Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors bathtub carpet extra storage fireplace garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse courtyard elevator 24hr gym parking pool bike storage garage media room package receiving accessible on-site laundry 24hr maintenance bbq/grill car charging cc payments conference room e-payments fire pit guest parking key fob access lobby online portal pool table shuffle board trash valet yoga

Penstock Quarter Apartments is NOW OPEN! The leasing office is located on the first floor of the apartment community at 5001 Libbie Mill East Blvd, Suite 120. The apartments - ranging in size from 455 to 1,265 square feet - will include a mix of studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom homes, all with private balconies or terraces. The first floor of the community offers approximately 40,000 square feet of retail space - where your next favorite restaurant or shopping destination will be.