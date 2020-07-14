All apartments in Reston
Find more places like Reston Glade.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Reston, VA
/
Reston Glade
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:56 PM

Reston Glade

Open Now until 5:30pm
12265 Laurel Glade Ct · (703) 454-5038
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Reston
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

12265 Laurel Glade Ct, Reston, VA 20191

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 61-302 · Avail. Sep 21

$1,375

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 712 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 54-101 · Avail. now

$1,450

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Unit 60-301 · Avail. now

$1,450

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Unit 56-101 · Avail. now

$1,520

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

See 1+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 58-201 · Avail. Sep 11

$1,680

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1050 sqft

Unit 59-304 · Avail. Sep 11

$1,680

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1050 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Reston Glade.

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
gym
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
dog park
gym
on-site laundry
parking
playground
bbq/grill
internet access
pool
Trends will come and go, but value and location are evergreen. If you're looking for affordable apartments in Reston, then look no further. Value means spacious 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartments with expansive kitchens and bright rooms. Amenities include shared BBQ areas, a shaded playground for the little ones, and a fitness center. With reserved parking and easy access to the Dulles Toll Road and 286, you’ll experience the convenience Reston apartments ensure. Situated in the middle of the Dulles Tech Corridor, Nestled among mature trees, a high canopy, and well-maintained plantings. Pet-friendly, with a dog park inside the community. Take advantage of exceptional shopping, dining, and entertainment nearby. Reston Glade offers a little bit of everything — for a price that won't break the bank.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $200 - 2 months rent -- based on credit
Move-in Fees: $200 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $400 (1 pet) $600 (2 pets)
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $35/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds; Weight Limit: 70 lbs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Reston Glade have any available units?
Reston Glade has 7 units available starting at $1,375 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Reston, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Reston Rent Report.
What amenities does Reston Glade have?
Some of Reston Glade's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Reston Glade currently offering any rent specials?
Reston Glade is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Reston Glade pet-friendly?
Yes, Reston Glade is pet friendly.
Does Reston Glade offer parking?
Yes, Reston Glade offers parking.
Does Reston Glade have units with washers and dryers?
No, Reston Glade does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Reston Glade have a pool?
Yes, Reston Glade has a pool.
Does Reston Glade have accessible units?
No, Reston Glade does not have accessible units.
Does Reston Glade have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Reston Glade has units with dishwashers.
Interested in Reston Glade?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Vy/Reston Heights
11830 Sunrise Valley Dr
Reston, VA 20191
The Apartments at The Sycamores
1815 Sycamore Valley Dr
Reston, VA 20190
Charter Oak Apartments
11637 Charter Oak Ct
Reston, VA 20190
Harrison at Reston Town Center
1800 Jonathan Way
Reston, VA 20190
The Avant at Reston Town Center
12025 Town Sq
Reston, VA 20190
BLVD Reston Station
1908 Reston Metro Plaza
Reston, VA 20190
Signature
11850 Freedom Dr
Reston, VA 20190
The Cosmopolitan at Reston Town Center
1855 Saint Francis Street
Reston, VA 20190

Similar Pages

Reston 1 BedroomsReston 2 Bedrooms
Reston Dog Friendly ApartmentsReston Pet Friendly Places
Reston Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MD
North Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VAFairfax, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VALeesburg, VA
Tysons Corner, VAFalls Church, VAMcLean, VAFair Oaks, VAChillum, MDAnnandale, VAMcNair, VASpringfield, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityNorthern Virginia Community College
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity