Apartment List
/
VA
/
reston
/
apartments with balcony
Last updated June 13 2020 at 3:54 AM

222 Apartments for rent in Reston, VA with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restric... Read Guide >

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
1710 ABERCROMBY COURT
1710 Abercromby Court, Reston, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,500
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Bright open top floor unit with a fireplace and a balcony. Spacious living room opens to dining area and kitchen. Maple cabinets, granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Large bedroom with walk in closet.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
1830 FOUNTAIN DR #403
1830 Fountain Drive, Reston, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1557 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Gorgeous Unit 2BR, 2BA with Balcony , Ganite Counter- Top, Out door- pool, Fitness room, Billiard Room, Guest room, Party Room, 2 underground Parking, Extra Storage in the parking Garage, Pets friendly, Walk to shops and Restaurants, Walk to Reston

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
2102 GREEN WATCH WAY
2102 Green Watch Way, Reston, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1170 sqft
Quiet, convenient top-level living in Reston, with all it has to offer. Adjacent to trails and bus routes. Close to Wiehle Metro, Toll Road, South Lakes Shopping Center, Reston Town Center, Lake Thoreau, and Reston Golf Course.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
1505 DEER POINT WAY
1505 Deer Point Way, Reston, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
1860 sqft
Beautiful town house available for rent in one of Reston's most coveted neighborhoods. 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, light-filled, two story foyer, open floor plan. French doors access the secluded deck off living room.

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
10902 HOWLAND DR
10902 Howland Drive, Reston, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
TOTALLY CHIC RESTON RETREAT!! Tucked into the woods overlooking a ravine and on a cul-de-sac! A very comfortable home. Gleaming Hardwoods on Main Level. Expansive Walk-out Lower Level Gives Access to Huge Backyard & Stunning Wooded Views.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
1566 WOODCREST DRIVE
1566 Woodcrest Drive, Reston, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1315 sqft
1566 Woodcrest Drive Reston VA 20194...........Great Reston VA townhome features 2 bedrooms and 2 baths. Spacious lower level Rec room with laundry room, fireplace, and french door to back patio. Hardwood floors.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
11653 GAS LIGHT COURT
11653 Gas Light Court, Reston, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
947 sqft
Great two bedroom two bath unit on penthouse level has nice balcony with view. Granite counters in kitchen with stainless steel appliances and large stainless steel sink. Refrigerator has icemaker. Washer and dryer in unit.

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
12024 TALIESIN PLACE
12024 Taliesin Place, Reston, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
922 sqft
Exquisitely remodeled kitchen, inviting cream painting, large 2 bedroom, 2 full baths, master walk-in closet, gas fireplace, gas cooking, 2 ceiling fans, large 2nd floor deck, plenty of parking (2 cars allowed with room for guests), large 3'X6'

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
1818 NORTH SHORE COURT
1818 North Shore Court, Reston, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,599
2250 sqft
**STUNNING TOWN HOME FOR RENT IN HEART OF RESTON***WALK TO METRO STATION !!! 4 BED 3.

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
11614 SOURWOOD LANE
11614 Sourwood Lane, Reston, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1998 sqft
Beautiful, light-filled 3-level single family home on picturesque wooded lot in Reston with 3 bedrooms, 2 full and 2 half bathrooms, carport and driveway.

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
12062 EDGEMERE CIR
12062 Edgemere Circle, Reston, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
Great location just outside Reston Town Center. Beautiful 3-level brick townhouse with 1 car garage and driveway. 3 bedrooms, 2 1/2 baths. Upgraded kitchen with granite & stainless steel. Great back yard. Neutral paint throughout.

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
1424 NORTHGATE SQUARE
1424 Northgate Square, Reston, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
986 sqft
Just remodeled/updated to include new carpet and fresh paint. Great top floor unit with balcony that overlooks common area and trees. New washer and dryer in condo.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
11607 VANTAGE HILL ROAD
11607 Vantage Hill Road, Reston, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,500
839 sqft
All Utilities (Water/Gas/Electric) Included! Kitchen Boasts Granite Counters, a Gas Stove and Built-in Microwave. Patio Opens to Grassy Area and Trees. Bedroom has a Sitting/Office Area. Lots of Closet Space, Assigned Parking. Laundry on Same Level.

1 of 42

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
1680 CEDAR HOLLOW WAY
1680 Cedar Hollow Way, Reston, VA
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
3120 sqft
Gorgeous contemporary, perfectly maintained house situated on a quiet cul-de-sac in one of the most sought-after neighborhoods in Reston. Enjoy over a 1/3 of an acre of wooded and beautifully hardscaped land with absolute privacy on all 3 sides.

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
12016 TALIESIN PLACE
12016 Taliesin Place, Reston, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
925 sqft
Super clean and upgraded condominium in heart of Reston. Upgraded kitchen and bath areas, stainless steel appliances, new hardwood floors, new paint, large private terrace, ample parking and private storage unit.

1 of 43

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
1404 GREEN RUN LANE
1404 Green Run Lane, Reston, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,895
2032 sqft
Application fee of $60 per applicant can be paid through Pay Pal to applications@completecirclellc.com....Spacious end unit townhouse located in sought after area of Reston.

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
1426 PARK GARDEN LN
1426 Park Garden Lane, Reston, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
Lovely townhome in fabulous Reston Northpoint location with garage! 3 Bedrooms, 3 Full Baths,1 Half Bath. Hardwood floors. Gas fireplace. Three finished levels. Deck backing to trees.

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
1902 CRESCENT PARK DRIVE
1902 Crescent Park Drive, Reston, VA
2 Bedrooms
$3,499
1076 sqft
Sun-filled Spacious End Unit Town Home in the sought-after West Market neighborhood across the street from Reston Town Center. Fully furnished with professional interior designer finishes and decor. Hardwood floors on the main.

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
1980 CRESCENT PARK DR
1980 Crescent Park Drive, Reston, VA
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
IN PROCESS OF PAINTING AND ADDING NEW FLOORING...

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
11703 OLDE ENGLISH DRIVE
11703 Olde English Drive, Reston, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
837 sqft
Available immediately! Recently painted and new kitchen flooring! Spacious 2 bedroom unit in sought after ParcReston! Large living room with fireplace. Updated kitchen with granite counters & stainless steel appliances.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
11637 STONEVIEW SQUARE
11637 Stoneview Square, Reston, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1029 sqft
Beautifully remodeled condo in a prime location! Only minutes away from Reston Town Center, Toll Rd, Route 28, and more! Spacious floor plan with plenty of natural sunlight. Kitchen includes granite countertops with space for a kitchen table.

1 of 16

Last updated May 27 at 07:21pm
1 Unit Available
11760 SUNRISE VALLEY DRIVE
11760 Sunrise Valley Drive, Reston, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,625
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
This unit features an open floorplan overlooking Reston. The kitchen features plenty of cabinet space, granite counters, ceramic tile flooring, GE appliances, and track lighting.

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
11996 SENTINEL POINT COURT
11996 Sentinel Point Court, Reston, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1785 sqft
Spacious 3BR 2-1/2BA 3lvl TH located in beautiful Reston! Brand new wood floors on the main level and new carpet in the Basement Rec. Room and all Bedrooms. Large master suite w/ample closet space and master bath.

1 of 40

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
12303 TIGERS EYE COURT
12303 Tigers Eye Court, Reston, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1040 sqft
This sought after single-family home in great Reston Location is complete with 3 BR, 1.5 BA on a quiet cul-de-sac! Bright open floor plan on the main level has a large family room and dining room leading out to large deck with great wooded view.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Reston, VA

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Reston renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

