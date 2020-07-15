Apartment List
/
VA
/
richmond
/
studio apartments
Last updated July 15 2020 at 10:39 AM

15 Studio Apartments for rent in Richmond, VA

Verified

1 of 41

Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
18 Units Available
Jackson Ward
The Penny at Jackson Ward
2 West Marshall Street, Richmond, VA
Studio
$1,050
533 sqft
The Penny, located at 2 W Marshall Street in historic Jackson Ward, is a brand-new luxury apartment building featuring pet-friendly studio, one bedroom, and two bedroom apartments. The Penny is where modern luxury living meets history.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 15 at 06:19 AM
33 Units Available
The Fan
Coliseum Lofts
1359 W Broad St, Richmond, VA
Studio
$935
529 sqft
Coliseum Lofts are right in the heart of VCU campus, in historical downtown Richmond. Restored apartments with exposed brick walls and wooden beams. On-site laundry, dishwashers, parking, gym, and utilities included.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 14 at 09:52 AM
12 Units Available
Shockoe Slip
The Corner Lofts
1321 1/2 E Main St, Richmond, VA
Studio
$1,150
466 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Corner Lofts in Richmond. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
20 Units Available
Penstock Quarter Apartments
5001 Libbie Mill East Boulevard, Richmond, VA
Studio
$1,178
476 sqft
Penstock Quarter Apartments is NOW OPEN! The leasing office is located on the first floor of the apartment community at 5001 Libbie Mill East Blvd, Suite 120.
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
$
145 Units Available
Museums
The Scout at Scott’s Addition
947 Myers Street, Richmond, VA
Studio
$1,320
555 sqft
We've taken every step to make sure that life at The Scout is everything you hoped it would be and just a little bit more.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 9 at 09:03 PM
$
Contact for Availability
Shockoe Bottom
Pohlig Box Factory
2411 E Franklin St, Richmond, VA
Studio
$1,075
610 sqft
At Pohlig Box Factory, you’ll find two building options: Pohlig Box Factory and Superior Warehouse that together offer over 90+ floor plans to choose from, giving you the opportunity to make your next home truly yours.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 15 at 06:34 AM
45 Units Available
Shockoe Bottom
The Masonry
2020 East Main Street, Richmond, VA
Studio
$984
450 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Masonry in Richmond. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
$
19 Units Available
Central Office
First National Apartments
823 E Main St, Richmond, VA
Studio
$1,300
613 sqft
Luxurious homes within a historic building. Right in the heart of Richmond. Enjoy a fitness center, recreation room, and on-site maintenance and management. Right beside the Virginia State Capitol.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 15 at 06:24 AM
26 Units Available
Old Town Manchester
South Bank
307 Stockton St, Richmond, VA
Studio
$1,139
623 sqft
South Bank Apartments is the intersection of the best of Richmond into one exceptional location. Residents will experience innovative design, inspired amenities, and engaging social spaces in our new homes.
Verified

1 of 59

Last updated May 12 at 10:37 AM
50 Units Available
Carver
Biggs Building
900 W Marshall St, Richmond, VA
Studio
$875
646 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Biggs Building in Richmond. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 59

Last updated July 15 at 10:38 AM
23 Units Available
Carver
Downtown Rentals
1510 West Broad Street, Richmond, VA
Studio
$875
420 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Downtown Rentals in Richmond. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
14 Units Available
City Center
Deco at CNB
219 E Broad St, Richmond, VA
Studio
$1,215
421 sqft
Take a Virtual Tour Now! One of the Richmond's most iconic Art Deco buildings has been transformed into a stylish modern apartment community, Deco at CNB.
Results within 5 miles of Richmond
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
7 Units Available
Laurel
Maple Springs Apartments
5624 Maple Run Ln, Laurel, VA
Studio
$803
430 sqft
Close to Interstates 64, 95, 295 and 288 for easy commuting. Apartment homes have spacious kitchens, closet space and walk-in closets. 24-hour gym, hot tub and pool, sand volleyball and a nature trail.

1 of 16

Last updated July 15 at 07:27 AM
1 Unit Available
8092 Elm Dr
8092 Elm Drive, Mechanicsville, VA
Studio
$1,695
1300 sqft
Formally a dentist office with multiple small rooms and plenty of storage. there is a reception area, two small offices 2 bathrooms and exits out both sides of the building. Great location close to major roadways and the town of Mechanicsville.

1 of 5

Last updated July 15 at 10:37 AM
1 Unit Available
Manchester
7410 Hull Street Rd. Suit 102 - 4
7410 Hull Street Road, Manchester, VA
Studio
$350
200 sqft
This commercial property has excellent visibility from Hull Street. Convenient onsite parking. Unit 102 is on the first floor of the building. Ideal for medical use or office space. Utilities and cleaning are included.

July 2020 Richmond Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Richmond Rent Report. Richmond rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Richmond rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

July 2020 Richmond Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Richmond Rent Report. Richmond rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Richmond rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Richmond rents held steady over the past month

Richmond rents have increased 0.1% over the past month, but have been relatively flat at 0.2% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Richmond stand at $910 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,050 for a two-bedroom. Richmond's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of -0.3%, but is in line with the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across cities in Virginia

    Throughout the past year, rents have remained steady in the city of Richmond, but other cities across the entire state have seen rents increase. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Virginia, 7 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of -0.3% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Arlington is the most expensive of all Virginia's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $2,106; of the 10 largest cities in Virginia that we have data for, Arlington, Alexandria, and Chesapeake, where two-bedrooms go for $2,106, $1,872, and $1,211, respectively, are the three major cities in the state to see rents fall year-over-year (-1.3%, -1.2%, and -0.4%).
    • Portsmouth, Roanoke, and Virginia Beach have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (1.7%, 1.6%, and 1.5%, respectively).

    Richmond rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    Rent growth in Richmond has been relatively stable over the past year - some other large cities have seen more substantial increases; in contrast, rents in a few cities have actually declined. Richmond is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Richmond's median two-bedroom rent of $1,050 is below the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Richmond remained moderately stable this year, similar cities saw decreases, including San Francisco (-2.2%), New York (-1.6%), Denver (-1.2%); note that median 2BR rents in these cities go for $3,035, $2,519, and $1,345 respectively.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Richmond than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is more than two-and-a-half times the price in Richmond.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Richmond 1 BedroomsRichmond 2 BedroomsRichmond 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsRichmond 3 BedroomsRichmond Accessible ApartmentsRichmond Apartments under $800Richmond Apartments under $900
    Richmond Apartments with BalconyRichmond Apartments with GarageRichmond Apartments with GymRichmond Apartments with Hardwood FloorsRichmond Apartments with Move-in SpecialsRichmond Apartments with ParkingRichmond Apartments with Pool
    Richmond Apartments with Washer-DryerRichmond Cheap PlacesRichmond Dog Friendly ApartmentsRichmond Furnished ApartmentsRichmond Luxury PlacesRichmond Pet Friendly PlacesRichmond Studio Apartments

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Fredericksburg, VASuffolk, VAPetersburg, VAChester, VA
    Williamsburg, VAShort Pump, VAColonial Heights, VAHopewell, VA
    Tuckahoe, VAGlen Allen, VAMechanicsville, VALaurel, VA

    Nearby Neighborhoods

    The FanShockoe BottomThe Museum District
    Old Town ManchesterCarverMonroe Ward
    Sauer's GardensJackson Ward

    Apartments Near Colleges

    University of RichmondJ Sargeant Reynolds Community College
    Virginia Commonwealth UniversityVirginia Union University
    College of William and Mary