AL
/
VA
/
richmond
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:49 PM

138 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Richmond, VA

Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 12 at 06:12pm
Shockoe Bottom
35 Units Available
American Tobacco Center
119 N 20th St, Richmond, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,740
1209 sqft
Historic apartments with wonderful views of Richmond. Homes feature granite counters, hardwood floors, and stainless steel appliances. Community includes a bocce court, internet cafe, and bike storage. Close to the Edgar Allan Poe Museum.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 06:06pm
Chamberlayne Industrial Center
10 Units Available
The Spectrum Apartments
2017 Brook Rd, Richmond, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,740
1157 sqft
In-home washer and dryer, 24-hour fitness center, a dog park, stainless-steel appliances and valet trash are some of the amenities at this one- to three-bedroom apartment home community minute from I-64. Near the Fan District.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
14 Units Available
The Timbers
2024 Timbers Hill Rd, Richmond, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,628
1150 sqft
We've Gone Virtual! We are offering virtual and self-guided tours so that you can still visit us while practicing social distancing! Current residents, please contact us to schedule an appointment.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 12:09pm
20 Units Available
Meridian Watermark
6500 Caymus Way, Richmond, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,590
1404 sqft
Community features a 24-hour fitness center, business center, clubhouse, movie theater, and swimming pool. Apartments have balcony, full-size washer/dryer, and gourmet kitchens. Large, open floor plans with lots of light.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 06:24pm
Dumbarton
11 Units Available
Staples Mill Townhomes
4100 Townhouse Rd, Richmond, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,490
984 sqft
We've Gone Virtual! We are offering virtual and self-guided tours so that you can still visit us while practicing social distancing! Current residents, please contact us to schedule an appointment.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
The Fan
45 Units Available
Coliseum Lofts
1359 W Broad St, Richmond, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,452
1081 sqft
Coliseum Lofts are right in the heart of VCU campus, in historical downtown Richmond. Restored apartments with exposed brick walls and wooden beams. On-site laundry, dishwashers, parking, gym, and utilities included.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
9 Units Available
River Vista Apartments
1500 Forest Run Dr, Richmond, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1056 sqft
Near J. Sargeant Reynolds Community College and Downtown Richmond. Recently renovated with fireplace, walk-in closets and updated appliances. On-site pool, playground, business center, dog park and tennis courts.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
16 Units Available
Avia
5200 Avia Way, Richmond, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,304
1499 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours via appointment only. Our virtual tours are also available.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 9 at 10:11pm
Shockoe Bottom
51 Units Available
American Cigar Lofts
2300 E Cary St, Richmond, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,525
1997 sqft
A short walk from Libby Hill Park and Great Shiplock Park. Converted American Cigar building with pool, courtyard, conference room and game room. Homes include modern kitchen, ice maker, private laundry facilities and carpet.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 06:13pm
24 Units Available
Courthouse Green
6417 Statute St, Richmond, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,505
1163 sqft
These traditional Chesterfield homes are close to Interstate 95 and just 15 minutes from downtownn Richmond. Units boast bathtubs, ceiling fans and ice makers. Playground, pool and tennis court are all located on-site.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 06:12pm
Shockoe Bottom
59 Units Available
Cedar Broad
1820 E Broad St, Richmond, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,760
1069 sqft
New construction with rooftop lounge. High ceilings and stainless steel appliances. Walk-in closets, extra storage, and in-unit laundry. Community has game room, coffee bar, and bike storage. Key fob access.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Laurel
6 Units Available
Millspring Commons
9318 Tarheel Ter, Richmond, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,549
1230 sqft
Minutes from Dumbarton Elementary School. Recently renovated with updated appliances. On-site amenities include a 24-hour gym, playground and pool. Just minutes from I-64, I-295 and I-95.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 12 at 01:04pm
Shockoe Bottom
56 Units Available
Shockoe Valley Heights
2020 East Main Street, Richmond, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,041
1099 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Shockoe Valley Heights in Richmond. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 12:43am
Montrose
Contact for Availability
Laurel Pines
4123 E Wood Harbor Ct, Richmond, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,290
Community sits across the street from the shops and restaurants at White Oak Village. Playground, pool, tennis court, and fitness center on site. Apartments boast wheelchair access, extra storage, and air conditioning. Next to I-64.

1 of 22

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Stratford Hills
1 Unit Available
7900 Marilea
7900 Marilea Road, Richmond, VA
7900 Marilea Available 07/15/20 Beautiful 4 BR Single Family Home in the heart of Stratford HIlls - MUST SEE! - Large, open style floor plan with finished basement and huge open yard in front and back.

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Church Hill North
1 Unit Available
1216 N 30th St
1216 North 30th Street, Richmond, VA
Church Hill 4 / 5 Bedroom Renovation with 3 full baths - This home is gorgeous! 4 Bedrooms, Office, Dining Room, 1st Floor Master Bedroom and 3 full Bathrooms.

