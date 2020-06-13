Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:33 AM

206 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Reston, VA

Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
15 Units Available
Reston Glade
12265 Laurel Glade Ct, Reston, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,570
1050 sqft
Spacious new pet-friendly apartments feature large kitchens, oversized dining rooms and plush carpets. BBQ, picnic area, fitness center, kids playscape and business lounge located on-site. Near to scenic hiking trails and close to Highway 286.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
22 Units Available
Charter Oak Apartments
11637 Charter Oak Ct, Reston, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,025
1160 sqft
Located in a serene, wooded setting within walking distance of Town Center. Apartments feature spacious floor plans, updated features, lots of natural light and big closets. Community is just a short drive from D.C.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
24 Units Available
The Cosmopolitan at Reston Town Center
1855 Saint Francis Street, Reston, VA
3 Bedrooms
$3,405
1306 sqft
It's all in the name. Cosmo living here combines modern apartments with upscale community amenities. Premium interior finishes make you feel at home while features such as a pool, sauna, hot tub and game room relax.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 12 at 11:37pm
$
45 Units Available
The Avant at Reston Town Center
12025 Town Sq, Reston, VA
3 Bedrooms
$3,217
1465 sqft
The location of these units provides the perfect balance between a beautiful natural setting and convenient access to restaurants, shops and boulevards. Enjoy a romantic stroll before heading home to enjoy the serenity of your own patio.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 12 at 11:37pm
16 Units Available
St. Johns Wood
11555 Olde Tiverton Cir, Reston, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,353
1167 sqft
Central location to I-495, I-66, Route 7 and I-95 with amenities such as a car wash area, green courtyard and pool. You'll find ample storage, a fireplace and stainless steel appliances in these recently renovated homes.
Verified

1 of 56

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
13 Units Available
Waterside at Reston
12032 Waterside View Dr, Reston, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,025
1173 sqft
This quiet neighborhood provides comfort and style. Relaxing amenities include a sparkling pool and dog park. Apartments feature full-size washer and dryers, hardwood floors and patio or balcony to take in scenic lake views.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
$
38 Units Available
Avalon Reston Landing
12000 Cameron Pond Dr, Reston, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,082
1347 sqft
Resort-style living at its finest. Relax in the outdoor spaces at the pool, on the sundeck, around the jogging path or on the tennis courts. Spacious apartments feature breathtaking views and fireplaces.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
67 Units Available
BLVD Reston Station
1908 Reston Metro Plaza, Reston, VA
3 Bedrooms
$5,685
2058 sqft
Located directly on a transit stop, your new home places you at the corner of comfort and convenience. This pet-friendly, upscale community offers garage parking and stylish interiors to compliment your metro lifestyle.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
$
84 Units Available
Exo
1897 Oracle Way, Reston, VA
3 Bedrooms
$3,770
1377 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Say hello to brilliant living at EXO, sophisticated Reston residences that light up your lifestyle.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
8 Units Available
The Apartments at The Sycamores
1815 Sycamore Valley Dr, Reston, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,933
1033 sqft
We are open for business and ready to help you find your new home! Due to the Covid-19 outbreak we ask that all prospective residents schedule a virtual appointment only as our leasing center is closed for in-person visits.
Verified

1 of 62

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
23 Units Available
Harrison at Reston Town Center
1800 Jonathan Way, Reston, VA
3 Bedrooms
$4,197
1467 sqft
Upscale living at its finest means hardwood floors, granite counters, a patio or balcony and ample storage space. These stunning, luxury apartments feature bountiful community spaces, including shuffleboard and a car charging station.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
127 Units Available
Vy/Reston Heights
11830 Sunrise Valley Dr, Reston, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,380
1341 sqft
Modern-industrial apartments with open floorplans, natural light and high-end finishes. Connected to on-site restaurants, cafes and meeting spots. Walking distance to Reston Town Center Metro and close to hiking and biking trails.
Verified

1 of 54

Last updated June 12 at 11:37pm
$
97 Units Available
Signature
11850 Freedom Dr, Reston, VA
3 Bedrooms
$4,670
1614 sqft
Great location downtown, close to Presidents Park and Hyatt Park. Residents enjoy units with large windows, pendant lighting and stainless steel appliances. Community includes fitness center, courtyard and pool.

1 of 25

Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
1873 MICHAEL FARADAY DRIVE
1873 Michael Faraday Dr, Reston, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
1508 sqft
ONE YEAR NEW, END UNIT TOWN HOUSE WALKING DISTANCE TO WIEHLE AVE METRO STATION IN RESTON! BEAUTIFUL LIGHT FILLED 3 BEDROOM, 2.5 BATH , GARAGE TOWN HOME. SUNNY SPACIOUS MASTER SUITE WITH LUXURY BATHROOM AND WALK-IN CLOSET.

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
12706 ROARK COURT
12706 Roark Court, Reston, VA
4 BDR | 3.5 BA | 2-Car Garage Colonial on Quiet Cul-de-Sac. Features include light filled 2-story foyer, formal living and dining room. Family room with fireplace and brick feature wall.

1 of 25

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2349 Old Trail Drive
2349 Old Trail Drive, Reston, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
2349 Old Trail Drive Available 07/15/20 Renovated 2-Story Home with Finished Walk-Out Basement - Entry hall leads to a living/dining "L" and paneled family with built-in shelves and beamed cathedral ceiling *Eat-in kitchen with new gas range and

1 of 32

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2321 Freetown Ct #22C
2321 Freetown Court, Reston, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1004 sqft
Too good to be true! Beeaauuutiful, Immaculate 3bd/1bth Top Flr Condo w/balcony/parking! - Renters Warehouse DC proudly presents an immaculate, beautiful 3bd/1bth top floor condo with pride of ownership throughout! Galley kitchen features, granite

1 of 7

Last updated June 12 at 08:42am
1 Unit Available
1989 Logan Manor Dr
1989 Logan Manor Drive, Reston, VA
Excellent location and house at a great price!!!!! Corner Townhouse --Three side open with brick front, 4 bedrooms, 3.

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
2306 Ballycairne Court
2306 Ballycairne Court, Reston, VA
Spacious home just minutes from Reston Town Center. Pet considered on case-by-case. Gleaming Wood floors in living room, dining room and family room, 4 bedrooms plus den. Large 2 car garage.

1 of 26

Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
1552 BROOKSHIRE COURT
1552 Brookshire Court, Reston, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
1422 sqft
Charming end unit townhouse that is nestled in the trees and backs to open common area! Hardwoods throughout the main and upper levels and a wood burning fire place in the living room! French doors lead you to the backyard from your large rec room

1 of 29

Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
2485 PYRENEES CT
2485 Pyrenees Court, Reston, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
STUNNING townhome! Modern Sleek kitchen w/Dark 42" Cabs, Breakfast Bar w/Pendant lights, gorgeous Ceramic floor, Granite ctrs & Mosaic backsplash w/SS Appl*Designer styled baths w/nooks recently renovated & upgraded*MBR w/I closet*Energy efficient

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
1505 DEER POINT WAY
1505 Deer Point Way, Reston, VA
Beautiful town house available for rent in one of Reston's most coveted neighborhoods. 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, light-filled, two story foyer, open floor plan. French doors access the secluded deck off living room.

1 of 31

Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
10902 HOWLAND DR
10902 Howland Drive, Reston, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
TOTALLY CHIC RESTON RETREAT!! Tucked into the woods overlooking a ravine and on a cul-de-sac! A very comfortable home. Gleaming Hardwoods on Main Level. Expansive Walk-out Lower Level Gives Access to Huge Backyard & Stunning Wooded Views.

1 of 27

Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
1818 NORTH SHORE COURT
1818 North Shore Court, Reston, VA
**STUNNING TOWN HOME FOR RENT IN HEART OF RESTON***WALK TO METRO STATION !!! 4 BED 3.

June 2020 Reston Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Reston Rent Report. Reston rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Reston rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Reston rents held steady over the past month

Reston rents have remained steady over the past month, but are down moderately by 1.7% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Reston stand at $1,637 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,891 for a two-bedroom. Reston's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.5%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the DC Metro

    While rent prices have decreased in Reston over the past year, the rest of the metro is seeing the opposite trend. Rents have risen in 6 of the largest 10 cities in the DC metro for which we have data. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Over the past year, Waldorf has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 6.6%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,897, while one-bedrooms go for $1,642.
    • Frederick has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.3%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,612, while one-bedrooms go for $1,395.
    • DC proper has the least expensive rents in the DC metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,574; rents fell 0.4% over the past month but rose 0.5% over the past year.
    • Bethesda has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the DC metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,405; rents fell 0.3% over the past month and 2.8% over the past year.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Reston

    As rents have fallen moderately in Reston, many large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Compared to most large cities across the country, Reston is less affordable for renters.

    • Other cities across the state have seen rents slightly increase, with Virginia as a whole logging rent growth of 0.5% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 2.0% in Virginia Beach and 0.6% in Norfolk.
    • Reston's median two-bedroom rent of $1,891 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.7% decline in Reston.
    • While rents in Reston fell moderately over the past year, many cities nationwide saw increases, including Austin (+1.3%), Seattle (+1.2%), and Chicago (+0.8%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Reston than most large cities. For example, Norfolk has a median 2BR rent of $960, where Reston is nearly twice that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Washington, DC
    $1,360
    $1,570
    -0.4%
    0.5%
    Arlington
    $1,840
    $2,130
    -0.6%
    0.9%
    Alexandria
    $1,640
    $1,890
    -0.4%
    0.5%
    Germantown
    $1,730
    $2,000
    -0.3%
    0.5%
    Silver Spring
    $1,520
    $1,750
    -0.4%
    -1.3%
    Centreville
    $1,700
    $1,960
    -0.1%
    0.4%
    Waldorf
    $1,640
    $1,900
    -0.2%
    -6.6%
    Frederick
    $1,400
    $1,610
    -0.5%
    2.3%
    Rockville
    $1,740
    $2,010
    -1%
    -2.3%
    Bethesda
    $2,080
    $2,410
    -0.3%
    -2.8%
    Gaithersburg
    $1,580
    $1,830
    -0.5%
    0.2%
    Reston
    $1,640
    $1,890
    0
    -1.7%
    Bowie
    $2,150
    $2,480
    -0.1%
    1.3%
    Ashburn
    $2,060
    $2,380
    0.3%
    -0.8%
    Leesburg
    $1,790
    $2,070
    -1.1%
    0.2%
    Manassas
    $1,550
    $1,790
    -0.4%
    -2%
    Oakton
    $1,930
    $2,230
    -0.4%
    -0.5%
    Montgomery Village
    $1,690
    $1,950
    0
    5.5%
    College Park
    $1,600
    $1,850
    0.4%
    3%
    Suitland
    $1,330
    $1,530
    -0.2%
    -1%
    Laurel
    $1,370
    $1,620
    0
    -0.4%
    Fredericksburg
    $1,430
    $1,650
    -0.4%
    -2.6%
    Herndon
    $1,970
    $2,270
    -1.1%
    -1.4%
    Greenbelt
    $1,420
    $1,640
    0.5%
    1.3%
    Fairfax
    $1,930
    $2,230
    -1.4%
    -0.3%
    Oxon Hill
    $1,150
    $1,330
    0.2%
    0.5%
    Hyattsville
    $1,320
    $1,530
    -0.1%
    -0.2%
    Falls Church
    $1,510
    $1,740
    -0.2%
    0.3%
    Gainesville
    $2,050
    $2,370
    0.2%
    -4.4%
    Temple Hills
    $1,330
    $1,540
    0.6%
    2.5%
    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

