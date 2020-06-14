Apartment List
/
VA
/
reston
/
apartments with hardwood floors
Last updated June 14 2020 at 3:37 PM

119 Apartments for rent in Reston, VA with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Reston renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particul... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
68 Units Available
BLVD Reston Station
1908 Reston Metro Plaza, Reston, VA
Studio
$1,745
579 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,720
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,425
1082 sqft
Located directly on a transit stop, your new home places you at the corner of comfort and convenience. This pet-friendly, upscale community offers garage parking and stylish interiors to compliment your metro lifestyle.
Verified

1 of 62

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
$
25 Units Available
Harrison at Reston Town Center
1800 Jonathan Way, Reston, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,812
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,816
1206 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,197
1467 sqft
Upscale living at its finest means hardwood floors, granite counters, a patio or balcony and ample storage space. These stunning, luxury apartments feature bountiful community spaces, including shuffleboard and a car charging station.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 12:33pm
$
79 Units Available
Lincoln at Wiehle Station
11500 Commerce Park Drive, Reston, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,595
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,085
1177 sqft
Welcome to the highly anticipated Lincoln at Wiehle Station a new community of luxury apartments for rent in Reston, VA. Expect to be impressed by all that Reston area's newest apartment community will offer.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
21 Units Available
Charter Oak Apartments
11637 Charter Oak Ct, Reston, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,395
960 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1160 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,025
1160 sqft
Located in a serene, wooded setting within walking distance of Town Center. Apartments feature spacious floor plans, updated features, lots of natural light and big closets. Community is just a short drive from D.C.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
$
47 Units Available
The Avant at Reston Town Center
12025 Town Sq, Reston, VA
Studio
$1,696
579 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,681
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,292
1177 sqft
The location of these units provides the perfect balance between a beautiful natural setting and convenient access to restaurants, shops and boulevards. Enjoy a romantic stroll before heading home to enjoy the serenity of your own patio.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
15 Units Available
Reston Glade
12265 Laurel Glade Ct, Reston, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,570
1050 sqft
Spacious new pet-friendly apartments feature large kitchens, oversized dining rooms and plush carpets. BBQ, picnic area, fitness center, kids playscape and business lounge located on-site. Near to scenic hiking trails and close to Highway 286.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
25 Units Available
The Cosmopolitan at Reston Town Center
1855 Saint Francis Street, Reston, VA
Studio
$1,800
613 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,640
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,220
1216 sqft
It's all in the name. Cosmo living here combines modern apartments with upscale community amenities. Premium interior finishes make you feel at home while features such as a pool, sauna, hot tub and game room relax.
Verified

1 of 68

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
29 Units Available
Aperture
11410 Reston Station Blvd, Reston, VA
Studio
$1,767
546 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,738
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,279
1150 sqft
Modern apartment community just off Dulles Toll Road. Features include in-unit laundry, walk-in closets, hardwood floors. Pet-friendly community has fire pits, a yoga studio, car charging stations and a 24-hour gym.
Verified

1 of 56

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
13 Units Available
Waterside at Reston
12032 Waterside View Dr, Reston, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,680
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,805
946 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,025
1173 sqft
This quiet neighborhood provides comfort and style. Relaxing amenities include a sparkling pool and dog park. Apartments feature full-size washer and dryers, hardwood floors and patio or balcony to take in scenic lake views.
Verified

1 of 54

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
$
97 Units Available
Signature
11850 Freedom Dr, Reston, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,825
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,595
1316 sqft
Great location downtown, close to Presidents Park and Hyatt Park. Residents enjoy units with large windows, pendant lighting and stainless steel appliances. Community includes fitness center, courtyard and pool.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
$
9 Units Available
The Apartments at Harbor Park
11410 Esplanade Dr, Reston, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,727
827 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,005
1142 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close proximity to Baron Cameron Park provides natural, tranquil living in these recently renovated apartments. Enjoy updated interiors featuring hardwood flooring and luxury appliances or head to the nearby Reston Town Center for entertainment.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
2306 Ballycairne Court
2306 Ballycairne Court, Reston, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,650
1621 sqft
Spacious home just minutes from Reston Town Center. Pet considered on case-by-case. Gleaming Wood floors in living room, dining room and family room, 4 bedrooms plus den. Large 2 car garage.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 05:15pm
1 Unit Available
2239 CASTLE ROCK SQUARE
2239 Castle Rock Square, Reston, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
894 sqft
Spacious ! 2 BR 2 BA condo for rent in great location.

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 05:15pm
1 Unit Available
1566 WOODCREST DRIVE
1566 Woodcrest Drive, Reston, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1315 sqft
1566 Woodcrest Drive Reston VA 20194...........Great Reston VA townhome features 2 bedrooms and 2 baths. Spacious lower level Rec room with laundry room, fireplace, and french door to back patio. Hardwood floors.

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 05:15pm
1 Unit Available
11614 SOURWOOD LANE
11614 Sourwood Lane, Reston, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1998 sqft
Beautiful, light-filled 3-level single family home on picturesque wooded lot in Reston with 3 bedrooms, 2 full and 2 half bathrooms, carport and driveway.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 05:15pm
1 Unit Available
2092 GOLF COURSE DRIVE
2092 Golf Course Drive, Reston, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1600 sqft
A PROFESSIONALLY MANAGED PROPERTY. Enjoy all of the Reston amenities in this well-cared for home featuring hardwood floors throughout, sunken LR with fireplace, upgraded KT and appliances, rec room, big unfinished storage room and more.

