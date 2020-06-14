Apartment List
/
VA
/
reston
/
apartments with garage
Last updated June 14 2020 at 5:56 AM

136 Apartments for rent in Reston, VA with garage

Reston apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily strugg... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 06:42am
$
79 Units Available
Lincoln at Wiehle Station
11500 Commerce Park Drive, Reston, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,595
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,085
1177 sqft
Welcome to the highly anticipated Lincoln at Wiehle Station a new community of luxury apartments for rent in Reston, VA. Expect to be impressed by all that Reston area's newest apartment community will offer.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
$
47 Units Available
The Avant at Reston Town Center
12025 Town Sq, Reston, VA
Studio
$1,696
579 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,681
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,292
1177 sqft
The location of these units provides the perfect balance between a beautiful natural setting and convenient access to restaurants, shops and boulevards. Enjoy a romantic stroll before heading home to enjoy the serenity of your own patio.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
25 Units Available
The Cosmopolitan at Reston Town Center
1855 Saint Francis Street, Reston, VA
Studio
$1,800
613 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,640
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,220
1216 sqft
It's all in the name. Cosmo living here combines modern apartments with upscale community amenities. Premium interior finishes make you feel at home while features such as a pool, sauna, hot tub and game room relax.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
68 Units Available
BLVD Reston Station
1908 Reston Metro Plaza, Reston, VA
Studio
$1,745
579 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,715
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,425
1082 sqft
Located directly on a transit stop, your new home places you at the corner of comfort and convenience. This pet-friendly, upscale community offers garage parking and stylish interiors to compliment your metro lifestyle.
Verified

1 of 62

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
25 Units Available
Harrison at Reston Town Center
1800 Jonathan Way, Reston, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,812
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,816
1206 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,197
1467 sqft
Upscale living at its finest means hardwood floors, granite counters, a patio or balcony and ample storage space. These stunning, luxury apartments feature bountiful community spaces, including shuffleboard and a car charging station.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
$
38 Units Available
Avalon Reston Landing
12000 Cameron Pond Dr, Reston, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,669
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,778
1186 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,092
1347 sqft
Resort-style living at its finest. Relax in the outdoor spaces at the pool, on the sundeck, around the jogging path or on the tennis courts. Spacious apartments feature breathtaking views and fireplaces.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
127 Units Available
Vy/Reston Heights
11830 Sunrise Valley Dr, Reston, VA
Studio
$2,000
670 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,625
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1020 sqft
Modern-industrial apartments with open floorplans, natural light and high-end finishes. Connected to on-site restaurants, cafes and meeting spots. Walking distance to Reston Town Center Metro and close to hiking and biking trails.
Verified

1 of 54

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
$
97 Units Available
Signature
11850 Freedom Dr, Reston, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,825
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,595
1316 sqft
Great location downtown, close to Presidents Park and Hyatt Park. Residents enjoy units with large windows, pendant lighting and stainless steel appliances. Community includes fitness center, courtyard and pool.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
$
9 Units Available
The Apartments at Harbor Park
11410 Esplanade Dr, Reston, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,727
827 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,005
1142 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close proximity to Baron Cameron Park provides natural, tranquil living in these recently renovated apartments. Enjoy updated interiors featuring hardwood flooring and luxury appliances or head to the nearby Reston Town Center for entertainment.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
2306 Ballycairne Court
2306 Ballycairne Court, Reston, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,650
1621 sqft
Spacious home just minutes from Reston Town Center. Pet considered on case-by-case. Gleaming Wood floors in living room, dining room and family room, 4 bedrooms plus den. Large 2 car garage.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
1989 Logan Manor Dr
1989 Logan Manor Drive, Reston, VA
4 Bedrooms
$3,350
2600 sqft
Excellent location and house at a great price!!!!! Corner Townhouse --Three side open with brick front, 4 bedrooms, 3.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
1873 MICHAEL FARADAY DRIVE
1873 Michael Faraday Dr, Reston, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
1508 sqft
ONE YEAR NEW, END UNIT TOWN HOUSE WALKING DISTANCE TO WIEHLE AVE METRO STATION IN RESTON! BEAUTIFUL LIGHT FILLED 3 BEDROOM, 2.5 BATH , GARAGE TOWN HOME. SUNNY SPACIOUS MASTER SUITE WITH LUXURY BATHROOM AND WALK-IN CLOSET.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
12706 ROARK COURT
12706 Roark Court, Reston, VA
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
3686 sqft
4 BDR | 3.5 BA | 2-Car Garage Colonial on Quiet Cul-de-Sac. Features include light filled 2-story foyer, formal living and dining room. Family room with fireplace and brick feature wall.

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
1830 FOUNTAIN DR #403
1830 Fountain Drive, Reston, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1557 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Gorgeous Unit 2BR, 2BA with Balcony , Ganite Counter- Top, Out door- pool, Fitness room, Billiard Room, Guest room, Party Room, 2 underground Parking, Extra Storage in the parking Garage, Pets friendly, Walk to shops and Restaurants, Walk to Reston

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
1505 DEER POINT WAY
1505 Deer Point Way, Reston, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
1860 sqft
Beautiful town house available for rent in one of Reston's most coveted neighborhoods. 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, light-filled, two story foyer, open floor plan. French doors access the secluded deck off living room.

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
12062 EDGEMERE CIR
12062 Edgemere Circle, Reston, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
Great location just outside Reston Town Center. Beautiful 3-level brick townhouse with 1 car garage and driveway. 3 bedrooms, 2 1/2 baths. Upgraded kitchen with granite & stainless steel. Great back yard. Neutral paint throughout.

1 of 42

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
1680 CEDAR HOLLOW WAY
1680 Cedar Hollow Way, Reston, VA
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
3120 sqft
Gorgeous contemporary, perfectly maintained house situated on a quiet cul-de-sac in one of the most sought-after neighborhoods in Reston. Enjoy over a 1/3 of an acre of wooded and beautifully hardscaped land with absolute privacy on all 3 sides.

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
1426 PARK GARDEN LN
1426 Park Garden Lane, Reston, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
Lovely townhome in fabulous Reston Northpoint location with garage! 3 Bedrooms, 3 Full Baths,1 Half Bath. Hardwood floors. Gas fireplace. Three finished levels. Deck backing to trees.

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
1902 CRESCENT PARK DRIVE
1902 Crescent Park Drive, Reston, VA
2 Bedrooms
$3,499
1076 sqft
Sun-filled Spacious End Unit Town Home in the sought-after West Market neighborhood across the street from Reston Town Center. Fully furnished with professional interior designer finishes and decor. Hardwood floors on the main.

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
12170 ABINGTON HALL PL #101
12170 Abington Hall Place, Reston, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,375
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful condo in a ready to move-in condition. Spacious 2 bedrooms, 2 baths 1st-floor condo with a private garage that allows direct access to living space. Open floor plan with a gourmet kitchen that has all new stainless steel appliances.

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
1980 CRESCENT PARK DR
1980 Crescent Park Drive, Reston, VA
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
IN PROCESS OF PAINTING AND ADDING NEW FLOORING...

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
11427 HOOK ROAD
11427 Hook Road, Reston, VA
6 Bedrooms
$3,200
3020 sqft
A PROFESSIONALLY MANAGED PROPERTY.

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
12168 CHANCERY STATION CIR
12168 Chancery Station Circle, Reston, VA
3 Bedrooms
$3,999
Please wear mask and gloves while visiting this property-thank you!!For your MOST discerning client! Open! Sun filled! 3 Levels of HIGH-END remodel! Dramatic Accents: volute staircase, glass tile surround Fireplaces,REMODELED BATHS! STUNNING custom

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
1317 SUNDIAL DRIVE
1317 Sundial Drive, Reston, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1908 sqft
This lovely home has been professionally cleaned and the carpets have been professionally cleaned.
City Guide for Reston, VA

"Down in old Virginny / With my very best friend / They call him Ragtime Willie / We're gonna soothe away the rest of our years / We're gonna put away all of our tears / That big rockin' chair won't go nowhere" - (The Band, "Rockin' Chair")

Situated in western Fairfax County, Virginia, Reston is undoubtedly an excellent residential location if you are into high-tech and high-class places to live and work. Surprisingly, a few years ago very few thought this would be the case.Reston is home to about 58,404 people. It's not cheap to live here--in fact, its 46.90% higher than the U.S. average, but that does not mean all is hopeless for those looking to Reston. There are still many benefits to be had from residing in Reston. For one, Reston Town Center (RTC) houses over 50 retail stores, 30 more than dining places. The RTC also plays host to many different activities, shows and festivals. For the Christmastime junkies, theres the Gingerbread Man Mile run in November, the Holiday singing and tree lighting in December, and also winter sports. The state of technology in Reston is also an effective magnet for tech people looking to make a name outside the crowded Silicon Valley.

Having trouble with Craigslist Reston? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Reston, VA

Reston apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

Similar Pages

Reston 1 BedroomsReston 2 BedroomsReston 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsReston 3 BedroomsReston Accessible ApartmentsReston Apartments under $1,400Reston Apartments under $1,700Reston Apartments under $1500
Reston Apartments with BalconyReston Apartments with GarageReston Apartments with GymReston Apartments with Hardwood FloorsReston Apartments with Move-in SpecialsReston Apartments with ParkingReston Apartments with Pool
Reston Apartments with Washer-DryerReston Cheap PlacesReston Dog Friendly ApartmentsReston Furnished ApartmentsReston Luxury PlacesReston Pet Friendly PlacesReston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MD
North Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VAFairfax, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VALeesburg, VA
Tysons Corner, VAFalls Church, VAMcLean, VAFair Oaks, VAChillum, MDAnnandale, VAMcNair, VASpringfield, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityNorthern Virginia Community College
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia