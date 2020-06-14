119 Apartments for rent in Reston, VA with hardwood floors

"Down in old Virginny / With my very best friend / They call him Ragtime Willie / We're gonna soothe away the rest of our years / We're gonna put away all of our tears / That big rockin' chair won't go nowhere" - (The Band, "Rockin' Chair")

Situated in western Fairfax County, Virginia, Reston is undoubtedly an excellent residential location if you are into high-tech and high-class places to live and work. Surprisingly, a few years ago very few thought this would be the case.Reston is home to about 58,404 people. It's not cheap to live here--in fact, its 46.90% higher than the U.S. average, but that does not mean all is hopeless for those looking to Reston. There are still many benefits to be had from residing in Reston. For one, Reston Town Center (RTC) houses over 50 retail stores, 30 more than dining places. The RTC also plays host to many different activities, shows and festivals. For the Christmastime junkies, theres the Gingerbread Man Mile run in November, the Holiday singing and tree lighting in December, and also winter sports. The state of technology in Reston is also an effective magnet for tech people looking to make a name outside the crowded Silicon Valley.

