond, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,309
972 sqft
Historic apartments with wonderful views of Richmond. Homes feature granite counters, hardwood floors, and stainless steel appliances. Community includes a bocce court, internet cafe, and bike storage. Close to the Edgar Allan Poe Museum.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 12:45pm
Shockoe Bottom
10 Units Available
Shockoe Center Apartments
1900 E Franklin St, Richmond, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1112 sqft
Located in a historic building within walking distance to Church Hill shops. Apartments with original architectural features in a community boasting a cyber cafe, cardio center and rooftop pool with downtown Richmond views.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 12 at 01:08pm
Central Office
18 Units Available
American Heritage
1001 E Main St, Richmond, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,331
938 sqft
Located just off I-95 and right near the Capitol Square. American Heritage apartments come with hardwood floors, dishwashers, in-unit laundry, and outdoor space. Community access to 24-hr gym and maintenance.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated March 17 at 10:21pm
$
Sauer's Gardens
Contact for Availability
3600 West Broad
3600 W Broad St, Richmond, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,453
Newly renovated historic building located in walkable Scott's Addition neighborhood at the junction of Route 33 and I-195. Granite counters, hardwood floors and patio/balcony provide a modern touch. Pet-friendly, with BBQ and fire pit.

June 2020 Richmond Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Richmond Rent Report. Richmond rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Richmond rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

Richmond rents held steady over the past month

Richmond rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they are up marginally by 0.9% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Richmond stand at $910 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,050 for a two-bedroom. Richmond's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.5%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in Virginia

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Richmond, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Virginia, 9 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.5% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Arlington is the most expensive of all Virginia's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $2,127; of the 10 largest cities in the state that we have data for, Chesapeake, where a two-bedroom goes for $1,208, is the only major city to see rents fall year-over-year (-0.6%).
    • Portsmouth, Virginia Beach, and Roanoke have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.2%, 2.0%, and 1.9%, respectively).

    Richmond rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased marginally in Richmond, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Richmond is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Richmond's median two-bedroom rent of $1,050 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.9% rise in Richmond.
    • While Richmond's rents rose marginally over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Richmond than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is nearly three times the price in Richmond.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

