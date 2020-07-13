173 Apartments for rent in Richmond, VA with parking

Apartment List
Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Richmond apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a privat... Read Guide >
1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 09:46am
12 Units Available
Shockoe Slip
The Corner Lofts
1321 1/2 E Main St, Richmond, VA
Studio
$1,150
466 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,000
564 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Corner Lofts in Richmond. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 45

Last updated July 13 at 12:40am
10 Units Available
Scott's Addition
Scott's Edge
3408 W. Moore St, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,253
630 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,777
1090 sqft
Not only does Scott's Edge have state of the art finishes, but it also comes with state of the art green initiatives throughout the building.
1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 12:33am
48 Units Available
Shockoe Bottom
The Masonry
2020 East Main Street, Richmond, VA
Studio
$984
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,061
1086 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,422
833 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Masonry in Richmond. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 73

Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
22 Units Available
2000 West Creek
2000 Broad Branch Cir, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,251
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,573
1254 sqft
Located just minutes from Highway 288 and I-64. Each apartment features an all-tile bathroom, walk-in closets, large soaking tubs and high ceilings. Community amenities include a dog park, outdoor courtyard and pool.
1 of 28

Last updated July 13 at 02:31am
10 Units Available
Huguenot
Stony Point
3012 Stony Lake Dr, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,162
915 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,251
1094 sqft
Stony Point, a masterpiece apartment community created for those with a taste for excellence. We offer a carefree lifestyle at it's luxurious best, for the person who naturally expects the best.
1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 01:00am
102 Units Available
Sherwood Park
Canopy at Ginter Park
3200 Brook Road, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,370
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1238 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,970
1623 sqft
Canopy at Ginter Park features 1, 2, and 3 bedroom luxury apartments for rent in Northside Richmond, VA. Residents enjoy elegant details throughout each apartment, including designer cabinetry, wood plank flooring, and soaring 9' ceilings.
1 of 28

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
16 Units Available
Copper Spring
3301 Coppermill Trace, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$985
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,260
1050 sqft
Residential community near Legacy at Mayland and I-64, with quick access to Downtown Richmond. Open units with fully equipped kitchens, private patios/balconies, ceiling fans, Palladian windows, and large bathroom vanities.
1 of 42

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
9 Units Available
Hickory Creek
2344 Hickory Creek Dr, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$954
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,049
988 sqft
Prime location in the heart of Richmond and close to shopping and dining. Units have in-home laundry, walk-in closets and extra storage space. Tenants have access to tennis court, sauna, pool and 24-hour gym.
1 of 25

Last updated July 13 at 02:31am
6 Units Available
Bristol Village at Charter Colony
500 Bristol Village Dr, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,565
956 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,070
1267 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Quiet, residential area close to major highways and downtown Richmond. Units offer huge walk-in closets, washer/dryer and extra storage space. Community has a car wash area, pool and guest parking.
1 of 7

Last updated July 13 at 12:39am
17 Units Available
Central Office
American Heritage
1001 E Main St, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,080
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,419
938 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located just off I-95 and right near the Capitol Square. American Heritage apartments come with hardwood floors, dishwashers, in-unit laundry, and outdoor space. Community access to 24-hr gym and maintenance.
1 of 29

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
7 Units Available
Jahnke
The Crossings at Bramblewood
1401 Yellowpine Cir, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$999
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$944
947 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
***At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.
1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
5 Units Available
Crestwood at Libbie
2342 Hampstead Avenue #2, Richmond, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,090
658 sqft
The new Crestwood at Libbie has undergone an extreme makeover! Come see it for yourself!
1 of 27

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
15 Units Available
The Estates at Horsepen
1 Drayson Way, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,381
842 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,679
1156 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Estates at Horsepen, an award-winning apartment community in Richmond, Virginia, provides an inspired blend of modern living and world-class amenities. Conveniently located near Libbie Mill-Midtown, Bon Secours St.
1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
11 Units Available
Mary Munford
Malvern Manor
41 1/2 Malvern Ave, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,319
727 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,357
1000 sqft
Malvern Manor features the finest apartments in Richmond, Virginia.
1 of 31

Last updated July 13 at 12:36am
29 Units Available
Old Town Manchester
South Bank
307 Stockton St, Richmond, VA
Studio
$1,139
623 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,004
718 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,109
956 sqft
South Bank Apartments is the intersection of the best of Richmond into one exceptional location. Residents will experience innovative design, inspired amenities, and engaging social spaces in our new homes.
1 of 36

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
15 Units Available
Avia
5200 Avia Way, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,381
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,681
1193 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,255
1499 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours via appointment only. Our virtual tours are also available.
1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
17 Units Available
City Center
Deco at CNB
219 E Broad St, Richmond, VA
Studio
$1,215
421 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,063
504 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,797
939 sqft
Take a Virtual Tour Now! One of the Richmond's most iconic Art Deco buildings has been transformed into a stylish modern apartment community, Deco at CNB.
1 of 64

Last updated July 13 at 02:31am
20 Units Available
Scott's Addition
Preserve at Scott's Addition
1310 Roseneath Rd, Richmond, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,412
727 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,619
1056 sqft
The Preserve at Scott's Addition is the joining of two buildings built decades apart, a true mix of historic architecture and modern design. Phase 1 is the complete renovation of the historic Coca Cola Building.
1 of 33

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
7 Units Available
Tuckahoe Creek
1500 Honey Grove Dr, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,000
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,131
999 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome home to Tuckahoe Creek Apartments! Situated on 29 acres in Richmond’s West End, our pet-friendly homes are surrounded by beautifully landscaped areas and tree-lined walkways.
1 of 155

Last updated July 13 at 02:31am
13 Units Available
Scott's Addition
Symbol
1814 Highpoint Avenue, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,312
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,837
1180 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
1641 sqft
We've built one of the most interesting living experiences possible, right here in the heart of one of Richmond's most exciting and dynamic neighborhoods.
1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
20 Units Available
Central Office
First National Apartments
823 E Main St, Richmond, VA
Studio
$1,300
613 sqft
1 Bedroom
$980
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,530
1383 sqft
Luxurious homes within a historic building. Right in the heart of Richmond. Enjoy a fitness center, recreation room, and on-site maintenance and management. Right beside the Virginia State Capitol.
1 of 31

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
9 Units Available
River Vista Apartments
1500 Forest Run Dr, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$978
635 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
815 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,238
1056 sqft
Near J. Sargeant Reynolds Community College and Downtown Richmond. Recently renovated with fireplace, walk-in closets and updated appliances. On-site pool, playground, business center, dog park and tennis courts.
1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 12:41am
6 Units Available
Rockwood Park
3310 Old Courthouse Rd, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,249
885 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,409
1105 sqft
Modern one-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes with open floor plans, private balconies and lots of natural light. Community features a swimming pool, fitness center and manicured grounds.
1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 12:30am
16 Units Available
Meridian Watermark
6500 Caymus Way, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,040
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1122 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1404 sqft
Community features a 24-hour fitness center, business center, clubhouse, movie theater, and swimming pool. Apartments have balcony, full-size washer/dryer, and gourmet kitchens. Large, open floor plans with lots of light.
City Guide for Richmond, VA

Rumor going around the old Commonwealth is you’re looking for an uber-sweet crash pad in the capitol of Virginia. Good call!

Richmond, after all, not only boasts one of America’s most storied pasts but also has a lot to offer to those of us living in the present (i.e., plenty of affordable and eclectic lodgings).

Having trouble with Craigslist Richmond? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Richmond, VA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Richmond apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

