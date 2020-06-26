11296 Fairwind Way

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse parking garage

Spacious Townhouse w/ GARAGE - 3 BDR | 2 Full BA | 2 HB

** Video call available for tours **

Minutes to Reston Silver Line METRO & Reston Town Center

Walking Path to Lake Anne – Shops, Coffee, Community Center

Convenient location PLUS amazing neighborhood/community



Updated kitchen w/ granite & high-end SS apps. Dining space flows to family room w/ fireplace & walkout to fenced backyard w/ patio - great for summer nights!

3 beds, 2 baths up. Master suite w/ vaulted ceilings & walk-ins.

Spacious basement w/ storage. 1-car garage, driveway + assigned space.