monroe ward
232 Apartments for rent in Monroe Ward, Richmond, VA
90 Units Available
Towers on Franklin
104 West Franklin Street, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$900
591 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,730
1150 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Towers on Franklin in Richmond. View photos, descriptions and more!
49 Units Available
The Berkshire
300 W Franklin St, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$910
866 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,449
1659 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Berkshire in Richmond. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 Unit Available
400 W Grace St
400 West Grace Street, Richmond, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
OPEN HOUSE FRIDAY AT 11:30-12 Bring $200 to reserve this unit on the spot! Reserve this unit today with $200 down, feel free to stop by the leasing office at 3209 ellwood ave AVAILABLE AUGUST 2020 2 bedroom 1 bathroom apartment -hardwood
1 Unit Available
402 W Grace St
402 West Grace Street, Richmond, VA
5 Bedrooms
$2,195
OPEN HOUSE FRIDAY 6/5 @ 11-11:30AM Bring $200 to reserve a unit on the spot! Reserve this unit with just $200 down, feel free to stop by the leasing office at 3209 Ellwood ave AVAILABLE AUGUST 2020 5 bedroom 2 bathroom apartment -hardwood floors
1 Unit Available
507 W Grace St
507 West Grace Street, Richmond, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
OPEN HOUSE FRIDAY 6/5 @ 10:30-11AM Bring $200 TO RESERVE A UNIT Reserve today with $200 down, OFFICE ADDRESS 3209 Ellwood Ave Available August 2020 2 bedroom 1 bathroom apartment -central heat and air -large living room -washer and dryer
1 Unit Available
404 W Grace St
404 West Grace Street, Richmond, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
Please come in to apply at 3209 ellwood Ave , Reserve this unit with $200 down.
1 Unit Available
212 West Franklin Street Apt 107 - 1
212 West Franklin Street, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,200
822 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful 1 bedroom condo located in downtown area close to Arts District, Pulse shuttle and MCV/VCU.
Results within 1 mile of Monroe Ward
21 Units Available
The Penny at Jackson Ward
2 West Marshall Street, Richmond, VA
Studio
$990
533 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,310
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
877 sqft
The Penny, located at 2 W Marshall Street in historic Jackson Ward, is a brand-new luxury apartment building featuring pet-friendly studio, one bedroom, and two bedroom apartments. The Penny is where modern luxury living meets history.
$
21 Units Available
The Locks
311 S 11th St, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,055
579 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,337
867 sqft
Along Richmond's waterfront, this apartment home community mixes residential with retail. One- and two-bedroom apartments feature subway tile and stainless steel appliances, a saltwater pool, a gym and a bike rack.
34 Units Available
Coliseum Lofts
1359 W Broad St, Richmond, VA
Studio
$930
529 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,410
875 sqft
Coliseum Lofts are right in the heart of VCU campus, in historical downtown Richmond. Restored apartments with exposed brick walls and wooden beams. On-site laundry, dishwashers, parking, gym, and utilities included.
7 Units Available
The Spectrum Apartments
2017 Brook Rd, Richmond, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,300
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,515
889 sqft
In-home washer and dryer, 24-hour fitness center, a dog park, stainless-steel appliances and valet trash are some of the amenities at this one- to three-bedroom apartment home community minute from I-64. Near the Fan District.
32 Units Available
River's Edge at Manchester
505 Porter Street, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,249
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,699
1183 sqft
River's Edge at Manchester offers luxury apartment living in Richmond's Historic Manchester. From the 10-story tower residents experience unrivaled city and river views, upscale amenities, and top-of-the-line apartment finishes.
17 Units Available
City View Lofts
411 Bainbridge Street, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$999
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,314
863 sqft
Come home to a brand new, pet-friendly community of loft residences jam-packed with the finest amenities in Richmond including a stunning riverfront pool, epic skyline and river views, two 24-hour state-of-the-art fitness centers, and two modern
12 Units Available
The Corner Lofts
1321 1/2 E Main St, Richmond, VA
Studio
$1,150
466 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,000
564 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Corner Lofts in Richmond. View photos, descriptions and more!
17 Units Available
American Heritage
1001 E Main St, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,080
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,419
938 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located just off I-95 and right near the Capitol Square. American Heritage apartments come with hardwood floors, dishwashers, in-unit laundry, and outdoor space. Community access to 24-hr gym and maintenance.
17 Units Available
Deco at CNB
219 E Broad St, Richmond, VA
Studio
$1,215
421 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,063
504 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,797
939 sqft
Take a Virtual Tour Now! One of the Richmond's most iconic Art Deco buildings has been transformed into a stylish modern apartment community, Deco at CNB.
$
20 Units Available
First National Apartments
823 E Main St, Richmond, VA
Studio
$1,300
613 sqft
1 Bedroom
$980
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,530
1383 sqft
Luxurious homes within a historic building. Right in the heart of Richmond. Enjoy a fitness center, recreation room, and on-site maintenance and management. Right beside the Virginia State Capitol.
$
22 Units Available
Circ Apartments
1137 West Grace Street, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,130
583 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,815
1012 sqft
We've Gone Virtual! We are offering virtual and self-guided tours so that you can still visit us while practicing social distancing! Current residents, please contact us to schedule an appointment.
33 Units Available
Link Apartments Manchester
901 McDonough St, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,170
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,480
1028 sqft
Right across the river from downtown Richmond, this luxurious green community contains a fire pit, fitness center, and pool. Energy-efficient appliances, oversized windows, accent walls, and walk-in closets in apartments.
23 Units Available
Downtown Rentals
1510 West Broad Street, Richmond, VA
Studio
$875
420 sqft
1 Bedroom
$960
491 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
869 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Downtown Rentals in Richmond. View photos, descriptions and more!
31 Units Available
The Locks Tower
1001 East Byrd Street, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,132
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,504
1148 sqft
We've Gone Virtual! We are offering virtual and self-guided tours so that you can still visit us while practicing social distancing! Current residents, please contact us to schedule an appointment.
3 Units Available
Landmark at 1700
1700 West Main Street, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,271
623 sqft
If you've been seeking a sophisticated home with an all-electric kitchen, private entrances, and spacious balconies to suit your style, then you've found what you've been looking for in Landmark at 1700.
3 Units Available
Shockoe Commons Main Street
1209 E Main St, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,183
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Live in the Shockoe Bottom district of Richmond. Walk-in closets and washers and dryers in apartments. All utilities included in cost of rent. Lots of dining and shopping. Two blocks from the Virginia State Capitol.
50 Units Available
Biggs Building
900 W Marshall St, Richmond, VA
Studio
$875
646 sqft
1 Bedroom
$865
491 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
856 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Biggs Building in Richmond. View photos, descriptions and more!
