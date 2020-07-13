Apartment List
Last updated July 13 2020 at 10:58 AM

47 Apartments under $900 for rent in Richmond, VA

Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
3 Units Available
Brookdale Apartments
9027 Horrigan Ct, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$874
432 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Take a Virtual Tour Now! Brookdale Apartments in Henrico, VA are anything but ordinary.
Verified

1 of 93

Last updated July 13 at 10:38am
90 Units Available
Monroe Ward
Towers on Franklin
104 West Franklin Street, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$900
591 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,730
1150 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Towers on Franklin in Richmond. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 06:34am
5 Units Available
Shockoe Bottom
Shockoe Center Apartments
1900 E Franklin St, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$684
631 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1112 sqft
Located in a historic building within walking distance to Church Hill shops. Apartments with original architectural features in a community boasting a cyber cafe, cardio center and rooftop pool with downtown Richmond views.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 9 at 10:11pm
51 Units Available
Shockoe Bottom
American Cigar Lofts
2300 E Cary St, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$900
874 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,093
1090 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,525
1997 sqft
A short walk from Libby Hill Park and Great Shiplock Park. Converted American Cigar building with pool, courtyard, conference room and game room. Homes include modern kitchen, ice maker, private laundry facilities and carpet.
Verified

1 of 59

Last updated May 12 at 10:37am
50 Units Available
Carver
Biggs Building
900 W Marshall St, Richmond, VA
Studio
$875
646 sqft
1 Bedroom
$865
491 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
856 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Biggs Building in Richmond. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 9 at 09:02pm
Contact for Availability
Montrose
Laurel Pines
4123 E Wood Harbor Ct, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$895
2 Bedrooms
$1,005
3 Bedrooms
$1,290
Community sits across the street from the shops and restaurants at White Oak Village. Playground, pool, tennis court, and fitness center on site. Apartments boast wheelchair access, extra storage, and air conditioning. Next to I-64.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 9 at 09:02pm
Contact for Availability
Piney Knolls
Brookmont
3238 Broad Rock Blvd, Richmond, VA
2 Bedrooms
$854
830 sqft
Brookmont Apartments is located on the South Side of Richmond just minutes away from downtown and major interstates. Enjoy the convenience of our 24 hour on-site laundry facility and our fully-equipped kitchens.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 03:41am
9 Units Available
Dumbarton
Staples Mill Townhomes
4100 Townhouse Rd, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$884
840 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,446
984 sqft
We've Gone Virtual! We are offering virtual and self-guided tours so that you can still visit us while practicing social distancing! Current residents, please contact us to schedule an appointment.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
1 Unit Available
Saddlewood
3801 Elfstone Ln, Richmond, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$845
576 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Minutes away from downtown Richmond, these homes feature fenced patios, plush carpeting and extra storage space. The pet-friendly community has laundry facilities and a swimming pool, among other amenities.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
20 Units Available
11 North at White Oak
11 N Laburnum Ave, Richmond, VA
2 Bedrooms
$834
784 sqft
Just minutes from downtown and VCU, and only five miles from Richmond International Airport, these comfortable units offer stunning amenities like updated kitchens, modern flooring, large closets and extended living spaces.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
2 Units Available
South Garden
Rock Creek Apartments
2830 Broad Rock Blvd, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$857
855 sqft
Nestled in a quiet area of Richmond, VA, Rock Creek is a beautifully renovated apartment community with plenty of charm and amenities.
Verified

1 of 59

Last updated July 13 at 10:38am
23 Units Available
Carver
Downtown Rentals
1510 West Broad Street, Richmond, VA
Studio
$875
420 sqft
1 Bedroom
$960
491 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
869 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Downtown Rentals in Richmond. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Fulton Hill
1808 Williamsburg Rd
1808 Williamsburg Road, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$695
ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED MOVE IN TODAY WITH JUST $499!!!! Please stop by the leasing office to apply located at 3209 Ellwood Ave Richmond VA Reserve a unit with just $199 1 bedroom 1 bathroom apartment -heating and cooling included -Electric

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Fulton Hill
2201 Williamsburg Rd
2201 Williamsburg Road, Richmond, VA
2 Bedrooms
$725
Awesome Value!! MOVE IN NOW WITH JUST $499!!! Reserve a unit today with just $199, feel free to stop by the office to apply at 3209 Ellwood Ave Richmond VA 2 bedroom 1 bathroom townhouse -central heat and air -WATER TRASH SEWAGE INCLUDED -off

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
John Marshall
4217 Chamberlayne Ave
4217 Chamberlayne Avenue, Richmond, VA
2 Bedrooms
$795
4217 Chamberlayne Please come into 1701 Colorado Ave leasing office to apply.

