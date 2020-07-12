233 Apartments for rent in Jackson Ward, Richmond, VA
Last updated July 12
20 Units Available
The Penny at Jackson Ward
2 West Marshall Street, Richmond, VA
Studio
$990
533 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,310
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
877 sqft
The Penny, located at 2 W Marshall Street in historic Jackson Ward, is a brand-new luxury apartment building featuring pet-friendly studio, one bedroom, and two bedroom apartments. The Penny is where modern luxury living meets history.
Last updated July 12
1 Unit Available
519 West Clay Street
519 West Clay Street, Richmond, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This two bedroom one bath apartment is located only two blocks from VCU. It's within walking distance to great restaurants and three blocks from I-95. There is an updated kitchen with corian countertops/cabinets and some updates in the bathroom.
Last updated July 12
1 Unit Available
513 North 1st Street
513 North 1st Street, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$900
768 sqft
One Bedroom one bath in Historic Jackson Ward. The 1st floor unit has beautiful 9ft ceilings and a private back patio. Refrigerator, oven and washer is included with unit. Water is included in rent! Close to bus line, VCU, and downtown Richmond.
Last updated July 12
1 Unit Available
129 West Clay Street
129 West Clay Street, Richmond, VA
5 Bedrooms
$2,500
2248 sqft
We have 2 bedrooms available to rent (each for $625/month) in this nice 2 story 5 bedroom brick home in the heart of Jackson Ward right across from the park and playground. Plenty on-street parking, but also off-street parking in the back.
Last updated July 12
1 Unit Available
17 East Clay Street
17 East Clay Street, Richmond, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
1980 sqft
Great location in walking distance to MCV and close to VCU. Close to great restaurants, cafes, shopping and entertainment. Off-street parking on a private back lot.
Last updated July 12
1 Unit Available
515 St James St
515 Saint James Street, Richmond, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,350
1834 sqft
5 Bedrooms
Ask
Schedule your tour at: https://app.tenantturner.com/qualify/515-st-james-st?p=Company If you’re looking for a house that’s close to Broad St food & nightlife, but you don’t want all the noise…THIS is the house for you. Located on Saint James St.
Last updated July 12
1 Unit Available
113 W Clay Street
113 West Clay Street, Richmond, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1500 sqft
PET FRIENDLY, NO BREED RESTRICTIONS! - Renovated as of 2017! - 11-foot ceilings - Floor to ceiling windows - Beautiful, polished original floors - New kitchen - Bathroom in EVERY BEDROOM - Guest Bathroom - 2 entrances - Fantastic sunroom! - 15-min
Last updated July 12
1 Unit Available
9 W Clay St #1
9 West Clay Street, Richmond, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1300 sqft
Schedule your tour at: https://app.tenantturner.
Last updated July 12
1 Unit Available
407 West Clay Street
407 West Clay Street, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
2341 sqft
Fantastic, huge 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath apartment, over 2300 sq. ft. in Historic Jackson Ward! Located on one of the best blocks in the Ward.
Last updated July 12
1 Unit Available
138 W Clay St
138 West Clay Street, Richmond, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,495
2500 sqft
Located next to VCU. This gorgeous historic Jackson Ward brick row house is perfect for a family or young professionals. This 2,500 sq ft house has 4 bedrooms, 2 full baths, a large back deck with private yard and a high walkscore.
Last updated July 12
1 Unit Available
418 W. Marshall St.
418 West Marshall Street, Richmond, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1760 sqft
418 W. Marshall St. Available 08/14/20 Amazing 3 bdrm/1.
Results within 1 mile of Jackson Ward
Last updated July 12
21 Units Available
The Locks
311 S 11th St, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,055
579 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,337
867 sqft
Along Richmond's waterfront, this apartment home community mixes residential with retail. One- and two-bedroom apartments feature subway tile and stainless steel appliances, a saltwater pool, a gym and a bike rack.
Verified
Last updated July 12
34 Units Available
Coliseum Lofts
1359 W Broad St, Richmond, VA
Studio
$930
529 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,410
875 sqft
Coliseum Lofts are right in the heart of VCU campus, in historical downtown Richmond. Restored apartments with exposed brick walls and wooden beams. On-site laundry, dishwashers, parking, gym, and utilities included.
Verified
Last updated July 12
7 Units Available
The Spectrum Apartments
2017 Brook Rd, Richmond, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,300
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,515
889 sqft
In-home washer and dryer, 24-hour fitness center, a dog park, stainless-steel appliances and valet trash are some of the amenities at this one- to three-bedroom apartment home community minute from I-64. Near the Fan District.
Verified
Last updated July 12
90 Units Available
Towers on Franklin
104 West Franklin Street, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$900
591 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,730
1150 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Towers on Franklin in Richmond. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
Last updated July 12
49 Units Available
The Berkshire
300 W Franklin St, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$910
866 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,449
1659 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Berkshire in Richmond. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
Last updated July 12
12 Units Available
The Corner Lofts
1321 1/2 E Main St, Richmond, VA
Studio
$1,150
466 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,000
564 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Corner Lofts in Richmond. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
Last updated July 12
17 Units Available
American Heritage
1001 E Main St, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,080
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,419
938 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located just off I-95 and right near the Capitol Square. American Heritage apartments come with hardwood floors, dishwashers, in-unit laundry, and outdoor space. Community access to 24-hr gym and maintenance.
Verified
Last updated July 12
17 Units Available
Deco at CNB
219 E Broad St, Richmond, VA
Studio
$1,215
421 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,063
504 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,797
939 sqft
Take a Virtual Tour Now! One of the Richmond's most iconic Art Deco buildings has been transformed into a stylish modern apartment community, Deco at CNB.
Verified
Last updated July 12
20 Units Available
First National Apartments
823 E Main St, Richmond, VA
Studio
$1,300
613 sqft
1 Bedroom
$980
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,530
1383 sqft
Luxurious homes within a historic building. Right in the heart of Richmond. Enjoy a fitness center, recreation room, and on-site maintenance and management. Right beside the Virginia State Capitol.
Verified
Last updated July 12
22 Units Available
Circ Apartments
1137 West Grace Street, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,130
583 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,815
1012 sqft
We've Gone Virtual! We are offering virtual and self-guided tours so that you can still visit us while practicing social distancing! Current residents, please contact us to schedule an appointment.
Verified
Last updated July 12
23 Units Available
Downtown Rentals
1510 West Broad Street, Richmond, VA
Studio
$875
420 sqft
1 Bedroom
$960
491 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
869 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Downtown Rentals in Richmond. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
Last updated July 12
6 Units Available
The Birches Apartments
1304 West Graham Road, Richmond, VA
2 Bedrooms
$925
700 sqft
Excellent location, close to Virginia Union University and SCOR Sports Center of Richmond. The community is pet-friendly and has parking. Units feature 1 or 2 bedrooms.
Verified
Last updated July 12
31 Units Available
The Locks Tower
1001 East Byrd Street, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,132
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,504
1148 sqft
We've Gone Virtual! We are offering virtual and self-guided tours so that you can still visit us while practicing social distancing! Current residents, please contact us to schedule an appointment.
