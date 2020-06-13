148 Apartments for rent in Richmond, VA with balcony

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
3 Units Available
The Park at Salisbury
401 Lancaster Gate Drive, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,386
1052 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Smoke-free apartments with sunrooms, black appliance packages, under-cabinet LED lighting, custom wood cabinetry, Roman soaking tubs, and tray ceilings. In Midlothian near Regal Cinemas and Westchester Commons.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Central Office
22 Units Available
The Locks
311 S 11th St, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,194
579 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,329
867 sqft
Along Richmond's waterfront, this apartment home community mixes residential with retail. One- and two-bedroom apartments feature subway tile and stainless steel appliances, a saltwater pool, a gym and a bike rack.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
City Center
21 Units Available
Deco at CNB
219 E Broad St, Richmond, VA
Studio
$999
421 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,053
507 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,791
939 sqft
Take a Virtual Tour Now! One of the Richmond's most iconic Art Deco buildings has been transformed into a stylish modern apartment community, Deco at CNB.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
South Garden
3 Units Available
Rock Creek Apartments
2830 Broad Rock Blvd, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$799
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$857
855 sqft
Nestled in a quiet area of Richmond, VA, Rock Creek is a beautifully renovated apartment community with plenty of charm and amenities.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
4 Units Available
Brookdale Apartments
9027 Horrigan Ct, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$859
432 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Take a Virtual Tour Now! Brookdale Apartments in Henrico, VA are anything but ordinary.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
14 Units Available
The Timbers
2024 Timbers Hill Rd, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,066
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,246
1021 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,628
1150 sqft
We've Gone Virtual! We are offering virtual and self-guided tours so that you can still visit us while practicing social distancing! Current residents, please contact us to schedule an appointment.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
Shockoe Slip
10 Units Available
The Corner Lofts
1321 1/2 E Main St, Richmond, VA
Studio
$1,150
466 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,000
472 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Corner Lofts in Richmond. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 12 at 10:35am
Monroe Ward
112 Units Available
Towers on Franklin
104 West Franklin Street, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$900
602 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,730
1150 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Towers on Franklin in Richmond. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 79

Last updated June 12 at 10:35am
Old Town Manchester
36 Units Available
River's Edge at Manchester
505 Porter Street, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,299
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,699
1183 sqft
River's Edge at Manchester offers luxury apartment living in Richmond's Historic Manchester. From the 10-story tower residents experience unrivaled city and river views, upscale amenities, and top-of-the-line apartment finishes.
Verified

1 of 59

Last updated June 12 at 10:35am
Carver
36 Units Available
Downtown Rentals
1510 West Broad Street, Richmond, VA
Studio
$875
420 sqft
1 Bedroom
$960
491 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
880 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Downtown Rentals in Richmond. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 12 at 10:35am
$
Monroe Ward
57 Units Available
The Berkshire
300 W Franklin St, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$890
866 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,429
1659 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Berkshire in Richmond. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 10:35am
Old Town Manchester
55 Units Available
Overlook at City View
500 Bainbridge Street, Richmond, VA
Studio
$1,200
488 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,199
588 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,775
905 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Overlook at City View in Richmond. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 10:35am
10 Units Available
Harbor Village
2370 Harpoon Ct, Richmond, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
832 sqft
Tucked comfortably into Richmond's West End, Harbor Village offers you the serenity of a secluded setting with convenient access to all areas of the city.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
8 Units Available
Bristol Village at Charter Colony
500 Bristol Village Dr, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,490
956 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,080
1267 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Quiet, residential area close to major highways and downtown Richmond. Units offer huge walk-in closets, washer/dryer and extra storage space. Community has a car wash area, pool and guest parking.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 12:39am
Shockoe Bottom
56 Units Available
Shockoe Valley Heights
2020 East Main Street, Richmond, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,061
1086 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,422
833 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Shockoe Valley Heights in Richmond. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 155

Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
$
Scott's Addition
14 Units Available
Symbol
1814 Highpoint Avenue, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,311
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,755
1180 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
We've built one of the most interesting living experiences possible, right here in the heart of one of Richmond's most exciting and dynamic neighborhoods.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
4 Units Available
Hickory Creek
2344 Hickory Creek Dr, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,176
988 sqft
Prime location in the heart of Richmond and close to shopping and dining. Units have in-home laundry, walk-in closets and extra storage space. Tenants have access to tennis court, sauna, pool and 24-hour gym.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
Shockoe Bottom
11 Units Available
Dill Building
2020 E Franklin St, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,027
682 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
845 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury apartments with stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, granite counters and in-unit laundry. Maintenance day or night. Gym, cyber cafe and coffee bar on site. Blocks from Friends of Jefferson Park. Easy access to I-95.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Jackson Ward
17 Units Available
The Penny at Jackson Ward
2 West Marshall Street, Richmond, VA
Studio
$1,200
533 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,210
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,510
877 sqft
The Penny, located at 2 W Marshall Street in historic Jackson Ward, is a brand-new luxury apartment building featuring pet-friendly studio, one bedroom, and two bedroom apartments. The Penny is where modern luxury living meets history.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
5 Units Available
Saddlewood
3801 Elfstone Ln, Richmond, VA
Studio
$755
288 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$955
901 sqft
Minutes away from downtown Richmond, these homes feature fenced patios, plush carpeting and extra storage space. The pet-friendly community has laundry facilities and a swimming pool, among other amenities.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
Virginia Union
5 Units Available
The Birches Apartments
1304 West Graham Road, Richmond, VA
2 Bedrooms
$925
700 sqft
Excellent location, close to Virginia Union University and SCOR Sports Center of Richmond. The community is pet-friendly and has parking. Units feature 1 or 2 bedrooms.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 9 at 10:11pm
Shockoe Bottom
51 Units Available
American Cigar Lofts
2300 E Cary St, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$900
874 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,093
1090 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,525
1997 sqft
A short walk from Libby Hill Park and Great Shiplock Park. Converted American Cigar building with pool, courtyard, conference room and game room. Homes include modern kitchen, ice maker, private laundry facilities and carpet.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
Shockoe Bottom
9 Units Available
Cameron Kinney Lofts
2 S. 25th St, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$980
940 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,035
1045 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Excellent location for commuters, just minutes from I-95. Residents enjoy units with air conditioning, stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets. Community offers 24-hour maintenance, bocce court, pool, and more.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
Shockoe Bottom
10 Units Available
Lucky Strike Lofts
2600 E Cary St, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,149
890 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,515
1173 sqft
Close to I-95 and Route 60. Converted Lucky Strike factory. Luxury loft-style apartments with a modern kitchen, carpet and walk-in closets. Community includes a coffee bar, clubhouse, courtyard and pool.
City Guide for Richmond, VA

Rumor going around the old Commonwealth is you’re looking for an uber-sweet crash pad in the capitol of Virginia. Good call!

Richmond, after all, not only boasts one of America’s most storied pasts but also has a lot to offer to those of us living in the present (i.e., plenty of affordable and eclectic lodgings).

Having trouble with Craigslist Richmond? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Richmond, VA

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Richmond renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

