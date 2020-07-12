/
the fan
108 Apartments for rent in The Fan, Richmond, VA
34 Units Available
Coliseum Lofts
1359 W Broad St, Richmond, VA
Studio
$930
529 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,410
875 sqft
Coliseum Lofts are right in the heart of VCU campus, in historical downtown Richmond. Restored apartments with exposed brick walls and wooden beams. On-site laundry, dishwashers, parking, gym, and utilities included.
22 Units Available
Circ Apartments
1137 West Grace Street, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,130
583 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,815
1012 sqft
We've Gone Virtual! We are offering virtual and self-guided tours so that you can still visit us while practicing social distancing! Current residents, please contact us to schedule an appointment.
3 Units Available
Landmark at 1700
1700 West Main Street, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,271
623 sqft
If you've been seeking a sophisticated home with an all-electric kitchen, private entrances, and spacious balconies to suit your style, then you've found what you've been looking for in Landmark at 1700.
1 Unit Available
1825 W. Main St.
1825 West Main Street, Richmond, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
Spacious 3bdrm/2bth Apartment Located in Richmond's Fan District!! Convenient to VCU!! - FEATURES -Convenient to VCU -Carpet/Ceiling Fans Throughout -Ceramic Tiled Bathroom -Large Living Room -Spacious Eat-in- Kitchen -Located on Main Street
1 Unit Available
1832 Parkwood Avenue
1832 Parkwood Avenue, Richmond, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1500 sqft
1832 Parkwood Avenue Available 07/29/20 Awesome Location, 3 Bedroom Row Home available July 29th! - Great three bedroom, two bathroom historic home ready July 29th! Conveniently located to Carytown, The Fan, Byrd Park, Maymont, the James River, VCU
1 Unit Available
2706 West Main St
2706 West Main Street, Richmond, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1200 sqft
**AVAILABLE August 1st** 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom space has been newly renovated with kitchen complete with custom glass cabinets, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, central air and ceiling fans throughout.
1 Unit Available
7 N Allen Ave
7 North Allen Avenue, Richmond, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
Reserve this home with $200 down, OFFICE ADDRESS 3209 Ellwood Ave AVAILABLE JULY 2020 4 bedroom 2 bathroom house -central heat and air -hardwood floors -awesome location! -backyard -good size bedrooms -living room -washer and dryer -kitchen
1 Unit Available
2620 Stuart Ave. #2B
2620 Stuart Avenue, Richmond, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
2 BR/ 2 BA Two Bedroom in Mulberry Place. Available July 1st. - Spectacular condo located in Mulberry Place at corner of Stuart and Mulberry.
1 Unit Available
1834 Parkwood Avenue
1834 Parkwood Avenue, Richmond, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,855
1502 sqft
1834 Parkwood Avenue Available 09/07/20 Great 3 Bedroom House in The Fan Available September 7th! - Spacious three bedroom, two bathroom house ready September 7th! Location, Location, Location - walk or bike to many shops and restaurants like PBR or
1 Unit Available
1618 Park Avenue
1618 Park Avenue, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,295
650 sqft
1C Available 08/01/20 Beautiful 1st floor condo with hardwood floors, eat in galley style kitchen, stainless steel appliances, cherry stained cabinets, private covered back porch, ceramic tile bathroom, stacked washer/dryer, and a deeded off street
1 Unit Available
113 N Morris St
113 North Morris Street, Richmond, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,495
Reserve this home with $200 today, Leasing office : 3209 Ellwood Ave AVAILABLE JULY 2020 4 bedroom 2.
1 Unit Available
2318 Herbert Hamlet Alley #5
2318 Herbert Hamlet Alley, Richmond, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
800 sqft
2318 Herbert Hamlet Alley #5 Available 08/01/20 COOL 2 BEDROOM CONDO IN THE HEART OF THE FAN DISTRICT - *2318 Herbert Hamlet Alley in The Historic Fan District *800 sf two bedroom, 1 bathroom first floor Condo *Industrial/contemporary design, 12'
1 Unit Available
1333 W Broad St, Apt #511
1333 West Broad Street, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1075 sqft
1333 W Broad St #511 VCU Iron House 2 bedroom Apartment $1475 - Available now!! Includes Water/Sewer/Trash, Top floor condo with great city views, largest floor plan in the building with 12 ft bedroom ceilings, bamboo floors, large master bath
1 Unit Available
2602 W Grace St #1
2602 West Grace Street, Richmond, VA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1750 sqft
Welcome to 2602 W. Grace St. in the heart of Richmond's historic Fan. Situated on the corner of W. Grace and N.
1 Unit Available
1828 Parkwood Avenue - 2
1828 Parkwood Avenue, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$925
755 sqft
Pre-qualifications: no previous evictions, monthly income of $3,000, average credit score of 600 or better. 1-bed, 1-bath 2nd story apartment available now in downtown Richmond.
1 Unit Available
17 S Lombardy St
17 South Lombardy Street, Richmond, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
Reserve this home with $200 down, OFFICE ADDRESS 3209 Ellwood Ave AVAILABLE AUGUST 2020 3 bedroom 1 bathroom townhouse -central heat and air -washer and dryer included -hardwood floors -living room / dining room -kitchen appliances included -great
1 Unit Available
19 S. Lombardy Street
19 South Lombardy Street, Richmond, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
19 S. Lombardy Street Available 08/05/20 3 BR / 1 BA Two Story home near Cary street - Pets Considered! Available August 5th! - Two story home near Cary Street. Within a block radius of numerous restaurants, shops and art galleries.
1 Unit Available
2320 Floyd Ave Unit#A- B
2320 Floyd Ave, Richmond, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
This nicely cared for duplex has an upstairs unit with a beautiful new tile bath, and new stacking washer/dryer in the kitchen. The first floor apartment has a new kitchen and updated bath.
1 Unit Available
103 South Meadow Street
103 South Meadow Street, Richmond, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,445
1310 sqft
2Bedroom 2Bath Condo in The Fan District offers hardwood floors, central air, forced hot air. The kitchen has stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, and washer/dryer. Off street parking. Small Dogs Only!
1 Unit Available
2 S Harrison ST
2 South Harrison Street, Richmond, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1225 sqft
Can't beat this location!! Situated directly across the street from VCU and is walking distance to downtown and restaurants. This is a three bedroom duplex with separate apartments and each apartment has its own private entrance.
1 Unit Available
1115 West Grace Street
1115 West Grace Street, Richmond, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
1700 sqft
Great opportunity to rent a well maintained home in walking distance to VCU! $650/room per month includes landscaping and off-street parking. Tenants pay for utilities.
1 Unit Available
2612 W Main St
2612 West Main Street, Richmond, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
900 sqft
*AVAILABLE August 1st* This thoughtfully renovated 1st floor, 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom space is complete with custom cabinets, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, central air, gas heat, plus a washer and dryer in unit.
1 Unit Available
2614 W. Main
2614 West Main Street, Richmond, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
900 sqft
*AVAILABLE JUNE 1* This charming 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment is located in the heart of Richmond's Historic Fan District.
1 Unit Available
1250 Parkwood Ave
1250 Parkwood Avenue, Richmond, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1454 sqft
1250 Parkwood Ave Available 07/10/20 Walking distance to VCU and designated PARKING behind the house! - PARKING for up to FOUR vehicles! 1st floor bedroom with bathroom, LARGE kitchen with all appliances, 2 additional bedrooms and bathroom on the