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Northern Barton Heights
2818 Hanes Ave
2818 Hanes Avenue, Richmond, VA
2 Bedrooms
$750
2818 Hanes Ave 2 bedroom 1 bathroom apartment -central heat and air -wall to wall carpet -backyard -living room / dining room -balcony -large bedrooms -kitchen appliances included Please come into 1701 Colorado Ave to apply (RLNE4997684)

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
The Museum District
3131 Hanover Ave
3131 Hanover Avenue, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$895
Reserve a unit today with just $199 1 bedroom 1 bathroom apartment -hardwood floors -water trash sewage included -appliances included -good size closet space -secured entry -24 hour maintenance -large bedrooms -good size living room - 4 washer and

1 of 7

Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Jackson Ward
513 North 1st Street
513 North 1st Street, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$900
768 sqft
One Bedroom one bath in Historic Jackson Ward. The 1st floor unit has beautiful 9ft ceilings and a private back patio. Refrigerator, oven and washer is included with unit. Water is included in rent! Close to bus line, VCU, and downtown Richmond.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
The Museum District
3125 Hanover Ave
3125 Hanover Avenue, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$850
Please stop by the office to apply and reserve with $200 down.

1 of 5

Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Church Hill North
2516 Q Street
2516 Q Street, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$800
1940 sqft
5 Bedrooms
Ask
You must come see this Renovated spacious one bedroom unit with lots of character. Very close to downtown Richmond, grocery stores, restaurants, and the bus line. Unit has been updated with new paint, new flooring.

1 of 2

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Northern Barton Heights
2422 Barton Ave
2422 Barton Avenue, Richmond, VA
3 Bedrooms
$895
Available JUNE 2020 Please come into the leasing office to apply 1701 Colorado Ave Richmond Reserve with just $200 down 3 bedroom 1 bathroom apartment -hardwood floors throughout -large bedrooms -living room -eat in kitchen -kitchen appliances

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
John Marshall
4219 Chamberlayne Ave
4219 Chamberlayne Avenue, Richmond, VA
2 Bedrooms
$795
Please stop by the leasing office to apply : 1701 Colorado Ave Richmond 2 bedroom 1 bathroom apartment -HUGE living room -hardwood floors -off street parking -yard -2 good size bedrooms with closets -dining room -eat in kitchen -porch Reserve a

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Carytown
3211 Ellwood Ave
3211 Ellwood Avenue, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$795
OPEN HOUSE Tuesday 1/7/20 5-5:30 Bring $200 to reserve this unit 3211 Ellwood Ave.

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Fulton Hill
1213 Nelson St
1213 Nelson Street, Richmond, VA
2 Bedrooms
$750
Please come into the office to apply located at : 1701 Colorado Ave Richmond VA Reserve a unit today with just $199 AMAZING DEAL! Move in TODAY with just $499.

July 2020 Richmond Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Richmond Rent Report. Richmond rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Richmond rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Richmond rents held steady over the past month

Richmond rents have increased 0.1% over the past month, but have been relatively flat at 0.2% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Richmond stand at $910 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,050 for a two-bedroom. Richmond's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of -0.3%, but is in line with the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across cities in Virginia

    Throughout the past year, rents have remained steady in the city of Richmond, but other cities across the entire state have seen rents increase. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Virginia, 7 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of -0.3% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Arlington is the most expensive of all Virginia's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $2,106; of the 10 largest cities in Virginia that we have data for, Arlington, Alexandria, and Chesapeake, where two-bedrooms go for $2,106, $1,872, and $1,211, respectively, are the three major cities in the state to see rents fall year-over-year (-1.3%, -1.2%, and -0.4%).
    • Portsmouth, Roanoke, and Virginia Beach have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (1.7%, 1.6%, and 1.5%, respectively).

    Richmond rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    Rent growth in Richmond has been relatively stable over the past year - some other large cities have seen more substantial increases; in contrast, rents in a few cities have actually declined. Richmond is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Richmond's median two-bedroom rent of $1,050 is below the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Richmond remained moderately stable this year, similar cities saw decreases, including San Francisco (-2.2%), New York (-1.6%), Denver (-1.2%); note that median 2BR rents in these cities go for $3,035, $2,519, and $1,345 respectively.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Richmond than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is more than two-and-a-half times the price in Richmond.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