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Oak Grove
1 Unit Available
2301 Harwood St Unit B
2301 Harwood St, Richmond, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,421
1500 sqft
ONE MONTH FREE!!! Beautiful Renovated 3 bed 1 bath Duplex AVAILABLE NOW!! Water/Sewer/Trash/ Security System Included!! - Don't miss this beautifully renovated top floor duplex unit 10 minutes from Downtown Richmond! Bus line right down the street

1 of 29

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Jeff Davis
1 Unit Available
3006 Columbia Street
3006 Columbia Street, Richmond, VA
Spacious 4 Bedroom Home in Davee Gardens Ready NOW! - Wonderful, spacious four bedroom, one bathroom home nestled on a quiet street off of Ruffin Road available NOW!! Conveniently located to downtown Richmond in less than 15 minutes with quick

1 of 27

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Oregon Hill
1 Unit Available
318 South Cherry Street
318 South Cherry Street, Richmond, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1428 sqft
318 South Cherry Street Available 06/15/20 3 Bedroom Gem in Oregon Hill! MUST SEE - TOTAL Renovation 2018 on this Oregon Hill GEM, just a few blocks from VCU.

1 of 54

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Willow Lawn
1 Unit Available
5000 Bromley Lane
5000 Bromley Lane, Richmond, VA
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1569 sqft
5000 Bromley Lane Available 07/01/20 Awesome, Furnished "Short Term All-Inclusive Rental" 3 Bedroom in Willow Lawn Ready - Wonderful, renovated three bedroom, two bathroom home on corner lot in Willow Lawn available! Right off of Monument Avenue

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Randolph
1 Unit Available
309 S. Randolph Street
309 South Randolph Street, Richmond, VA
309 S. Randolph Street Available 08/01/20 Great House near VCU! - Nice 4BR 1.5 BA house in a great location for grad students or young professionals. Large living area opens to modern eat-in kitchen with pantry.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Randolph
1 Unit Available
1711 Idlewood Avenue
1711 Idlewood Avenue, Richmond, VA
1711 Idlewood Avenue Available 08/01/20 Great 4BR House in the Fan! - Large 4Br 2.5 BA house conveniently located across from Jones Park in the Fan. Short commute to VCU/MCV or downtown. Easy access to 195.

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Union Hill
1 Unit Available
1920 Princess Anne Ave
1920 Princess Anne Avenue, Richmond, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
Open House Thursday 6/4 @ 5-5:30 Bring $200 to reserve this home on the spot! 3 bedroom 2 full bathroom duplex -1st floor unit -hardwood floors throughout -central heat and air -water trash sewage included -HUGE bedrooms -living room -eat in

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Carver
1 Unit Available
1008 Clay Street
1008 West Clay Street, Richmond, VA
1008 Clay Street Available 07/01/20 1008 Clay Street - Beautiful home, country front porch, private back yard, plenty of space, double paned energy efficient windows. This 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home is everything students need and then some.
Rent Report
Richmond

June 2020 Richmond Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Richmond Rent Report. Richmond rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Richmond rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Richmond rents held steady over the past month

Richmond rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they are up marginally by 0.9% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Richmond stand at $910 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,050 for a two-bedroom. Richmond's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.5%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in Virginia

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Richmond, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Virginia, 9 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.5% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Arlington is the most expensive of all Virginia's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $2,127; of the 10 largest cities in the state that we have data for, Chesapeake, where a two-bedroom goes for $1,208, is the only major city to see rents fall year-over-year (-0.6%).
    • Portsmouth, Virginia Beach, and Roanoke have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.2%, 2.0%, and 1.9%, respectively).

    Richmond rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased marginally in Richmond, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Richmond is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Richmond's median two-bedroom rent of $1,050 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.9% rise in Richmond.
    • While Richmond's rents rose marginally over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Richmond than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is nearly three times the price in Richmond.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Read More

    Similar Pages

    Richmond 1 BedroomsRichmond 2 BedroomsRichmond 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsRichmond 3 BedroomsRichmond Accessible ApartmentsRichmond Apartments under $800Richmond Apartments under $900Richmond Apartments with BalconyRichmond Apartments with GarageRichmond Apartments with GymRichmond Apartments with Hardwood FloorsRichmond Apartments with Move-in SpecialsRichmond Apartments with ParkingRichmond Apartments with PoolRichmond Apartments with Washer-DryerRichmond Cheap PlacesRichmond Dog Friendly ApartmentsRichmond Furnished ApartmentsRichmond Luxury PlacesRichmond Pet Friendly PlacesRichmond Studio Apartments

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Fredericksburg, VASuffolk, VAPetersburg, VAChester, VAWilliamsburg, VAShort Pump, VAColonial Heights, VAHopewell, VATuckahoe, VAGlen Allen, VAMechanicsville, VALaurel, VA

    Nearby Neighborhoods

    The FanShockoe BottomThe Museum DistrictOld Town ManchesterCarverMonroe WardSauer's GardensJackson Ward

    Apartments Near Colleges

    University of RichmondJ Sargeant Reynolds Community CollegeVirginia Commonwealth UniversityVirginia Union UniversityCollege of William and Mary