1 of 4

Last updated June 14 at 05:15pm
1 Unit Available
12016 TALIESIN PLACE
12016 Taliesin Place, Reston, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
925 sqft
Super clean and upgraded condominium in heart of Reston. Upgraded kitchen and bath areas, stainless steel appliances, new hardwood floors, new paint, large private terrace, ample parking and private storage unit.

1 of 43

Last updated June 14 at 05:15pm
1 Unit Available
1404 GREEN RUN LANE
1404 Green Run Lane, Reston, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,895
2032 sqft
Application fee of $60 per applicant can be paid through Pay Pal to applications@completecirclellc.com....Spacious end unit townhouse located in sought after area of Reston.

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 05:15pm
1 Unit Available
1426 PARK GARDEN LN
1426 Park Garden Lane, Reston, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
Lovely townhome in fabulous Reston Northpoint location with garage! 3 Bedrooms, 3 Full Baths,1 Half Bath. Hardwood floors. Gas fireplace. Three finished levels. Deck backing to trees.

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 05:15pm
1 Unit Available
1902 CRESCENT PARK DRIVE
1902 Crescent Park Drive, Reston, VA
2 Bedrooms
$3,499
1076 sqft
Sun-filled Spacious End Unit Town Home in the sought-after West Market neighborhood across the street from Reston Town Center. Fully furnished with professional interior designer finishes and decor. Hardwood floors on the main.

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 05:15pm
1 Unit Available
12170 ABINGTON HALL PL #101
12170 Abington Hall Place, Reston, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,375
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful condo in a ready to move-in condition. Spacious 2 bedrooms, 2 baths 1st-floor condo with a private garage that allows direct access to living space. Open floor plan with a gourmet kitchen that has all new stainless steel appliances.

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 05:15pm
1 Unit Available
11996 SENTINEL POINT COURT
11996 Sentinel Point Court, Reston, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1785 sqft
Spacious 3BR 2-1/2BA 3lvl TH located in beautiful Reston! Brand new wood floors on the main level and new carpet in the Basement Rec. Room and all Bedrooms. Large master suite w/ample closet space and master bath.

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 05:15pm
1 Unit Available
2074 ROYAL FERN COURT
2074 Royal Fern Court, Reston, VA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1313 sqft
3 bedroom, 2 full bath TOP FLOOR unit available now. Hardwood floors in main living areas, tiled kitchen & carpet in all three bedrooms! Water, sewer, trash & gas included in rent. One assigned parking spot plus two unassigned open spots.

1 of 58

Last updated June 14 at 05:15pm
1 Unit Available
11990 MARKET STREET
11990 Market Street, Reston, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$7,000
1742 sqft
High-rise luxury living in the heart of Reston Town Center! *FURNISHED* unit on the 20th floor features just under 2000 square feet and incredible western views of the Blue Ridge Mountains and cityscape.
City Guide for Reston, VA

"Down in old Virginny / With my very best friend / They call him Ragtime Willie / We're gonna soothe away the rest of our years / We're gonna put away all of our tears / That big rockin' chair won't go nowhere" - (The Band, "Rockin' Chair")

Situated in western Fairfax County, Virginia, Reston is undoubtedly an excellent residential location if you are into high-tech and high-class places to live and work. Surprisingly, a few years ago very few thought this would be the case.Reston is home to about 58,404 people. It's not cheap to live here--in fact, its 46.90% higher than the U.S. average, but that does not mean all is hopeless for those looking to Reston. There are still many benefits to be had from residing in Reston. For one, Reston Town Center (RTC) houses over 50 retail stores, 30 more than dining places. The RTC also plays host to many different activities, shows and festivals. For the Christmastime junkies, theres the Gingerbread Man Mile run in November, the Holiday singing and tree lighting in December, and also winter sports. The state of technology in Reston is also an effective magnet for tech people looking to make a name outside the crowded Silicon Valley.

Having trouble with Craigslist Reston? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Reston, VA

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Reston renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

Similar Pages

Reston 1 BedroomsReston 2 BedroomsReston 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsReston 3 BedroomsReston Accessible ApartmentsReston Apartments under $1,400Reston Apartments under $1,700Reston Apartments under $1500
Reston Apartments with BalconyReston Apartments with GarageReston Apartments with GymReston Apartments with Hardwood FloorsReston Apartments with Move-in SpecialsReston Apartments with ParkingReston Apartments with Pool
Reston Apartments with Washer-DryerReston Cheap PlacesReston Dog Friendly ApartmentsReston Furnished ApartmentsReston Luxury PlacesReston Pet Friendly PlacesReston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MD
North Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VAFairfax, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VALeesburg, VA
Tysons Corner, VAFalls Church, VAMcLean, VAFair Oaks, VAChillum, MDAnnandale, VAMcNair, VASpringfield, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityNorthern Virginia Community College
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia