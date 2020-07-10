240 Apartments for rent in Reston, VA with washer-dryer

Apartment List
1 of 12

Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
2217 LOVEDALE LANE
2217 Lovedale Lane, Reston, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1401 sqft
Sought after Bristol House 2 bedroom, 2 bath, plus loft Condominium. Wickford model with Loft. Washer and Dryer in Loft. 2 large bedrooms, each with their own full bathroom, fireplace. Home has just been painted and re-carpeted.

1 of 29

Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
1310 PARK GARDEN LN
1310 Park Garden Lane, Reston, VA
4 Bedrooms
$3,100
Updated 3 Level End Unit townhome with 1 car garage in quiet community. Hardwood floors on main, gourmet eat-in kitchen, Trex deck with spiral staircase leading to brick patio overlooking trees.

1 of 16

Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
11703-E SUMMERCHASE CIR #1703-E
11703 Summerchase Cir, Reston, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,495
BRIGHT, TOP LEVEL CONDO WITH NEW WOOD FLOORING THROUGHOUT. HIGH VAULTED CEILINGS IN DESIRABLE NORTH RESTON. SLIDING GLASS DOOR LEADS TO SPACIOUS BALCONY. WOOD BURNING FIREPLACE. KITCHEN BREAKFAST BAR AND CHANDELIER IN DINING RM. WASHER AND DRYER.

1 of 12

Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
1602 CHIMNEY HOUSE RD
1602 Chimney House Road, Reston, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,975
READY TO MOVE RIGHT IN! LL ENTRYWAY WITH STEPS UP TO MAIN LVL LIVING! FRESHLY PAINTED & RENOVATED....

1 of 36

Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
11843 SHIRE COURT
11843 Shire Court, Reston, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1073 sqft
AMAZING! Gorgeous Renovation - Pics from Fall 2019 when condo was first time rental.

1 of 28

Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
1403 GREENMONT COURT
1403 Greenmont Court, Reston, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1952 sqft
Light-filled townhome on a cul-de-sac with a grand 2-story entry, large and bright kitchen with island and stainless steel appliances, living/dining combo opens to a large upper-level deck that backs up to trees.

1 of 12

Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
12275 TURKEY WING COURT
12275 Turkey Wing Court, Reston, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1040 sqft
Cozy 3 Bedroom 2 Full Bath Rambler Located Minutes From The Metro & Toll Roads! Spacious Family Room/Dining Room Combo With Sliding Glass Doors That Lead Out Into The Fenced In Backyard.

1 of 30

Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
1714 ABERCROMBY COURT
1714 Abercromby Court, Reston, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
840 sqft
This unit is in impeccable condition! Hardwood flooring throughout main living areas, corner unit on the first floor with a wood burning fireplace. Light and bright with a fantastic green and peaceful view from the patio.

1 of 4

Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
12016 TALIESIN PLACE
12016 Taliesin Place, Reston, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
925 sqft
Super clean and upgraded condominium in heart of Reston. Upgraded kitchen and bath areas, stainless steel appliances, new hardwood floors, new paint, large private terrace, ample parking and private storage unit.

1 of 21

Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
12169 TRYTON WAY
12169 Tryton Way, Reston, VA
3 Bedrooms
$3,400
1945 sqft
Beautiful and spacious townhouse ideally located in West Market. Walk to Reston Town Ctr. Metro w/i 1.5 MI. Filled with natural light. Trex upper deck and slate patio. Walkout LL with full bath and gas fireplace. Hardwood on Main Level.

1 of 30

Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
12065 TRUMBULL WAY
12065 Trumbull Way, Reston, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
1076 sqft
A sunny end unit that has been freshened (2016); with paint, main level wood laminate & carpeted upper level. New brushed nickel lights, ceiling fan, bath fixtures and door handles. New full-size washer and dryer.

1 of 25

Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
1873 MICHAEL FARADAY DRIVE
1873 Michael Faraday Dr, Reston, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
1508 sqft
ONE YEAR NEW, END UNIT TOWN HOUSE WALKING DISTANCE TO WIEHLE AVE METRO STATION IN RESTON! BEAUTIFUL LIGHT FILLED 3 BEDROOM, 2.5 BATH , GARAGE TOWN HOME. SUNNY SPACIOUS MASTER SUITE WITH LUXURY BATHROOM AND WALK-IN CLOSET.

1 of 24

Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
12013 TALIESIN PLACE
12013 Taliesin Place, Reston, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
925 sqft
Virtual Showing via Matterport Reston Town Center Urban living in desirable Oak Park garden style condos. New paint throughout, New washer/dryer, Renovated Master Bathroom with new toilets.

1 of 15

Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
2092 GOLF COURSE DRIVE
2092 Golf Course Drive, Reston, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1600 sqft
A PROFESSIONALLY MANAGED PROPERTY. Enjoy all of the Reston amenities in this well-cared for home featuring hardwood floors throughout, sunken LR with fireplace, upgraded KT and appliances, rec room, big unfinished storage room and more.

1 of 28

Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
1902 CRESCENT PARK DRIVE
1902 Crescent Park Drive, Reston, VA
2 Bedrooms
$3,499
1076 sqft
Sun-filled Spacious End Unit Town Home in the sought-after West Market neighborhood across the street from Reston Town Center. Fully furnished with professional interior designer finishes and decor. Hardwood floors on the main.

1 of 16

Last updated May 27 at 07:21pm
1 Unit Available
11760 SUNRISE VALLEY DRIVE
11760 Sunrise Valley Drive, Reston, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,625
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
This unit features an open floorplan overlooking Reston. The kitchen features plenty of cabinet space, granite counters, ceramic tile flooring, GE appliances, and track lighting.

1 of 58

Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
11990 MARKET STREET
11990 Market Street, Reston, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$7,000
1742 sqft
High-rise luxury living in the heart of Reston Town Center! *FURNISHED* unit on the 20th floor features just under 2000 square feet and incredible western views of the Blue Ridge Mountains and cityscape.

1 of 41

Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
1300 PARK GARDEN LANE
1300 Park Garden Lane, Reston, VA
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
1966 sqft
Exquisite 3 br, 3.5 ba, 3 level 2700 sq feet garage townhome recently updated from top to bottom. Available June 9th.

1 of 10

Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
1324-D GARDEN WALL CIR
1324 Garden Wall Cir, Reston, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
Large 2 bedroom/2 bath condo with 9 ft ceilings and tons of natural light**New washer and dryer!**Granite countertops with new SS appliances**Oversized private balcony with Western exposure**Freshly paintedClose to pool, tennis, shopping**This home

1 of 43

Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
11623 STONEVIEW SQUARE
11623 Stoneview Square, Reston, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
894 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Pictures are from prior vacancy. AVAIL APRIL 4 2020. Utilities INCLUDED!!! This 2br 2ba condo has private views of wooded parkland. Previous updates include bathrooms, flooring and kitchen cabinets.

1 of 54

Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
11609 STONEVIEW SQUARE
11609 Stoneview Square, Reston, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
894 sqft
Gorgeous home shows pride of ownership. Newly Renovated Beautiful, spacious 2-br, 2-ba condo with new laminate flooring and fresh natural paint throughout unit. Lovely updated kitchen with SS appliances and painted cabinets.

1 of 26

Last updated July 24 at 10:21pm
1 Unit Available
1724 LAKE SHORE CREST DRIVE
1724 Lake Shore Crest Drive, Reston, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
966 sqft
**Fabulous Lakefront Oasis Penthouse**Vacation style living with wrap around balcony backing to the lake.

1 of 34

Last updated March 12 at 05:00am
1 Unit Available
2229 LOVEDALE LANE
2229 Lovedale Lane, Reston, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1106 sqft
Beautifully renovated, freshly painted and carpeted 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condomium located within walking distance to tennis courts, swimming pool, schools, easy access to Silver Line Metro at Wiehle Ave or walk to South Lakes Shopping and

1 of 52

Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
1924 LOGAN MANOR DRIVE
1924 Logan Manor Drive, Reston, VA
3 Bedrooms
$3,950
2250 sqft
Location Location!~ Exceptional 4 level brick Townhouse~ just steps from Reston Town Center and W&OD trail.~ 3 Bedrooms with 3.5 Baths over 2500 sq. ft. with open floorplan and 2 story family room.

