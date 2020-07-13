Link Apartments Manchester

Amenities
Link Apartments(R) Manchester brings together the very best in style and function to offer some of the most comfortable apartment homes in the Richmond area. With well-designed floor plans, luxurious features, & a quaint neighborhood. Plus, this is a smoke-free community. We are pleased to offer fantastic apartment features. Some of the details you will find in each of the apartment homes include full-size washers & dryers, walk-in closets, stainless steel appliances, designer cabinets, oversized windows, & free Wi-Fi. Our Community also offers an extensive list of amenities that all residents can enjoy. We have a fitness center full of state-of-the-art equipment, swimming pool, fire pit, & poolside grills.Just as great as our amenities is our convenient location. Many employers are just a short bike ride away from our community. Additionally, we are situated 1.8 miles from 17th Street Farmers Market, 2 miles from Downtown Richmond, and 4 miles from Dogwood Dell Amphitheater.