The Cosmopolitan at Reston Town Center.

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated furnished bathtub carpet oven range walk in closets Property Amenities business center clubhouse 24hr concierge elevator 24hr gym game room parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub media room package receiving sauna volleyball court cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly coffee bar conference room guest suite internet access internet cafe pool table

At The Cosmopolitan, you’ll live in abundance. From spacious, light-filled, renovated apartments to a host of desirable amenities like our gym, our game room with a view, our business center and of course the rooftop pool. Step outside to enjoy the vibrant restaurant culture and social atmosphere. Reston Town Center is a great neighborhood for people watching or taking a stroll. There are also a number of parks nearby, including the massive Lake Fairfax Park and its water park, cricket fields, volleyball courts, BBQ areas, and more. Enjoy an afternoon hike at nearby Great Falls, catch a concert at Wolf Trap, or visit the animals at Reston Zoo. Conveniently situated near the Dulles Access Road, Fairfax County Parkway, and Route 7, Cosmo Reston puts you just a short ride away to accessing the world’s destinations thanks to Dulles Airport.