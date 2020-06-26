All apartments in Reston
Find more places like 11296 Fairwind Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Reston, VA
/
11296 Fairwind Way
Last updated March 26 2020 at 7:09 AM

11296 Fairwind Way

11296 Fairwind Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Reston
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

11296 Fairwind Way, Reston, VA 20190

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
garage
Spacious Townhouse w/ GARAGE - 3 BDR | 2 Full BA | 2 HB
** Video call available for tours **
Minutes to Reston Silver Line METRO & Reston Town Center
Walking Path to Lake Anne – Shops, Coffee, Community Center
Convenient location PLUS amazing neighborhood/community

Updated kitchen w/ granite & high-end SS apps. Dining space flows to family room w/ fireplace & walkout to fenced backyard w/ patio - great for summer nights!
3 beds, 2 baths up. Master suite w/ vaulted ceilings & walk-ins.
Spacious basement w/ storage. 1-car garage, driveway + assigned space.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11296 Fairwind Way have any available units?
11296 Fairwind Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Reston, VA.
How much is rent in Reston, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Reston Rent Report.
What amenities does 11296 Fairwind Way have?
Some of 11296 Fairwind Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11296 Fairwind Way currently offering any rent specials?
11296 Fairwind Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11296 Fairwind Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 11296 Fairwind Way is pet friendly.
Does 11296 Fairwind Way offer parking?
Yes, 11296 Fairwind Way offers parking.
Does 11296 Fairwind Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11296 Fairwind Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11296 Fairwind Way have a pool?
No, 11296 Fairwind Way does not have a pool.
Does 11296 Fairwind Way have accessible units?
No, 11296 Fairwind Way does not have accessible units.
Does 11296 Fairwind Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11296 Fairwind Way has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Apartments at Harbor Park
11410 Esplanade Dr
Reston, VA 20194
The Apartments at The Sycamores
1815 Sycamore Valley Dr
Reston, VA 20190
Charter Oak Apartments
11637 Charter Oak Ct
Reston, VA 20190
The Avant at Reston Town Center
12025 Town Sq
Reston, VA 20190
BLVD Reston Station
1908 Reston Metro Plaza
Reston, VA 20190
Exo
1897 Oracle Way
Reston, VA 20190
Signature
11850 Freedom Dr
Reston, VA 20190
Reston Glade
12265 Laurel Glade Ct
Reston, VA 20191

Similar Pages

Reston 1 BedroomsReston 2 Bedrooms
Reston Dog Friendly ApartmentsReston Pet Friendly Places
Reston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MD
North Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VAFairfax, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VALeesburg, VA
Tysons Corner, VAFalls Church, VAMcLean, VAFair Oaks, VAChillum, MDAnnandale, VAMcNair, VASpringfield, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityNorthern Virginia Community College
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia