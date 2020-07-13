All apartments in Richmond
Link Apartments Manchester
Link Apartments Manchester

901 McDonough St · (804) 203-0492
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

901 McDonough St, Richmond, VA 23224
Manchester

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 229 · Avail. Jul 20

$1,170

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 683 sqft

Unit 207 · Avail. Sep 7

$1,171

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 709 sqft

Unit 416 · Avail. Aug 25

$1,178

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 661 sqft

See 21+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 310 · Avail. now

$1,480

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 953 sqft

Unit 227 · Avail. Aug 14

$1,496

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 953 sqft

Unit 327 · Avail. Sep 11

$1,506

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 953 sqft

See 6+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Link Apartments Manchester.

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
walk in closets
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
bathtub
extra storage
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
fire pit
24hr gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
media room
package receiving
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
elevator
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
bike storage
cc payments
clubhouse
coffee bar
courtyard
e-payments
green community
hot tub
internet cafe
key fob access
lobby
new construction
online portal
smoke-free community
Link Apartments(R) Manchester brings together the very best in style and function to offer some of the most comfortable apartment homes in the Richmond area. With well-designed floor plans, luxurious features, & a quaint neighborhood. Plus, this is a smoke-free community. We are pleased to offer fantastic apartment features. Some of the details you will find in each of the apartment homes include full-size washers & dryers, walk-in closets, stainless steel appliances, designer cabinets, oversized windows, & free Wi-Fi. Our Community also offers an extensive list of amenities that all residents can enjoy. We have a fitness center full of state-of-the-art equipment, swimming pool, fire pit, & poolside grills.Just as great as our amenities is our convenient location. Many employers are just a short bike ride away from our community. Additionally, we are situated 1.8 miles from 17th Street Farmers Market, 2 miles from Downtown Richmond, and 4 miles from Dogwood Dell Amphitheater.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Internet, Trash
Application Fee: $50
Deposit: $0 to one month's rent
Move-in Fees: Reservation fee $300
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $250
limit: 2
rent: $25
restrictions: Weight limit 75 lbs. Breed restricted: Pit Bull, Dobermen Pincher, Rottweiler, Chow, Stratford Terrier, Bull Mastiff; 1 pet $250 Non-refundable fee, for 2 pets in household a $350 Non-refundable pet fee is required.
Storage Details: Storage unit prices range from $25 to $50 depending on size

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Link Apartments Manchester have any available units?
Link Apartments Manchester has 33 units available starting at $1,170 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Richmond, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Richmond Rent Report.
What amenities does Link Apartments Manchester have?
Some of Link Apartments Manchester's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Link Apartments Manchester currently offering any rent specials?
Link Apartments Manchester is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Link Apartments Manchester pet-friendly?
Yes, Link Apartments Manchester is pet friendly.
Does Link Apartments Manchester offer parking?
Yes, Link Apartments Manchester offers parking.
Does Link Apartments Manchester have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Link Apartments Manchester offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Link Apartments Manchester have a pool?
Yes, Link Apartments Manchester has a pool.
Does Link Apartments Manchester have accessible units?
Yes, Link Apartments Manchester has accessible units.
Does Link Apartments Manchester have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Link Apartments Manchester has units with dishwashers.