July 2020 Reston Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Reston Rent Report. Reston rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Reston rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

July 2020 Reston Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Reston Rent Report. Reston rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Reston rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Reston rents declined significantly over the past month

Reston rents have declined 0.4% over the past month, and are down significantly by 3.0% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Reston stand at $1,630 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,883 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in April. Reston's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of -0.3%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents falling across the DC Metro

    Rent prices have been decreasing not just in Reston over the past year, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities in the DC metro for which we have data, 9 of them have seen prices drop. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Over the past year, Waldorf has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 7.5%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,891, while one-bedrooms go for $1,637.
    • Frederick is the only city in the metro that has seen rents rise, with a year-over-year increase of 1.3%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,616, while one-bedrooms go for $1,399.
    • DC proper has the least expensive rents in the DC metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,563; rents fell 0.7% over the past month and 0.7% over the past year.
    • Bethesda has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the DC metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,393; rents decreased 0.5% over the past month and 3.7% over the past year.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Reston

    As rents have fallen significantly in Reston, a few large cities nationwide have also seen prices fall, in some cases substantially. Compared to most large cities across the country, Reston is less affordable for renters.

    • Although rents across cities in Virginia have been marginally on the rise, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 1.5% in Virginia Beach and 0.5% in Norfolk.
    • Reston's median two-bedroom rent of $1,883 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Reston fell significantly over the past year, many cities nationwide also saw decreases, including San Francisco (-2.2%), New York (-1.6%), and Boston (-1.6%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Reston than most large cities. For example, Norfolk has a median 2BR rent of $960, where Reston is nearly twice that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Washington, DC
    $1,350
    $1,560
    -0.7%
    -0.7%
    Arlington
    $1,820
    $2,110
    -1%
    -1.3%
    Alexandria
    $1,620
    $1,870
    -1%
    -1.2%
    Germantown
    $1,730
    $2,000
    -0.2%
    -0.3%
    Silver Spring
    $1,510
    $1,750
    -0.3%
    -1.3%
    Centreville
    $1,680
    $1,940
    -1.4%
    -0.9%
    Waldorf
    $1,640
    $1,890
    -0.3%
    -7.5%
    Frederick
    $1,400
    $1,620
    0.3%
    1.3%
    Rockville
    $1,720
    $1,990
    -0.9%
    -3.5%
    Bethesda
    $2,070
    $2,390
    -0.5%
    -3.7%
    Gaithersburg
    $1,580
    $1,820
    -0.3%
    -0.5%
    Reston
    $1,630
    $1,880
    -0.4%
    -3%
    Bowie
    $2,180
    $2,510
    1.4%
    2%
    Ashburn
    $2,060
    $2,380
    0.2%
    -2.3%
    Leesburg
    $1,780
    $2,050
    -0.7%
    -2%
    Manassas
    $1,550
    $1,790
    0
    -1.6%
    Oakton
    $1,910
    $2,200
    -1%
    -0.7%
    Montgomery Village
    $1,690
    $1,950
    0.1%
    4.8%
    College Park
    $1,590
    $1,840
    -0.3%
    1.1%
    Suitland
    $1,330
    $1,540
    0.1%
    -0.7%
    Laurel
    $1,370
    $1,630
    0.4%
    -0.1%
    Fredericksburg
    $1,430
    $1,650
    -0.1%
    -3.1%
    Herndon
    $1,940
    $2,240
    -1.6%
    -2.8%
    Greenbelt
    $1,420
    $1,640
    0
    1.4%
    Fairfax
    $1,900
    $2,200
    -1.5%
    -3.9%
    Oxon Hill
    $1,150
    $1,330
    0
    -0.7%
    Hyattsville
    $1,330
    $1,530
    0.4%
    -0.8%
    Falls Church
    $1,500
    $1,730
    -0.3%
    -2.1%
    Temple Hills
    $1,340
    $1,550
    0.5%
    3%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

